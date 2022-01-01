This article will show you a means of recovering as much as 20% of your capital losses depending on your tax bracket. In brief, capital losses are a valuable asset and Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) is among a small handful of stocks that can convert capital losses into cashflow.
Even as 2023 is a mostly sideways year in the market there are huge pockets of volatility. As such, one could be up overall on the year and still have significant losses from certain positions.
Banking was of course one of the areas that has been hit.
Speculative negative earnings areas have also been clobbered.
Unless one timed these positions perfectly, chances are most shareholders are either sitting on a massive loss or already sold at a loss.
That’s okay. It happens to everyone. It is nearly impossible to be an investor and not have the occasional strikeout.
The key is what you do after to recover.
Holding on to these speculative and/or failed companies in hopes of a recovery seems dubious at best. There is a much more reliable way to recover at least some of your losses and that has to do with a capital loss.
Capital losses are a valuable asset, and when used correctly, can be turned into tax free income.
Most S&P dividends are taxed at the qualified dividend rate. Having a capital loss will not help you here.
Most REIT dividends come in the form of Section 199A distributions which are taxed at the ordinary income rate but also come with a 20% deduction. Again, a capital loss will not help you.
However, there are a select few REITs that are designed to provide dividends as capital gains which allow one to wash those dividends with capital loss carryforwards to receive tax free dividends. At Portfolio Income Solutions, we have catalogued the tax treatment of over 150 REITs' dividends which allows us to identify which dividends are most favorable for a given situation.
For those who have a capital loss carryforward, Weyerhaeuser comes with a significant advantage. This timber REIT has a special kind of dividend which comes as a mix of capital gains and return of capital. Since income generated from the sale of standing trees is considered a capital gain, the dividend can be classified as a capital gains dividend. The characterization varies slightly year to year, but this was the breakdown in 2022.
Capital gains dividends can be washed with the capital losses.
If one has $10,000 of capital loss and received $10,000 of capital gains dividends, those dividends are tax free.
Return of capital dividends are not taxed at the time of dividend receipt, but rather reduce the cost basis of the stock. With the now lower cost basis, one’s capital gain upon selling that stock is larger and these capital gains can be washed with the capital losses.
Since capital gains are taxed at 20% for the highest tax bracket or slightly lower for lower tax brackets, the functional savings from a capital loss carryforward is as high as 20%.
Thus, through owning WY stock and collecting its high dividend yield, one can functionally recover up to 20% of their losses by utilizing the capital loss carryforward in addition to whatever returns Weyerhaeuser generates. Readers are encouraged to contact their tax advisor to determine the impact for their individual situation.
Prima facie, WY appears to have a rather modest 2.55% dividend yield.
At that pace, it would take a long time or an absolutely massive investment in WY to use its capital gains taxation to recover one’s loss.
However, in addition to this base yield, WY pays special dividends each year proportional to their excess EBITDA.
These special dividends get the same favorable tax treatment and functionally take the yield to over 5%.
Going forward, the size of the special dividends will depend on EBITDA. 2022’s $1.45 payment was atypically large because lumber prices were exceedingly high resulting in WY having billions of dollars of excess cashflow.
With timber and lumber prices back to a more normal level I suspect the recurring special dividends will be closer to the $0.50 or $0.90 of 2021 and 2023, respectively.
Even at that lower level, WY’s yield is around 5%.
While tax free dividends are nice, that alone is not enough to warrant investment. For this to be a viable recovery strategy, WY itself also has to have the ability to perform.
I have been in and out of Weyerhaeuser for the better part of a decade depending on valuation and other factors and today is among the better times to own WY. Specifically there are 3 reasons I like the stock.
Wood products are a cyclical business so it does ebb and flow with the economy, but in analyzing a business this can be smoothed out to estimate the long term run rate. So while the market tends to love WY when housing is hot and hate WY when housing starts are lower, I would encourage thinking more about the average across a cycle.
After adjusting for cyclicality WY clearly has a strong business. They are fully vertically integrated owning the timberland that feeds their sawmills. Waste is minimized by using the pulpwood that is too low quality to form proper lumber to make engineered wood products like particle board. At each level of production WY has achieved among the highest efficiency in the industry making their overall EBITDA margins superior.
The Inflation Reduction Act is proving to be a huge deal with regard to spending on green type investments.
Note that in discussing this I intentionally remain non-political. This is neither praise nor criticism of the policy, just an analysis of how it impacts business.
The IRA makes just about everything green viable to invest in whether or not it would otherwise be viable. The subsidies are extremely generous which is creating a boom of capital spend. The relevance to WY is in carbon capture initiatives and there are a few ways in which they can profit.
#3 is not speculative as WY already has a DAC contract with Occidental Petroleum (OXY). OXY is renting a substantial amount of land from WY in which to pull carbon out of the air and inject it deep underground. The actual footprint of this is tiny so WY can still fully use its land for timber and functionally double dip on its revenue stream. OXY has ambitious plans to expand this program and WY has plenty of land on which it could be done by either OXY or someone else.
The U.S. has about a 15 million home shortage. Homebuilders estimate their pace of building over the next 10 years will have to be substantially higher than it was in the past. As homes are one of the largest demand sources for lumber and other wood products I suspect the stabilized prices for wood products will be higher in the next decade than in the previous.
This bodes well for cycle average EBITDA and margins for WY and should lead to some ample special dividends.
WY is a very asset-heavy business. It consists mostly of land, mills and manufacturing facilities.
Such things have a clearly defined value in the private market so one can time their investment in WY with when the stock is cheaper than the value of its assets.
This is one of those times. As seen in the chart below, WY is trading at a 30% discount to net asset value.
Land tends to grow in value over time so buying land at 70 cents on the dollar tends to be a good investment, especially when it comes with a well operated business like WY.
WY stock strikes me as an opportunistic investment at current pricing and is made even more attractive if one has capital loss carryforwards with which to wash the dividend and make it tax-free income.
So far, Portfolio Income Solutions subscribers consist largely of investment professionals, whether current or retired. That’s great, I love having an educated readership as they ask questions that challenge me to dig deeper. At the same time, I believe financial information should be available to all and that financial education is foundational to success in life. As such, I have launched REIT University, a new branch within Portfolio Income Solutions and am offering a large discount to those who want to learn. It contains a crash course in fundamental investment and goes deep into REIT specific analysis.
Grab a free trial and start learning today!
This article was written by
2nd Market Capital Advisory specializes in the analysis and trading of real estate securities. Through a selective process and consideration of market dynamics, we aim to construct portfolios for rising streams of dividend income and capital appreciation.
Our Portfolio Income Solutions Marketplace service provides stock picks, extensive analysis and data sheets to help enhance the returns of do-it-yourself investors.
Investment Advisory Services
We now offer a variety of ways to invest with us. Our focus is on maximizing client returns while staying within risk their risk parameters. To learn more about our advisory services you may schedule a 15 minute intro meeting here: https://calendly.com/2mc/intro
Dane Bowler, along with fellow SA contributors Simon Bowler and Ross Bowler, is an investment advisory representative of 2nd Market Capital Advisory Corporation (2MCAC). As a state registered investment advisor, 2MCAC is a fiduciary to our advisory clients.
Full Disclosure. All content is published and provided as an information source for investors capable of making their own investment decisions. None of the information offered should be construed to be advice or a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The information offered is impersonal and not tailored to the investment needs of the specific person. Please see our SA Disclosure Statement for our Full Disclaimer.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of WY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
All articles are published and provided as an information source for investors capable of making their own investment decisions. None of the information offered should be construed to be advice or a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The information offered is impersonal and not tailored to the investment needs of any specific person. Readers should verify all claims and do their own due diligence before investing in any securities, including those mentioned in the article. NEVER make an investment decision based solely on the information provided in our articles. It should not be assumed that any of the securities transactions or holdings discussed were profitable or will prove to be profitable. Past Performance does not guarantee future results. Investing in publicly held securities is speculative and involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. Historical returns should not be used as the primary basis for investment decisions. Commentary may contain forward looking statements which are by definition uncertain. Actual results may differ materially from our forecasts or estimations, and 2MC and its affiliates cannot be held liable for the use of and reliance upon the opinions, estimates, forecasts, and findings in this article. 2MC does not provide tax advice. The material contained herein is for informational purposes only and is not intended to replace the advice of a qualified tax advisor. S&P Global Market Intelligence LLC. Contains copyrighted material distributed under license from S&P 2nd Market Capital Advisory Corporation (2MCAC) is a Wisconsin registered investment advisor. Dane Bowler is an investment advisor representative of 2nd Market Capital Advisory Corporation.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
Comments (1)