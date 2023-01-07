Is The 60/40 Portfolio Still Relevant?

Apr. 13, 2023 12:03 AM ETSPY, GOVT, URTH
CFA Institute Contributors profile picture
CFA Institute Contributors
5K Followers

Summary

  • The annualized returns for the lump sum approach in each country and the world portfolio demonstrate that only the 100% US equity portfolio fared better than the 100% global equity portfolio, while the 100% bond portfolios of all four countries beat their world counterpart.
  • The equity and bond funds in each category and all 60/40 and 80/20 portfolios exhibited significantly higher returns when the holding period ended on 31 December 2021 rather than 31 December 2022.
  • To draw further conclusions about the utility of the 60/40 portfolio versus the 80/20 or any other allocation strategy requires further research.

Concept of business growth in finance. businessperson calculate income and profit on investments and an increase in the indicators of positive growth, with virtual holographic chart graph. rich, coin

Shutthiphong Chandaeng

How have different portfolio allocations performed throughout the world?

Amid recent market turbulence, the worst year ever for US bonds, persistent inflation, and the looming threat of slower growth or even recession, this is a critical question, especially

Lumpsum Annualized Returns

Source: Refinitiv Data

Dollar-Cost Averaging Annualized Returns

Source: Refinitiv Data

Lumpsum: 100% Equity vs. 100% Bond Portfolios over two holding periods

Source: Refinitiv Data

Lumpsum: 60/40 vs. 80/20 Portfolios over two time horizons

Source: Refinitiv Data

This article was written by

CFA Institute Contributors profile picture
CFA Institute Contributors
5K Followers
CFA Institute is a global community of more than 100,000 investment professionals working to build an investment industry where investors’ interests come first, financial markets function at their best, and economies grow.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.