(This article was co-produced with Hoya Capital Real Estate)

peterschreiber.media

Introduction

This is another entry in what I call my “Better Mousetrap” series, where I compare one fund against one many consider the “Gold Standard” for that investment strategy. I provided links to some at the bottom of this article.

Here the Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD) strategy is compared against the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY). While SYLD starts a larger universe of stocks and includes non-Large-Cap stocks, I see investors potentially adding SYLD if they are using the SPY ETF as a Core LC holding.

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF review

Data by YCharts

Seeking Alpha describes this ETF as:

The investment seeks income and capital appreciation by investing in equity securities, including common stock, issued by U.S.-based publicly listed companies that provide high "shareholder yield." Its investment adviser, Cambria Investment Management, L.P. ("Cambria" or the "Adviser"), defines "shareholder yield" as the totality of returns realized by an investor from a company’s cash payments for dividends, buybacks and debt pay downs. SYLD started in May, 2013.

Source: seekingalpha.com SYLD

SYLD has $713m in AUM and shows a TTM Yield just under 3%. The ETF comes with 59bps in fees, about average for an actively-managed ETF.

Cambria provides this insight into their ETF:

The Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF utilizes a quantitative approach to invest in US equities with high cash distribution characteristics. The initial screening universe includes stocks in the United States with marketing capitalizations over $200 million. The ETF is comprised of the 100 companies with the best combined rank of dividend payments and net stock buybacks, which are the key components of shareholder yield. The ETF also screens for value and quality factors, including low financial leverage.

Source: cambriafunds.com

Cambia defines the ETFs central concept, Shareholders Yield, with the following diagram.

cambriafunds.com/assets/docs/SYLD

The next chart shows the selection process used to narrow 3000 possible stocks down to the 100 held by the SYLD ETF.

cambriafunds.com/assets/docs/SYLD

SYLD utilizes a quantitative approach to invest US equities with high cash distribution characteristics. The fund will also screen for value and quality factors, including low financial leverage, in order to avoid yield traps.

SYLD holdings review

seekingalpha.com SYLD sectors

More on sectors when I compare ETFs. The Top 20 holdings are:

cambriafunds.com; compiled by Author

I am always disappointed when the manager doesn't include the sector for each stock held. These stocks are just under 28% of the portfolio; about the same weight as the bottom 40 stocks.

SYLD distributions review

seekingalpha.com SYLD DVDs

After years of flat payouts, SYLD has seen improving results over the past few years. While I was unable to find a 19-a form, the semi-annual report from last fall showed 20% of the dividend income came from LTGs. While not as high as SPY's rating, a "A-" grade is very good.

seekingalpha.com SYLD scorecard

SPDR S&P 500 ETF review

Seeking Alpha describes this ETF as:

The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the index (the “Portfolio”), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the index. Benchmark: S&P 500 TR USD. SPY started in 1993.

Source: seekingalpha.com SPY

SPY has $371b in AUM, one of the largest ETFs. The ETF comes with 9bps in fees and a 1.6% yield.

Index review

S&P describes their index as:

The S&P 500® is widely regarded as the best single gauge of large-cap U.S. equities. According to our Annual Survey of Assets, an estimated USD 15.6 trillion is indexed or benchmarked to the index, with indexed assets comprising approximately USD 7.1 trillion of this total (as of Dec. 31, 2021). The index includes 500 leading companies and covers approximately 80% of available market capitalization.

Source: spglobal.com index

The following is a top-level overview of how the index get built.

spglobal.com Index

SPY holdings review

seekingalpha.com SPY sectors

Here, the Top 20 holdings are:

ssga.com; compiled by Author

Despite holding 5X positions, SPY's Top 20 comprise a larger percent of the portfolio: 37%. Here, the bottom 40% are only 8% of the portfolio weight.

SPY distributions review

seekingalpha.com SPY DVDs

Dividends have been increasing at a 7% pace of the past decade. SeekingAlpha gives SPY a "A+" rating for this factor.

seekingalpha.com SPY scorecard

Comparing the ETFs

The main compare is to SPY as I made the assumption that would be where the allocation to SYLD would come from. Here I am adding the iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IJJ) since Morningstar classifies both SYLD and IJJ in the same category: Mid-Cap Value. For more on IJJ, here is a link to my article on that ETF. Here is how three match up on Market-Cap and Growth/Value allocations.

advisors.vanguard.com

SPY, as expected, contains mostly Large-Cap stocks, weighted toward Growth ones. IJJ has the most weight in Small-Cap. As I would have expected, SYLD has the highest weight in Value stocks of these three ETFs, especially in the Mid-Cap segment.

Fidelity.com; compiled by Author

SYLD has the best value for every factor listed except for the Annual Turnover ratio. IJJ's high rate reflects how dynamic its underlying index is, SYLD's is driven by their own recalibration schedule, which happens quarterly.

Along with the above factor differences, the sector allocations between these three ETFs vary widely. I marked in Green the highest weight amongst the three, the lowest in Red.

seekingalpha.com; multiple holdings pages.

Next, I looked at risk and returns results.

PortfolioVisualizer.com

Thanks to its strong rally off the COVID bottom, SYLD is slightly ahead of SPY, more so against IJJ, since it started almost a decade ago. The effect of holding non-LC stocks is apparent too when comparing the correlation factors (SYLD/IGG at 93%; both vs SPY under 88%) and the monthly CAGR data. While still low compared to other specialized equity ETFs at under 3%, SYLD most years produced the best income for investors.

PortfolioVisualizer.com

Portfolio strategy

I recently did a series of articles on selecting ETFs to be Core holdings, especially for investors with large portfolios.

Once the Core ETFs are in place, adding other funds to gain return, income, or lower a portfolio’s volatility compared to that market segment can receive the time needed to research ETFs like Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF to see if one or more of those goals (better returns, higher income, lower risk) can be achieved by holding this ETF.

While SYLD is performing well against the IJJ ETF in the Mid-Cap Value space, its slightly better yield and return versus SPY would not have me making that switch unless I thought Large-Cap stocks have less upside potential at the time or I have limited exposure to non-LC stocks. As a result, a Hold rating is assigned.