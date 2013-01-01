SYLD Vs. SPY: Slightly Better Return Offset By Greater Risk

Apr. 17, 2023 1:00 PM ETSPDR® S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), SYLD
Retired Investor profile picture
Retired Investor
Investing Groups Leader

Summary

  • The Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF invests mostly in Mid/Small-Cap, U.S.-based publicly listed companies that provide high "shareholder yield". The initial universe contains 3000 stocks.
  • The ETF then selects the 100 companies with the best combined rank of dividend payments and net stock buybacks, which are the key components of shareholder yield.
  • The SPDR S&P 500 ETF is the well known ETF that invests based on that popular index. While not a perfect match, it’s a good ETF to compare against.
  • This articles reviews both ETFs and whether investors have benefited from SYLD’s “shareholder yield” strategy.
  • SYLD's slightly better yield and return versus SPY would not have me making that switch unless I thought Large-Cap stocks have less upside potential in today's market.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at Hoya Capital Income Builder. Learn More »

(This article was co-produced with Hoya Capital Real Estate)

Bull and Bear on stock market prices

peterschreiber.media

Introduction

This is another entry in what I call my “Better Mousetrap” series, where I compare one fund against one many consider the “Gold Standard” for that investment strategy. I provided links to some at

Chart
Data by YCharts

Shareholders Yield defined

cambriafunds.com/assets/docs/SYLD

Cambria funds

cambriafunds.com/assets/docs/SYLD

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF

seekingalpha.com SYLD sectors

shareholders yield

cambriafunds.com; compiled by Author

SYLD ticker

seekingalpha.com SYLD DVDs

SYLD ETF

seekingalpha.com SYLD scorecard

S&P 500 Index

spglobal.com Index

S&P 500 ETF

seekingalpha.com SPY sectors

ssga.com

ssga.com; compiled by Author

SPY ticker

seekingalpha.com SPY DVDs

SPY ETF

seekingalpha.com SPY scorecard

IJJ ticker

advisors.vanguard.com

Fidelity.com

Fidelity.com; compiled by Author

IJJ ticker

seekingalpha.com; multiple holdings pages.

IJJ ticker

PortfolioVisualizer.com

PortfolioVisualizer.

PortfolioVisualizer.com

I ‘m proud to have asked to be one of the original Seeking Alpha Contributors to the 11/21 launch of the Hoya Capital Income Builder Market Place.

This is how HCIB sees its place in the investment universe:

Whether your focus is high yield or dividend growth, we’ve got you covered with high-quality, actionable investment research and an all-encompassing suite of tools and models to help build portfolios that fit your unique investment objectives. Subscribers receive complete access to our investment research - including reports that are never published elsewhere - across our areas of expertise including Equity REITs, Mortgage REITs, Homebuilders, ETFs, Closed-End-Funds, and Preferreds.

This article was written by

Retired Investor profile picture
Retired Investor
6.23K Followers
Build sustainable portfolio income with premium dividend yields up to 10%.

I have both a BS and MBA in Finance. I have been individual investor since the early 1980s and have a seven-figure portfolio.  I was a data analyst for a pension manager for thirty years until I retired July of 2019. My initial articles related to my experience in prepping for and being in retirement. Now I will comment on our holdings in our various accounts. Most holdings are in CEFs, ETFs, some BDCs and a few REITs. I write Put options for income generation. Contributing author for Hoya Capital Income Builder

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.