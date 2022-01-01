IDX: Alternative Option To Access Southeast Asia At A Discount

Apr. 13, 2023 12:53 AM ETVanEck Indonesia Index ETF (IDX)EIDO
Dylan Waller profile picture
Dylan Waller
720 Followers

Summary

  • Indonesia trades at a discount to other emerging Asian countries.
  • Indonesia has a strong domestic economy and demographics, which are both often overlooked.
  • Indonesia has ample potential to boost its exports this decade.
  • Indonesian equities may continue to outperform the MSCI Emerging Markets Index.
Mountain range in Komodo National Park in Indonesia

joakimbkk/E+ via Getty Images

Opportunity Overview

Equities in Indonesia are relatively attractive, given that many companies are trading at a discount to regional peers. This article provides an overview of the VanEck Indonesia Index ETF (NYSEARCA:IDX), which may be worth investing in even

This article was written by

Dylan Waller profile picture
Dylan Waller
720 Followers
I am interested in frontier/emerging stock markets and other international markets ( ie. Japan/Korea).  My articles will primarily focus on stocks I am monitoring now based on quality of management/emerging market exposure/valuation.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.