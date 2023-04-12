The Case For Low-Volatility, High-Dividend Equities

Summary

  • Given market uncertainty and the risk of a US recession, is now the time for defensive stocks?
  • We think that reducing exposure to risk assets while increasing exposure to defensive equities with lower volatility and higher potential dividends may help weather continued market turbulence.
  • Over time, stocks exhibiting low volatility provide equity-like returns with less volatility and lower drawdowns than market capitalization-weighted equity benchmarks.

By Vaneet Chadha, CFA, Director of Style Premia/Volatility Management, Franklin Templeton Investment Solutions, and Michael LaBella, CFA, Head of Sustainable Portfolio Solutions, Franklin Templeton Investment Solutions

Given market uncertainty and the risk of a US recession, is now the

Exhibit 1: Volatility in Treasuries and Equities Has Diverged

Exhibit 2: The Effect of Not Being Invested When the Market Had its Best Days

Exhibit 3: Low-Volatility/High-Dividend Stocks Have Outperformed in Down Markets

Exhibit 4: Annualized Return and Volatility Profile

