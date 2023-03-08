andresr/E+ via Getty Images

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) continues to cope with inflationary headwinds. It maintained steady revenue growth and policies-in-force despite the rising prices. However, the massive increase in claims and operating expenses hammered its margins. As inflation and interest rates stay high, its near-term performance may be almost unchanged. But as the Fed’s strategies remain effective, operational improvements may materialize. Meanwhile, its financial positioning remains decent even after the noticeable decrease in investments. Indeed, it can withstand more headwinds and bounce back.

Moreover, dividend payments keep increasing with enticing yields. The company can sustain it, given the adequate and stable cash reserves. So, it is unsurprising to see TRV stock's continued price uptrend. However, it appears excessive relative to the intrinsic value of the company. Price metrics show potential overvaluation of the stock.

Company Performance

Since its foundation in over a century, The Travelers Companies, Inc., formerly Saint Paul and Fire Marine Insurance Co., has always been a formidable figure in the industry. It remains one of the largest commercial and personal P&C insurance underwriters in the US. In the past three years, its expansion has sped up, proving that it could further penetrate the market. Indeed, the pandemic, hurricanes, and other winter storms highlighted the essence of P&C insurance. Their toll raised the financial literacy of many Americans. We can see it in its historical performance.

Its operating revenue amounted to $36.88 billion, a 6% year-over-year increase. It was also 17% higher than pre-pandemic levels. In 4Q, it reached $9.64 billion, a 7% increase from 4Q 2021. We can attribute it to its pricing strategy to combat inflation and maintain its market positioning. Its strategic pricing remains its main cornerstone to retain its policy volumes without sacrificing premiums. In fact, it is one of the most recommended home and auto insurance providers in New York.

Operating Revenue (MarketWatch)

Operating Revenue (MarketWatch)

Its home and auto insurance rates are $1,050 and $1,751 versus the NY average of $1,365 and $2,600. But since New York is a diverse state regarding cost of living, insurance prices may vary. For instance, TRV auto insurance in New York City may be as high as $4,105. Even so, it is still lower than the city average of $4,850. TRV home and auto insurance are also lower than the average in Connecticut and Minnesota. These two states are vital for the company, so we included them in price comparison. The US, as a whole, has higher prices, making Travelers a giant that offers products at a discount. Given all these, its policies-in-force remained high at 9.65 million versus 9.38 million in 2021. There was a 6% decrease in the international segment, but it only comprised 5% of the core operations. The domestic segment comprised 95% of the whole operations with a 3% increase in policies.

Home Insurance Prices And Auto Insurance Prices (NerdWallet)

Company Policies In Force (TRV 10-K Financial Report)

However, cost pressures and natural calamities rose substantially in the second half. The rising prices affected operating expenses. Also, they hurt the capacity and confidence of many policyholders, leading to higher claims. But the occurrence of Hurricane Ida, Hurricane Ian, and winter storms were the primary driver. Catastrophe losses mainly raised claims by 13% and were more evident in the second half. These changes offset the sustained revenue increase. Despite this, the company stayed prudent and efficient to ensure the proportionate increase in revenues and operating expenses. Margins contracted, but the actual values were positive. The company stayed viable with an operating margin of 10% versus 14% in 2021. Meanwhile, the 4Q margin was 11% versus 19% in 4Q 2021. Even so, we can see it as a massive rebound from 2Q and 3Q margins. The thing is, TRV generated returns to sustain its operations and capital returns without decreasing cash reserves or raising its financial leverage.

Operating Margin (MarketWatch)

Operating Margin (MarketWatch)

This year, its near-term performance may be almost the same as the 4Q performance. But improvements may take place as inflation and interest rates become more manageable. Also, the solid market positioning of the company allows it to cope with market changes. Its performance may become more stable in the second half or in 2024. We will discuss more of these in the section.

Why The Travelers Companies, Inc. May Remain A Solid Company This Year

We already saw the impact of inflation, Hurricane Ida, Hurricane Ian, and winter storms on TRV’s performance. Yet, this P&C insurance stalwart remained a solid company. We also saw how its strategic pricing gave it a more favorable market positioning. Despite its size and market presence, TRV offers affordable products relative to the state and national average. This aspect will give it more flexibility in pricing amidst inflation. The good is that inflation keeps relaxing, landing at 5%, the lowest since 2021. It is also 45% lower than the 2022 peak. Although cost-of-living adjustments may take some time, this massive improvement may allow more individuals to purchase P&C insurance. In a 2022 P&C insurance study, price was one of the primary concerns for many individuals and businesses. Since TRV policy rates remain below the state and national average, it may entice more clients and generate higher premiums.

Another factor is the still elevated property prices. This aspect makes P&C insurance a staple for homeowners and companies. Challenges like inflation and the increased frequency of natural calamities are evident. But P&C insurance remains crucial for many. The property value remains high, and so does P&C insurance. According to many analysts, a massive real estate market crash may take place. Yet, I believe price corrections will stay manageable due to several reasons. First, property price increases were driven by demand and not by cost-push factors. Second, property builders have become more conservative in the aftermath of The Great Recession. The third one demonstrates the second reason. Property inventory is still low, leading to high shortages. As of 1Q 2023, the US housing shortage remained high at 6.5 million. So the potential correction may lead to another influx of property buyers.

What makes Travelers a solid company is its decent financial positioning. Its investment value may have decreased by 9%, but it remains high. Also, most of its investments are government-backed securities, which fit the high-interest environment. There may be valuation decreases, but they have better hedge than other securities. Meanwhile, its cash reserves are high at $800 million and can cover outstanding borrowings. We can prove its liquidity with its Net Debt/EBITDA Ratio of 1.95x. Indeed, TRV earns enough to cover borrowings. It is a huge company with well-balanced growth, viability, and sustainability.

Cash And Investments And Insurance Liabilities And Borrowings (MarketWatch)

Stock Price Assessment

The stock price of The Travelers Companies, Inc. remains in a downtrend. It had a series of corrections last year, but it already bounced back. At $172.78, the stock price is 4% lower than last year’s value. Despite this, TRV stock price exceeds the intrinsic value of the company. The PB Ratio agrees to it, given the current BVPS and PB Ratio of 92.89 and 1.92x. If we use the current BVPS and the average PB Ratio of 1.44x, the target price will be $133.76. The EV/EBITDA Model adheres to it, given the target price of ($46.86 B EV - $6.78 Net Debt) / 232,100,000 shares = $172.73.

Meanwhile, it is an attractive dividend stock with its continued payments and dividend increases. Its yield of 2.15% is higher than the S&P 500 average of 1.69%. It is also capable of sustaining dividends, given the Dividend Payout Ratio of 31%. To assess the stock price better, we will use the DCF Model.

FCFF $1,430,000,000

Cash $799,000,000

Outstanding Borrowings $188,000,000

Perpetual Growth Rate 4.8%

WACC 9.2%

Common Shares Outstanding 232,100,000

Stock Price $172.78

Derived Value $153.25

The derived value confirms the overvaluation of the stock price. There may be a 12% downside in the next 12-18 months. So while it remains a solid company, investors must be careful before buying shares.

Bottomline

The Travelers Companies, Inc. is a P&C insurance stalwart, given its stable performance. It also has attractive prospects, given its solid market positioning and sound fundamentals. It can sustain its current capacity, borrowings, and dividends. However, the stock price appears quite high for its worth. The recommendation, for now, is that The Travelers Companies, Inc. is a hold.