A Titanic Mistake: Why A Fed Pause Will Not Avert Recession

Summary

  • It is widely acknowledged that the Federal Reserve's monetary policy has a long and variable lag, which means that it takes time for the economy to adjust to rising or falling interest rates.
  • Despite the most recent readings for the PMI and Conference Board's LEI suggesting that we should already be in a recession, job growth remains robust, and consumers are continuing to spend on services, which is keeping the economy moving forward.
  • Considering that the onset of the recession has been more protracted than anticipated, the downturn could potentially unfold at a gradual pace.

Economic with stock exchange market showing stock chart down and in red negative territory. Business and financial money market crisis concept. Illustration.

TERADAT SANTIVIVUT

On Wall Street, there are many common sayings, but one that rings true time and time again is "The Fed raises rates until something breaks." With the recent banking turmoil experienced last month, people are questioning if the collapse of Silicon Valley

ISM Manufacturing PMI, Conference Board's LEI (Y/Y % change), Conference Board's Coincident Index (Y/Y % change)

Source: Bloomberg, Financial Sense Wealth Management

US Commercial Bank Assets - Loans and Leases (2-Week change, $ Billion)

Source: Bloomberg, Financial Sense Wealth Management

Chris graduated magna cum laude with a B.S. in Biochemistry from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo. He joined Financial Sense® Wealth Management in 2005 and is their current Chief Investment Officer. He is currently pursuing the designation of Chartered Financial Analyst. His professional designations include FINRA Series 7 and Series 66 Uniform Combined State Law Exam. He contributes articles and Market Observations to Financial Sense and members of the trading staff.

