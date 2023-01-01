Carmakers Are Chasing Miners

Summary

  • The mining sector has underinvested over the last few years due, in part, to COVID and an emphasis on capital discipline.
  • The speed at which regulators and carmakers want to drive the transition to EVs suggests that battery metals will increasingly be in short supply.
  • OEMs that want to be recognized as ESG leaders will need to secure deals, not just with any suppliers of battery metals, but with those supporting strong ESG credentials.

Unfinished sculpture of prototype car placed on a wooden table with laying tools

EvgeniyShkolenko/iStock via Getty Images

By Gianmarco Migliavacca

A looming battery metals shortage is bringing carmakers closer to miners in order to secure supply.

A key lesson for carmakers from the chip shortage was the need to increase control over supply

