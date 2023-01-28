Petco: CEO Is Buying, But It Is A Hold

LEL Investment LLC
Summary

  • CEO share purchase at book value is positive.
  • Company's strategy to compete in the sector is favorable.
  • Potential for stock to rise if WACC drops despite unpredictable timeline.

Dog owner bringing her pet to a animal clinic

sanjeri/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Overall, we like the company's strategy to compete in the sector. CEO purchased shares at a price close to its book value is also positive. However, we think the stock is likely to stay sideways given the

2023 Outlook

2023 Outlook (Company's filing)

Operating Metrics

Operating Metrics (Company's filing)

Financials

Financials (Company's filing)

Revenue breakdown

Revenue breakdown (Company's filing)

Vet Model

Vet Model (Company's presentation)

Vet and service market

Vet and service market (Company's presentation)

Margin Improvement

Margin improvement (Company's presentation)

TAM

TAM (Company's presentation)

TAM breakdown

TAM breakdown (Company's presentation)

Chewy's financials and operating metrics

Chewy's financials and operating metrics (Chewy's 10-K)

Valuation

Valuation (Seeking Alpha)

P/B ratio historical trend

P/B ratio historical trend (Macrotrends)

Sensitivity test

Sensitivity test (LEL Investment)

Insider activity

Insider activity (Openinsider.com)

This article was written by

LEL Investment LLC
Our mission is to help investors to grow their fortune and enjoy investing along the way.Our approach is investing in companies making difference and creating phenomenon value for human societies. We hedge our portfolio with short positions on companies failing to take care of their customers and utilize resources economically.In this way, we are confident to help our investors to achieve sustainable and long-term financial success.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

