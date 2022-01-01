guvendemir

The natural gas market has gone through a significant slump since the EU filled its gas storage mid-2022. With domestic natural gas prices peaking in late August 2022 at ~$9.71/mmBTU, prices appear to be trekking down to pandemic lows. Despite these low prices, there may still be value for Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) to squeeze out of their low-cost, high-margin properties in the Marcellus shale. Though Range faces challenging comps going into FY23, there may be some long-term value as the global demand for reliable energy resources, such as natural gas continues to increase. Range Resources is currently valued at 4.30x EV/EBITDAX with forward estimates, based on current strip pricing, valuing the company at 5.16x for eFY23. Based on this valuation, I give RRC shares a hold recommendation.

Management has shown a lot of optimism for the long-term strategy in their natural gas resources. Range currently holds roughly 10.9Tcfe of proven and developed resources and proven undeveloped ("PUD") reserves of 7.1Tcfe for a reserve life of approximately 22 years. Much of their reserves offer low-cost production with breakeven costs for 2,500 core locations below $2.50/mcf. A sizable portion of the cost will piggyback off of their 250 existing pads throughout 2023 in which >50% of new well activity will come from existing pads. For the most part, of their gathering costs are expected to decline via existing contracts through 2030, allowing Range to experience a certain degree of margin expansion.

2.23 Investor Presentation

Management has done a phenomenal job at turning the balance sheet around and providing shareholder value throughout the last year by reducing debt by over $1b for a 0.8x debt/EBITDAX ratio and repurchasing $400mm shares. Their stated target for total debt on the balance sheet is between $1-1.5b, which is very much within reach. Though I see operational challenges with the current strip pricing, my estimates provide room to at least hit the top of that range by year's end. Given this goal, I wouldn't hold my breath on dividend increases just yet; however, I do expect share buybacks and dividends to continue to improve long-term.

Considering their ability to generate revenue, Range will experience tough comps for FY23 in which FY22 average realized gas prices were $4.16/mcf. The current average strip price for FY23 is significantly lower at $2.72/mcf. Range currently has 55% of their FY23 gas production hedged with a floor of $3.57/mcf. Though this price point is significantly lower than their FY22 realized price, revenue from their derivatives book should make up some of the difference.

Long-term Value

Despite potential headwinds on FY23 performance, I see a lot of value in Range's business long-term. Referencing a piece I wrote about Argan, Inc. (AGX), the EIA estimates 28% of domestic coal-fired power plant capacity to be retired through 2035. This equates to 59GW of capacity that will need to be replaced. Though much of this capacity is expected to be replaced with renewable resources, much, if not all of it will be replaced by natural gas-fired power plants either as primary or secondary capacity. Natural gas-fired power plants are also being erected across the EU, Ireland, and the UK, opening the door for the necessity of more LNG export capacity.

2.23 Investor Presentation

In addition to this, I don't believe the pricing dynamics as seen throughout 2022 during the EU energy crisis is over as much of the manufacturing and residential demand was intermittently taken offline to preserve resources as storage was replenished. A more normalized gas utilization in the EU should alleviate pricing pressures currently seen in spot prices.

TradingEconomics

LNG export terminals are rapidly receiving notice and approval for construction. Wood Mackenzie estimates the market for LNG to grow by 3.4% per year through 2035 and will require an additional 100mtpa of capacity to be built out and an additional 100mpta to be built out on top of that by 2050. The EIA estimates global natural gas consumption to increase by 1.4% annually through 2040.

EIA Natural Gas Forecast

Though this export capacity will need to be built out, domestic producers should benefit greatly from the growing demand for natural gas.

Valuation

As previously discussed, RRC is coming into FY23 with tough comps. Their PV-10 asset valuation for FY22 was based on $6.36/mcf gas and may pose near-term challenges compared to the current strip price. RRC also provided higher CAPEX guidance of $570-615mm, or a 17-26% increase to FY22 capital investment. If natural gas prices don't bounce higher off of the estimated strip price, this may lead to slower debt extinguishment and lower share buyback. Management may be overly optimistic on this basis coming into FY23 with an increased share buyback program of $1.5b with $1.1b remaining (40mm shares at current price). FY22 provided RRC with a 33% FCF flowthrough at $4.16/mcf realized gas prices while FY21 experienced a flowthrough of 13% at $2.74/mcf. Comparing the strip with FY21 figures and holding the FCF flowthrough constant to FY21 figures, we can expect FY23 FCF to be ballpark $471mm (revenue estimate includes FY23 hedges & remaining production at the average strip price), holding all else equal. Though there's a lot that can happen between now and the end of the year, it may be too soon to be optimistic in natural gas. Despite near-term headwinds, RRC currently trades at a 20% FCF yield; however, considering the $471mm figure, FCF yield drops to 7%, ceteris paribus.

This is why I provide RRC with a hold rating. Though I see a lot of value in the natural gas production space as outlined above, I expect some near-term headwinds that need to be overcome before the real value is unlocked. Holding the current EV/EBITDAX multiple of 4.30x, I provide RRC a FY23 value of $21.54/share, holding all else equal.