Xtep Takes A Breather After Marathon Pandemic Sprint

  • Xtep said it recorded retail sell-through growth of 20% in the first quarter, down sharply from the 30% to 35% growth a year earlier.
  • The athletic sportswear maker’s sales last year were nearly 60% above 2019 levels, fueled by growing health awareness during the pandemic.
  • For shorter-term investors, the company and its peers could experience a slowdown this year that is perhaps slightly overdue.

Sports balls on the field with yard line. Soccer ball, American football and Baseball in yellow glove on green grass. Outdoors

Athletic apparel has been a countercyclical performer during the pandemic, boosted by growing health awareness among millions of Chinese during the turbulent period. But after posting stellar growth during that time, even as other major retail sectors faltered, the industry may be set

