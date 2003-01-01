Commercial Real Estate's Long Reckoning

Apr. 13, 2023 2:25 AM ETITB, XHB, NAIL, HOMZ, PKB, IYR, REZ, REM, RWR, VNQ, ICF, FRI, PSR, JRE, KBWY, SCHH, ROOF, MORT, REET, FREL, SRET, EWRE, XLRE, USRT, NURE, PPTY, SRVR, INDS, BBRE, NETL, RDOG, IVRA, REIT, FPRO, MBB, BKT, VABS, MBSD, JMBS, MTGP, CMBS, LMBS, JLS, VMBS, SPMB, DEED
Brandywine Global Investment Management profile picture
Brandywine Global Investment Management
526 Followers

Summary

  • Exacerbated by the recent banking crisis, sentiment around commercial real estate (CRE) has turned so weak that these assets are almost perceived to be uninvestible.
  • However, the CRE market has been no stranger to distress since the Global Financial Crisis (GFC).
  • The total CRE market is valued at over $10 trillion, with office being the largest sector at 24.2%, according to Morgan Stanley data.

Office space for lease or sale with city view

xavierarnau

By Tracy Chen, CFA, CAIA

Exacerbated by the recent banking crisis, sentiment around commercial real estate (CRE) has turned so weak that these assets are almost perceived to be uninvestible.

However, the CRE market has been no stranger to

Commercial property index

Office property cap rates

national office vacancy rate

real rent growth for the office sector

CRE market institution exposure

Comparative yields

CMBS balance

This article was written by

Brandywine Global Investment Management profile picture
Brandywine Global Investment Management
526 Followers
We believe in the power of value investing, looking beyond short-term, conventional thinking to pursue long-term value. Since 1986, our global experience has generated investment insights and a range of differentiated fixed income, equity, and alternative solutions. As a specialist investment manager of Franklin Resources, Inc., Brandywine Global offers the advantages of an investment boutique backed by the resources and infrastructure of one of the world's leading asset managers. With headquarters in Philadelphia and offices in London and Singapore, we are committed to bringing value to all relationships.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.