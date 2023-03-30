AcelRx Pharmaceuticals: Taking Stock (But Not Currently Buying It)

Apr. 13, 2023 3:58 AM ETAcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ACRX)
Summary

  • AcelRx Pharmaceuticals sold its opioid business in March 2023 at terms that were substantially below my previous expectations.
  • The company raised capital in December 2022, causing a roughly 50% dilution of existing shareholders on a fully diluted basis.
  • As a result, I downgrade ACRX to Hold until any progress with regard to the development of the remaining late-stage assets becomes visible.

Galeanu Mihai/iStock via Getty Images

This article covers the following events with respect to AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) plus an updated assessment of the company's prospects:

  1. Reverse Share Split (October 2022)
  2. Capital Raise (December 2022)
  3. Announcement of the DSUVIA sale to
Table summarising the fully diluted share count as of December 31, 2023

Diluted Share Count (Author)

Table providing details regarding the warrants issued by ACRX

Author

Table summarising the source of issued shares as of early April 2023

Author

Overview of available cash and known cash movements.

Author

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ACRX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

