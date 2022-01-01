bjdlzx

The stock price of IHS (NYSE:IHS) has been on a good run up after hitting the low around 5 dollars a share. In June 2022 I published my thesis for IHS prematurely at $12.1 and then revisited the thesis at $7.25. Both of the articles include a good amount of argumentation why IHS is still an undervalued company in the sector.

The company keeps on growing its revenues, portfolio and losses, and so does its 20-F annual report. It has ballooned from 559 pages last year to 675 pages this year. So let’s see here what’s crucial for the investment thesis on IHS stock.

Commentary on last year results

IHS grew its top line close to 24% year on year and adjusted EBITDA grew 11.3%. Much of the revenue growth was generated by escalators linked to inflation (+5.2%) and increased diesel costs (+5%). EBITDA was reduced by the same diesel costs, which were higher than the company was able to invoice from its customers. Another 9.3 %-points of growth came organically from existing assets and 9.6 %-points was inorganic, mainly by the addition of South-African assets.

Revenue bridge and EBITDA development. (IHS Q4 investor presentation)

Adjusted EBITDA has been growing for many years; however, the EBITDA margin dropped in 2022 heavily. This was primarily due to higher power generation, maintenance and security costs, more on this later.

Although adjusted EBITDA grew in absolute terms, the operating profit shrunk. At the same time finance costs more than doubled which led to a massive loss of $470 million for the year. Many non-cash items, such as depreciation and amortization of $454 million, reduce the stress level of investors.

IHS earnings 2022 vs. 2021. (IHS 20-F.)

Evaluating the investment thesis

Portfolio diversification

During the year the company built 1184 new towers down from 1348 the year earlier and acquired 7849 towers in South-Africa and Brazil. In order to justify higher multiples for IHS, the company needs to diversify geographically and reduce the weight of Nigeria in its portfolio. At the end of 2022 the Nigerian share of towers was 42.9%, at the same level as in Q2 2022 when I covered the company last time, but down from 54.3% from a year earlier.

Amount of towers built and acquired. (IHS 20-F.)

It’s also important to note Nigeria's high share of revenues, which has come down over time and most likely continues to do so in 2023 when acquired South-African and Brazilian towers are consolidated to the full year numbers. Fortunately, the growth numbers in other regions remain higher than in Nigeria.

Share of revenues of geographic segments. (IHS 20-F.) Growth rates of different geographies. (IHS 20-F.)

Adding new tenants

Co-location rate, the average number of tenants per tower, has developed positively. In August 2022, the co-location rate was 1.47 and now at the end of last year it stood a notch higher at 1.48. This is one of the most important performance indicators and IHS has still room to improve in absolute and relative terms. Main upside could be in South Africa where the co-location rate is only 1.2 with 5700 towers out of 39700. As can be seen in the first graph in the beginning, new lease amendments contributed to the growth more than new tenants.

Co-location rates of IHS for towers acquired or built in different periods. (IHS 20-F.)

Reduction of power generation costs

In many of the markets where IHS operates, a portion of the towers are not connected to the electric grid. 57% of the sites are connected to the grid, the number is pushed down by Nigeria where only 4% are connected to the grid. These towers are powered by diesel generators or by a combination of generator and solar panels. In October 2022 launched an initiative called Project Green. Its purpose is to reduce the reliance of IHS on diesel as a source of power, and reduce emissions.

With an investment of $214 million the company aims to achieve savings of $77 million by 2025. When launching the project, the company expected half of the costs to incur in 2022. In 2022 the diesel costs grew $147 million and the company was able to recoup half of the increased cost by pass-through invoicing. In 2021 diesel and generator maintenance costs were $341million and in 2022 they were $509 million. The second order effect of the project is that the company, most likely, needs to upstream less Nigerian naira, when investing inside Nigeria.

Debt and interest can be a burden, institutions hold on

In the current market environment leverage and indebtedness are definitely getting and deserving more attention. At the end of 2022, IHS had $3.9 billion of debt and IFRS 16 lease liabilities and $514.1 million of cash. The leverage ratio increased to 3.2x from 2.2x the year earlier. Now the leverage ratio stands between the target range of 3-4x. IHS debt maturity profile gives the company a potential for deleveraging, refinancing or the market conditions to change more favorable.

Debt maturities of IHS. (Company presentation.)

The worrisome detail about debt and interest is the fact that the operating profit of $312 million does not cover the interest expenses of $321 million. Here, one needs to remember that cost of sales includes $454 million of D&A.

Also, realized foreign exchange losses were $206 million compared to $43 million the year before. This is primarily due to the worsening economic and political situation in Nigeria. The company also reported an impairment of goodwill of $122 million in its LatAm tower business, which presents the question if the latest acquisitions have been made at advantageous terms. The impairment was the first of its kind in the last three years.

IHS is owned by its customer MTN, a French PE-investor Wendel and a couple of other institutional investors. According to TIKR there’s no meaningful change in the holdings of major shareholders. The five largest shareholders own 65.8% of the shares. However, there are some blocks of shares becoming tradable in April, as we speak, and in October.

Lowest valuation, high growth, low profitability

Among its peers, IHS has the lowest valuation measured by all multiples. Currently EV/EBITDA multiple stands at 9.2 whereas the peers are valued all the way from 12.5 up to 26. Many private market deals are still being finalized with EV/EBITDA multiples way over 20.

Multiples of IHS and its peers. (Seeking Alpha.)

In terms of revenue, IHS is growing faster or as fast as Helios Towers, a smaller Africa focused tower company. American Tower and SBA Communications (SBAC), that have significant exposure to emerging markets, have been growing at a slower clip and are forecasted to do so.

Growth rates of IHS and its peers. (Seeking Alpha.)

Low multiples with high growth is explained by the low profitability. IHS is still significantly behind its peers when it comes to relevant profitability measures. This is why the investment thesis relies mainly on three elements presented above: portfolio diversification, adding new tenants and reducing power generation costs. These elements will enhance the profitability and margin profile of the company.

Profitability of IHS and its peers. (Seeking Alpha)

Conclusion

Last year's results demonstrate that the business model works rather well in an inflationary environment. IHS is able to pass on the inflation to its customers rather quickly and by a high degree. In the long term, IHS Holding continues to have a runway to both grow its business and increase operational efficiency. The current financial conditions, external and internal, might be a hindrance for larger acquisitions although the company still has plenty of cash. The current valuation provides further upside if the peers continue trading at tower high valuations.