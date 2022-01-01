IHS Holding In Q4 2022: High Growth, Low Margins, Lowest Multiples

Summary

  • In 2022, IHS executed well on the key parts of the investment thesis, diversified its portfolio, grew with existing customers and initiated a large program for cost efficiency.
  • There's still a meaningful valuation gap to its peers after considering the higher growth rate and lower profitability of IHS.
  • After a significant upward correction of the share price, the company still remains rather attractive, although interest burden and economic situation in Nigeria remain.

5G Sunset Cell Tower: Cellular communications tower for mobile phone and video data transmission

bjdlzx

The stock price of IHS (NYSE:IHS) has been on a good run up after hitting the low around 5 dollars a share. In June 2022 I published my thesis for IHS prematurely at $12.1 and then

Revenue bridge and EBITDA development.

Revenue bridge and EBITDA development. (IHS Q4 investor presentation)

IHS earnings 2022 vs. 2021.

IHS earnings 2022 vs. 2021. (IHS 20-F.)

Amount of towers build and acquired.

Amount of towers built and acquired. (IHS 20-F.)

Share of revenues of geographic segments.

Share of revenues of geographic segments. (IHS 20-F.)

Growth rates of different geographies.

Growth rates of different geographies. (IHS 20-F.)

Co-location rates of IHS for towers acquired or built in different periods.

Co-location rates of IHS for towers acquired or built in different periods. (IHS 20-F.)

Debt maturities of IHS.

Debt maturities of IHS. (Company presentation.)

Multiples of IHS and its peers.

Multiples of IHS and its peers. (Seeking Alpha.)

Growth rates of IHS and its peers.

Growth rates of IHS and its peers. (Seeking Alpha.)

Profitability of IHS and its peers.

Profitability of IHS and its peers. (Seeking Alpha)

