Tradeweb Exchange-Traded Funds Update - March 2023

Summary

  • Trading activity on the Tradeweb European ETF marketplace reached EUR 59.2 billion in March, while the proportion of transactions processed via Tradeweb’s Automated Intelligent Execution (AiEX) tool was 82.7%.
  • Fixed income and commodity-based ETFs saw net buying in March, with ‘buys’ surpassing ‘sells’ by 10 and six percentage points, respectively.
  • Total consolidated U.S. ETF notional value traded in March amounted to a record USD 67.3 billion, up USD 2.6 billion from the platform’s previous best performance in January 2023.
  • As a percentage of total notional value, equities accounted for 54% and fixed income for 40%, with the remainder comprising commodity and specialty ETFs.

The following data is derived from trading activity on the Tradeweb Markets institutional European- and U.S.-listed ETF platforms.

European-Listed ETFs

Total traded volume

Trading activity on the Tradeweb European ETF marketplace reached EUR 59.2 billion in March, while the

Tradeweb European-Listed ETFs Volume breakdown

Tradeweb European-Listed ETFs Top ten by traded notional volume

Tradeweb U.S.-Listed ETFs Volume breakdown

Tradeweb U.S.-Listed ETFs Top ten by traded notional volume

Tradeweb Markets Inc. (Nasdaq: TW) is a leading, global operator of electronic marketplaces for rates, credit, equities and money markets. Founded in 1996, Tradeweb provides access to markets, data and analytics, electronic trading, straight-through-processing and reporting for more than 40 products to clients in the institutional, wholesale and retail markets. Advanced technologies developed by Tradeweb enhance price discovery, order execution and trade workflows while allowing for greater scale and helping to reduce risks in client trading operations. Tradeweb serves approximately 2,500 clients in more than 60 countries. In an average trading day, Tradeweb facilitates more than $570 billion in notional value.

