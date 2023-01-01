Turkey's May Elections To Have A Major Impact On Its Debt Market

Apr. 13, 2023 5:05 AM ETTUR
Summary

  • On May 14, Turkish voters will go to the polls to elect both president and parliament to new 5-year terms, with current President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, opposition leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu and Muharram Ince the main presidential candidates.
  • Post election, whoever wins will need to make difficult economic choices to stabilize inflation, improve exchange rate competitiveness and rebuild foreign reserves.
  • Due to the overvaluation of the exchange rate, there currently aren’t any opportunities to invest in local Turkish assets. If the opposition were to win, we would monitor the devaluation closely and look for levels of Turkish lira above 30 to build long positions in local inflation-linked bonds.

2023 Turkey Electrions Concept with a Wooden Ballot Box and Turkish Flag

asbe/iStock via Getty Images

Turkey has worse-than-average liquidity measures

The Turkish lira has appreciated significantly despite record-low interest rates

The spread on Turkey 5.75 47 remains high relative to history and the price remains far below par

This article was written by

