Summary

  • US Foods Holding Corp. is a leading food service distributor in the United States.
  • The company is facing economic headwinds as slowing consumption will hit demand for food.
  • The company has done moderately well to achieve efficiencies and expand into sustainable foods but leaves a lot to be desired.
  • The company's finances and profitability profile leaves a lot to be desired. The company has a NI margin of 1% and is seemingly overleveraged, with a larger capex spend forecast in the NTM.
  • Our valuation suggests the business is trading at about fair value and so rate the stock a hold.

Company description:

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) is a leading food service distributor in the United States, providing fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to a wide range of customers.

Its client base includes

US Foods financials

US Food financials (Tikr Terminal)

US Foods

US Foods

https://www.usfoods.com/content/dam/dce/images/why-us-foods/local-sustainable/resources/Hungry%20For%20Better%20Brochure-LR.pdf

US Foods

Sustainability

US Foods

US Food outlook financials

US Food outlook (Tikr Terminal)

US Foods

Relative performance (Tikr Terminal)

Food valuations

Valuation (Tikr Terminal)

We intend to provide insightful research and new ideas, through deep bottom-up business analysis. We look to tell a story and identify the hallmarks of long-term quality. We are not swayed by the emotions of market sentiment and short-term desires.“Day to day, the stock market is a voting machine; in the long term it’s a weighing machine.”

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

