Sefa kart

In my last few articles about Novo Nordisk (NVO), I was always a little cautious about Novo Nordisk and never said that the stock was cheap. But with Novo Nordisk being an exceptional business, the stock was certainly a hold - and holding on to Novo Nordisk paid off. Especially in the last six months, the stock increased 52% in value and clearly outperformed the S&P 500 (SP500), which also increased 12% in the same timeframe.

While I argued in my last article to wait for potential setbacks to buy Novo Nordisk or add to an existing position, I would be much more cautious right now. Novo Nordisk is clearly a long-term hold. But there are times we should not add to our position, and we could even think about trimming the position a little bit.

The One And Only Problem: Valuation

When looking at the company's price-earnings ratio and price-free-cash-flow ratio, the stock is trading for the highest P/E ratio in the last 20 years and for one of the highest P/FCF ratios in the same timeframe. Right now, Novo Nordisk is trading for 40 times free cash flow and for 46 times earnings.

Data by YCharts

Of course, we should not conclude that a high valuation multiple will automatically lead to declining stock prices. A complex system like the stock market never works according to such simple patterns. But extremely high valuation multiples are a warning sign to be cautious. And when looking at the times in the last 20 years with Novo Nordisk trading for valuation multiples of 40 or higher, the upside potential for the stock was extremely limited and in many cases we saw lower stock prices in the following quarters or years.

Data by YCharts

We can start by looking at the most recent time when Novo Nordisk was trading for 40 times free cash flow in 2021. The stock moved sideways in the following quarters and Novo Nordisk grew into its valuation multiples and in mid 2022 the stock was trading only for 25 times free cash flow.

Data by YCharts

In late 2007, Novo Nordisk was also trading for more than 40 times free cash flow and while the stock gained in value in the following few months, the stock did decline in the following quarters and reached a low in early 2009 and investing in late 2007 was not the best idea.

Data by YCharts

Novo Nordisk was also trading above 40 times earnings in 2001 and in the following months Novo Nordisk clearly declined, but the stock also recovered rather quick during 2003.

Data by YCharts

I certainly would not short Novo Nordisk - even with a valuation multiple above 50 - as the Danish diabetes company is such a great business and shorting a high-quality business is always a huge risk. Shorting such a stock can work, but it takes very skilled timing. And while Novo Nordisk is certainly not cheap right now, there are many other stocks trading for similar valuation multiples with a worse business model, which are a much better target to short. And aside from the 1980s and the late 2010s, it never took long for Novo Nordisk to recover and reach previous highs again.

Annual Results

Of course, it is not enough to just look at the valuation multiples as higher valuation multiples can be justified for companies growing in the double digits. And Novo Nordisk certainly reported impressive results for fiscal 2022.

For starters, net sales increased 25.7% year-over-year from DKK 140,800 million in fiscal 2021 to DKK 176,954 million in fiscal 2022. Operating profit increased from DKK 58,644 in the previous year to DKK 74,809 million in fiscal 2022 - resulting in 27.6% year-over-year growth. And finally, diluted earnings per share could still increase 17.8% year-over-year from DKK 20.74 in fiscal 2021 to DKK 24.44 in fiscal 2022.

Novo Nordisk Q4/22 Presentation

Novo Nordisk could also improve its margins as gross profit margin increased 70 bps to 83.9% and operating margin increased 50 bps to 42.3%. And finally, free cash flow almost doubled from DKK 29,319 million in fiscal 2021 to DKK 57,362 million in fiscal 2022 - resulting in 95.6% YoY growth.

When looking at the two major business segments, "Rare disease" could contribute to growth, but only 7.0% YoY growth to DKK 20,542 million in sales in fiscal 2022. But "Diabetes and Obesity Care" could grow 28.6% year-over-year to DKK 156,412 million in fiscal 2022. Looking at the "Diabetes and Obesity Care" segment in more detail, growth was especially driven by GLP-1 sales, which increased from DKK 53,597 million in the previous year to DKK 83,371 million in fiscal 2022. While Victoza sales declined, Ozempic sales increased 77% to DKK 59,750 million and Rybelsus sales increased 134% to DKK 11,299 million. The second major segment contributing to growth was "Obesity Care" which increased sales by 101% year-over-year to DKK 16,864 million.

Novo Nordisk Q4/22 Presentation

On the other hand, total insulin sales declined 5% year-over-year to DKK 52,952 million.

Continued Growth

And Novo Nordisk not only reported great results for fiscal 2022, but management is also expecting high growth rates in fiscal 2023. Sales as well as operating profit (both at constant exchange rates) are expected to grow between 13% and 19%. Reported growth is expected to be about 4 or 5 percentage points lower due to negative currency effects.

Novo Nordisk Q4/22 Presentation

Novo Nordisk is also expecting free cash flow to be between DKK 60 billion and DKK 68 billion and while this is resulting in 4.5% to 18.5% YoY growth, which should also point out that management will increase capital expenditures drastic in 2023. While capital expenditures were about DKK 12 billion in fiscal 2022 (and already higher than in previous years), the company will spend about DKK 25 billion in fiscal 2023. These investments will primarily be for existing manufacturing sites.

Novo Nordisk Q4/22 Presentation

As I already mentioned in my last article, Novo Nordisk has growth potential in the years to come. And especially obesity care and GLP-1 will be the main drivers of growth in the years to come. Novo Nordisk is expecting sales to be around DKK 25 billion in 2025, but I think these are very conservative goals and would not be surprised if Novo Nordisk will achieve this target already in 2024 or maybe even in 2023. Additionally, other serious chronic diseases might contribute to growth in the years between 2025 and 2030, but it is probably too early to make predictions about sales.

Novo Nordisk Q4/22 Presentation

And Novo Nordisk is in a great position right now. One of the major threats in the last few years for Novo Nordisk (and competitor Eli Lilly) was the demand for lower insulin prices - especially in the United States. I already mentioned above that insulin sales declined in 2022 and when looking at total insulin sales in the United States we see a decline of 22%, which was compensated by growth in other regions. However, Novo Nordisk is getting less and less dependent on insulin sales as total insulin sales account only for 30% of the company's total sales (in 2017, insulin sales were responsible for 57% of the company's sales) and the threat of lower insulin prices is losing its menace.

Novo Nordisk Q4/22 Presentation

Aside from being less dependent on insulin sales, the threat of patent expirations is also rather low in the next few years. Of course, Saxenda (DKK 10,676 million in sales) as well as Victoza (DKK 12,322 million in sales) will lose patent protection in 2023 in the United States. In some countries patents already expired. And NovoRapid, which generated DKK 15,460 million in sales in fiscal 2022, has already lost patent protection. Nevertheless, sales are more or less stable - despite the patent loss - and we can assume sales remaining stable in the years to come.

When looking at the four major drivers of growth, all four products are patent protected for several years to come. Ozempic (which generated DKK 59,750 million in sales), Rybelsus (DKK 11,299 million) as well as Wegovy (DKK 6,188 million) are all patent protected until 2031 in Japan and Europe and until 2032 in United States. Additionally, Tresiba (generated DKK 9,353 million in sales) is patent protected until 2027 in Japan, until 2028 in Europe and until 2029 in the United States.

Novo Nordisk Annual Report 2022

Intrinsic Value Calculation

I already used simple valuation metrics above to show that Novo Nordisk is trading for really high multiples and is certainly not cheap. We can also use a discount cash flow calculation to determine an intrinsic value. As basis for our calculation, we take the midpoint of Novo Nordisk's guidance for fiscal 2023, which is DKK 64 billion. In order to be fairly valued right now, Novo Nordisk has to grow at least 12% for the next 10 years followed by 6% growth till perpetuity.

Since 2012 Since 2002 Since 1992 EPS CAGR 12.10% 16.38% 15.33% Click to enlarge

And when looking at the growth rates of the last 10 years, growth rates of 12% seem realistic and achievable. When looking at the last three decades - since 1992 - Novo Nordisk could grow even with a CAGR of 15%. But we should not forget that even when Novo Nordisk can grow 12% for the next ten years, the stock is "only" fairly valued right now, and we should always include some margin of safety in every calculation.

Conclusion

In case of Novo Nordisk, I am torn between the great business model on the one side and the high valuation multiples on the other side. But I already trimmed my position a little bit (around 12%) and if Novo Nordisk might continue to climb higher, I might trim my position a little more (maybe another 10%). Nevertheless, Novo Nordisk remains a core holding, and I will add to my position again when Novo Nordisk will decline. But before I add shares again, the stock should decline at least 30% to 40% to be a bargain again - and I don't know if that will happen.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.