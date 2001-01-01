Novo Nordisk: Maybe It's Time To Trim The Position A Little Bit

Summary

  • Novo Nordisk is trading for one of the highest valuation multiples in the last 20 years, and we should be cautious.
  • Nevertheless, the company reported great results for fiscal 2022 and is also expecting high growth rates for fiscal 2023.
  • Despite growth potential in the years to come, Novo Nordisk could be overvalued now.

In my last few articles about Novo Nordisk (NVO), I was always a little cautious about Novo Nordisk and never said that the stock was cheap. But with Novo Nordisk being an exceptional business, the stock was certainly a

Novo Nordisk Fiscal 2022 Results

Novo Nordisk Q4/22 Presentation

Novo Nordisk: Sales was driven by both operating units

Novo Nordisk Q4/22 Presentation

Novo Nordisk: Financial Outlook for 2023

Novo Nordisk Q4/22 Presentation

Novo Nordisk will spend about DKK 25 billion in capital expenditures in fiscal 2023

Novo Nordisk Q4/22 Presentation

Novo Nordisk: Path to growth

Novo Nordisk Q4/22 Presentation

Novo Nordisk: Insulin sales

Novo Nordisk Q4/22 Presentation

Novo Nordisk: Patent status for its products

Novo Nordisk Annual Report 2022

