BHK: 8% Yield By Holding Over 43% AAA Assets

Apr. 13, 2023 5:59 AM ETBlackRock Core Bond Trust (BHK)1 Comment
Binary Tree Analytics profile picture
Binary Tree Analytics
3.38K Followers

Summary

  • BHK is a fixed income CEF.
  • The fund is composed of Treasuries, Agency MBS bonds and investment grade corporate names.
  • The fund represents a leveraged take on a portfolio of investment grade securities, overweight treasuries and Agency MBS.
  • The fund has a very high leverage figure of 40%.
  • The fund is an aggressive bet on a decreasing rates view.

Increased interest rates. Bond coupons, yields and positiv changes in basis points.

Torsten Asmus

Thesis

BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) is a fixed income closed end fund that has current income as a primary objective. The CEF was started in 2001 and it seeks to achieve its primary objective by investing

ROC

Section 19a Annual (Annual Report)

performance

Annual Performance (Morningstar)

yield

Actual Fund Yield (Author)

repo

Repos (Annual Report)

holdings

Holdings (Fund Website)

allocation

December 2022 Fact Sheet (Fact Sheet)

ratings

Ratings (Fund Website)

securitization

Securitizations (Annual Report)

return

Total Return (Seeking Alpha)

return

Total Return (Seeking Alpha)

Chart
Data by YCharts

This article was written by

Binary Tree Analytics profile picture
Binary Tree Analytics
3.38K Followers
With a financial services cash and derivatives trading background, Binary Tree Analytics aims to provide transparency and analytics in respect to capital markets instruments and trades.We are reachable at BinaryTreeAnalytics@gmail.com_____________________________http://www.BinaryTreeAnalytics.com

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.