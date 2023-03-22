TBIL: The Case For Cash

Apr. 13, 2023 6:05 AM ETUS Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (TBIL)
Summary

  • TBIL ETF provides investment returns of owning 3-month treasury bills.
  • It is currently yielding an annualized 4.3%.
  • With rising recession risks, an allocation to cash give investors some peace of mind and optionality to take advantage of potential lower asset prices.

Cash is king, economic treasure and financial successful retirement conceptual idea with gold metal crown on pile of 100 dollar bills isolated on white background

Moussa81

A few months ago, I wrote a review of the US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:TBIL), arguing that it was a good vehicle to park cash given that short-term interest rates have risen substantially as a

TBIL holdings

Figure 1 - TBIL holdings (ustreasuryetf.com)

TBIL historical returns

Figure 2 - TBIL historical returns (ustreasuryetf.com)

TBIL distribution schedule

Figure 3 - TBIL distribution schedule (ustreasuryetf.com)

Economists believe a U.S. recession is a near certainty

Figure 4 - Economists believe a U.S. recession is a near certainty (Conference Board)

Trades believe the Fed will cut interest rates by the Fall

Figure 5 - Traders believe the Fed will cut interest rates by the Fall (CME)

T-Bills track Fed Funds

Figure 6 - T-Bills track Fed Funds (St. Louis Fed)

Inflation remains stubbornly high

Figure 7 - Inflation remains stubbornly high (BLS)

Fed prematurely cut interest rates in 1980, which lead to double dip recession in 1982

Figure 8 - Fed prematurely cut interest rates in 1980, leading to double dip recession in 1982 (St. Louis Fed)

Equity risk premium the lowest since 2007

Figure 9 - Equity risk premium the lowest since 2007 (Wall Street Journal)

GMO predicts negative forward returns for equities

Figure 10 - GMO predicts negative forward returns for U.S. equities (GMO)

This article was written by

Macrotips Trading profile picture
Macrotips Trading
2.74K Followers
I spent 5 years as a co-founder and hedge fund CIO / manager. Before that, I was a hedge fund analyst/portfolio manager at a leading Canadian alternative asset manager. I write articles as part of my own due diligence on the stocks that I find interesting, for one reason or another.Follow me on twitter for my thoughts on macro trends.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TBIL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Comments

