Moussa81

A few months ago, I wrote a review of the US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:TBIL), arguing that it was a good vehicle to park cash given that short-term interest rates have risen substantially as a result of the Fed's interest rate hikes.

Fast forward a few months and cash is looking even more attractive given the recent regional banking crisis and rising recession risks.

Brief Fund Overview

First, before we discuss further, it may be helpful to briefly go over the details of the TBIL ETF for those not familiar. The TBIL ETF is a fund launched by F/m Investments in August of 2022. TBIL seeks to provide investment results that correspond (before fees and expense) to the performance of owning 3 Month treasury bills ("T-Bills")

The fund's holdings only comprise of U.S. treasury bills that are rolled every month, so it is basically the safest investment there is in my opinion, with zero credit risk and interest rate risk (Figure 1).

Figure 1 - TBIL holdings (ustreasuryetf.com)

The TBIL's returns are commensurately modest, with 6 month returns of 2.1% (Figure 2). Great compared to savings accounts that pay an average of 37 bps, but not something to get rich from.

Figure 2 - TBIL historical returns (ustreasuryetf.com)

The TBIL pays monthly distributions (note, in my prior article, I noted TBIL pays a bi-weekly distribution, but this was amended to monthly in January), with the latest distribution of $0.18068 / share or 4.3% distribution yield (Figure 3).

Figure 3 - TBIL distribution schedule (ustreasuryetf.com)

Even The Fed Predicts A Recession

As I have been writing in a slew of recent articles, I believe economic risks are elevated and the recent regional banking crisis is only making things worse. According to the Conference Board, the probability of a U.S. recession is a near certainty at 99% (Figure 4).

Figure 4 - Economists believe a U.S. recession is a near certainty (Conference Board)

In fact, reading through the Fed's FOMC minutes from the recent March meeting, even the Fed's staff economists project "a mild recession starting later this year, with a recovery over the subsequent two years."

How Long Can T-Bills Stay High?

Given the heightened probability of a recession, fixed income traders have been rapidly shifting their expectations for Fed policy, with the consensus (which changes by the day it seems) calling for one more rate hike in May or June, followed by a rapid series of interest rate cuts starting in September (Figure 5).

Figure 5 - Traders believe the Fed will cut interest rates by the Fall (CME)

Since T-Bill yields closely track the effective Fed Funds rate, the biggest question for T-Bill investors is, how long can 3 Month T-Bill yields stay elevated (Figure 6)?

Figure 6 - T-Bills track Fed Funds (St. Louis Fed)

Elevated Inflation Could Delay Rate Cuts

While I believe a recession is imminent, I am not so sure about Fed rate cuts. This is because inflation remains stubbornly elevated. For example, although headline inflation cooled from 6.0% YoY in February to 5.0% YoY in March, but it is still far above the Fed's 2% target (Figure 7). Furthermore, core CPI, which excludes volatile energy and food prices, are still far too high at 5.6% YoY. In fact, core inflation actually ticked up from 5.5% YoY in February.

Figure 7 - Inflation remains stubbornly high (BLS)

The Fed is essentially stuck between a rock and a hard place. On the one hand, inflation remains stubbornly high, which argues for 'higher for longer' interest rates. On the other hand, high interest rates have started to cause problems in the real economy as it has directly/indirectly caused the failure of regional banks through unrealized securities losses and deposit flight.

Although the market is probably correct that the Fed will soon be finished raising interest rates for this cycle, my belief is that they will try to maintain high short-term interest rates for as long as possible in order to combat inflation.

The worst thing the Fed can do is cut interest rates prematurely, like they did in 1980 in response to a recession, with inflation still raging. Ultimately the interest rate cuts in 1980 was misguided, and the Fed had to reverse course and raise interest rates even higher in 1981, which caused the 1982 'double dip' recession, before the inflation monster was finally tamed in 1983 (Figure 8).

Figure 8 - Fed prematurely cut interest rates in 1980, leading to double dip recession in 1982 (St. Louis Fed)

In fact, if the Fed had to cut interest rates in the coming months as traders expect, it is likely in response to a much deeper than expected recession.

Cash Is Not A Bad Place To Be

In the face of a pending recession (severity unknown), cash is not a bad place to be, especially as T-Bills are currently earning a respectable yield of over 4%.

For equity investors, although prices have declined in absolute terms with the S&P 500 Index roughly 15% lower compared to its 2021 peak, in terms of valuation, they are actually the most expensive since 2007 (Figure 9).

Figure 9 - Equity risk premium the lowest since 2007 (Wall Street Journal)

According to respected investment manager GMO, the expected 7-Year forward returns for U.S. equities are actually negative, as valuations remain too high and risk/reward is unattractive (Figure 10).

Figure 10 - GMO predicts negative forward returns for U.S. equities (GMO)

Staying in cash gives investors optionality to take advantage of any potential asset price declines due to the pending recession.

Conclusion

In summary, with rising recession risks, I believe ultra-safe investments like the TBIL ETF deserve an allocation in investors' portfolios.

Although there are concerns about decreasing T-Bill yields in the coming quarters, with traders expecting the Federal Reserve to start cutting interest rates by the Fall, I believe the Fed may try to hold interest rates higher for as long as possible. In fact, if the Fed were to cut interest rates aggressively, that may be a response to a deep economic recession, in which case risk assets should underperform.