Introduction

When last discussing LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) back in late 2022, their shares were still offering desirable value even with Europe suffering from a natural gas shortage, as my previous article discussed. In the subsequent months, their share price rallied as a warmer-than-expected winter eased the impact of these headwinds but given the recent economic concerns, I suspect that shareholders are unlikely to see a massive special dividend this year in May when they declare their annual quarterly increase.

Detailed Analysis

Since they are a chemical company, they have no choice but to endure volatile financial performance at the hands of commodity prices, which also sees high exposure to economic concerns. Following the very strong start to 2022, the third quarter saw economic pressure weigh down their results, which sadly worsened during the fourth quarter as they faced weakness across both the demand and cost sides of the equation, which my previous analysis discussed was likely forthcoming. Although, on the surface this is not visible given their operating cash flow ended the year at $6.119b, which is broadly in line with the annualized run-rate during the first nine months that at the time, saw a result of $4.515b.

Alas when digging beneath the surface and looking at their quarterly operating cash flow, the fourth quarter of 2022 was in fact a tough quarter with weaker financial performance. Whilst their reported result was $1.604b, this was boosted by a very large working capital build to the tune of $717m and thus if excluded, their underlying result was only $887m. If looking back at their recent history, this is by far their weakest result since at least the beginning of 2021, as every other quarter saw a result north of $1b and often, upwards of $2b+. Even though this did not provide good momentum heading into 2023, it nevertheless still seems as though higher quarterly dividends are likely forthcoming, as per the commentary from management included below.

"But we will continue to return meaningful cash to shareholders, including growing our recurring dividend."

- LyondellBasell Industries Q4 2022 Conference Call.

When looking at their dividend history, it shows their routine annual increase is declared the last week of May each year, which is only a bit over one month away as of the time of writing. Last year during 2022, shareholders saw their quarterly dividends increase a solid circa 5% to $1.19 per share versus $1.13 per share. Even more impressively, they were also accompanied by a massive special dividend of $5.20 per share that if repeated right now, would equal slightly more than 5% of their current share price for this one payment alone. Whilst an exciting time of the year for shareholders, I nevertheless feel it would be prudent to keep expectations tempered right now, as I suspect any increase to their quarterly dividends is likely to only be small and they are unlikely to see a massive special dividend this year.

This is not necessarily because the fourth quarter of 2022 was tough, more so it pertains to the events subsequent to this commentary that was made back in early February. Most notable was the mini banking crisis one month later during early March that at the time, saw several regional banks collapse in the United States alongside Credit Suisse (CS) almost collapsing before getting acquired by UBS (UBS) in a government-brokered deal to avoid what would have otherwise likely been a catastrophe.

Following these events, there was talk of weaker economic conditions on the horizon and given the fourth quarter of 2022 was already tough, this raises the risk of a severe downturn or if not, it still clips the upside potential for a recovery during 2023. Whilst I cannot necessarily get inside the minds of management per se, it should be generally agreed that such an outlook would see them walking cautiously, especially for shareholder returns. Only time will tell where their financial performance lands during 2023 but as far as I can see right now, there are scant signs of positive catalysts on the horizon in the foreseeable future because they are largely at the mercy of economic conditions.

Hopefully, this outlook will change when the calendar flicks around into 2024 and economic concerns are abating but in the meantime, I feel there is little to inspire confidence for anything but a small quarterly dividend increase during 2023, nor any reason to expect special dividends. To repeat their massive special dividend of $5.20 per share from 2022, it would cost circa $1.7b given their latest outstanding share count of 325,992,173. I simply cannot imagine management feeling confident enough to declare anything even remotely close given this outlook.

At least not everything is bad because after conducting the previous analysis, Europe and the United States saw a warmer-than-expected winter, which in turn allowed Europe to avoid their natural gas shortage turning into a crisis following the loss of Russian supply during 2022. Despite relieving one headwind the short-term, I would argue this is not necessarily a positive catalyst per se, more so at best, it is rather a temporary case of "less bad" simply due to good fortunes.

Whilst this good luck eased the impact during the fourth quarter of 2022 and the recently ended first quarter of 2023, it does not necessarily resolve the risk in the medium to long-term. In another six to nine months, the opposite could very well eventuate with a colder-than-expected winter, thereby potentially straining their natural gas supplies during late 2023 and early 2024 as the loss of supply from Russia was a massive hurdle that leaves the market on a metaphorical knife edge, as Standards & Poor's recently described. Only time will tell if this eventuates but given its possibility, I suspect it is another reason that management will remain cautious when considering their upcoming dividend increase and elect to skip a massive special dividend this year.

Even though the fourth quarter of 2022 was tough, they still pushed their net debt lower once again to $9.17b and thus down a handy circa 7% versus their previous level of $9.836b following the third quarter, largely thanks to their very large working capital draw. Admittedly, this was partly a result of temporarily suspending their share buybacks that reduced their cash outflows but nevertheless, lower net debt is still a positive heading into what could possibly be a severe downturn.

Going forwards into the remainder of 2023, it is not possible to predict the extent they reduce net debt. Even in normal times, this is already hindered by their volatile financial performance, although right now it is further clouded by the aforementioned economic concerns. At least as the fourth quarter of 2022 displayed, they can batten down the hatches if necessary, which should limit the damage even if they see a severe downturn.

Despite their lower net debt, their leverage was broadly unchanged during the fourth quarter of 2022 as it was effectively offset against their weaker financial performance. To this point, their net debt-to-EBITDA increased slightly to 1.42 versus its previous result of 1.31 following the third quarter, whilst their accompanying net debt-to-operating cash flow decreased slightly to 1.50 versus 1.54 across these same two points in time.

Going forwards into the remainder of 2023, it is obviously not possible to exactly predict whether their leverage will increase or decrease, given the aforementioned uncertainties. Although thankfully, they started in a solid position with low leverage with both of their results still within the low territory of between 1.01 and 2.00. As such, it provides a solid base that could outlast even a severe downturn if forthcoming given the economic concerns and once abating thereafter, it also provides a solid base to support higher dividends.

Similar to their leverage, their debt serviceability only saw small changes during the fourth quarter of 2022. Regardless of whether comparing their interest coverage against their EBIT or operating cash flow, their respective results of 20.06 and 23.72 only decreased slightly versus their previous respective results of 24.91 and 23.89 following the third quarter. These remain perfect and likewise as their low leverage, it is not possible to exactly predict their direction going forwards into 2023 but given their current results, it further supports their solid base to outlast a severe downturn, whilst also providing a solid base to support higher dividends thereafter.

Elsewhere, their already strong liquidity improved mostly during the fourth quarter of 2022, not necessarily via their current ratio that only increased slightly to 1.75 versus its previous result of 1.61 following the third quarter. More so, it was rather their cash ratio that increased to 0.32 versus 0.19 across these same two points in time that represents the more material change, thanks to their large cash balance of $2.151b.

When it comes to liquidity, the big risk going forwards into the remainder of 2023 is not necessarily tight monetary policy itself but the possibility of it running in conjunction with a banking crisis, which risks draining liquidity from capital markets. Whilst the last month saw conditions within capital markets settle compared to early March when Credit Suisse almost collapsed, risks have not been completely removed and therefore, a more severe banking crisis could emerge later in the year. Even though they are a large company that should always have access to capital markets as necessary, such as refinancing debt maturities, it is still another reason that I suspect shareholders are unlikely to see a massive special dividend this year. Otherwise, doing so would materially drain their cash balance that underpins their strong liquidity at the same time as they risk facing a severe downturn in conjunction with less favorable capital markets.

Conclusion

It seems that shareholders will see higher quarterly dividends in the coming months after their routine annual increase in May but I suspect, it will only be small due to the economic concerns, likely without any accompanying massive special dividend this year. Generally speaking, a mini-banking crisis and talk of weaker economic conditions on the horizon normally see management walking cautiously for shareholder returns, regardless of the company. At least their solid financial position provides a base that could outlast even a severe downturn if forthcoming, plus also support higher dividends in future years once economic concerns are abating. Although in the meantime, I nevertheless believe that downgrading to a hold rating is now appropriate versus my previous buy rating given this outlook for scant signs of positive catalysts on the horizon.

Notes: Unless specified otherwise, all figures in this article were taken from LyondellBasell's SEC filings, all calculated figures were performed by the author.