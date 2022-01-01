Michael Vi

In my previous article on LendingClub (NYSE:LC), I surmised that one could probably not envision a much worse macro setting for its business model and since then there was also a banking crisis unfolding.

But I also noted that there will also come a time when the headwinds will likely turn into tailwinds. I am beginning to see early green shoots as the shape of the yield curve especially around the 2-year rates is an encouraging development. This article sets out what investors should be looking out for in the upcoming Q1 earnings report but I will start by recapping the problem statement and why LC has been so adversely impacted by the current macro environment.

The Problem Statement

LC's main revenue drivers are marketplace revenues (i.e. unsecured loans it originates and sells to partner banks and other investors) and net interest income from loans it retains on the balance sheet.

The marketplace revenues have been hugely impacted by the rapid rise in interest rates. The funding costs for investors have gone up materially whereas the yield on the loans reprices with a lag. This was especially acute for asset managers (as opposed to partner banks who are deposit funded) who typically fund at the 18-20 months point on the yield curve. Given the expectation for rising rates, their funding costs spiked up immediately whereas the assets' yield did not reprice anywhere near the same extent. Consequently, the economics of investing in such assets was simply not there anymore. There were also other negative factors, for example the demand for lower quality loans (such as sub-prime) effectively dried up given fears of an upcoming recession.

So in short, the marketplace revenue picture looked very gloomy in Q4 and this also impacts the retention of the loans side of the business as profits generated from the marketplace, are redeployed as "fresh" capital that fuels the retention of loan assets.

Readers may also recall that on day 1 of loan retention, LC is required to account for an expected lifetime provision (otherwise known as "CECL"), this means that retaining loans is notionally loss-making (from an accounting perspective) in the quarter loans are originated. Additionally, LC's current portfolio size (and associated NII stream) have not yet grown large enough to offset the loss of marketplace revenue.

So the balancing act for LC is to remain profitable and allocate any excess capital generated to originate and retain more loans. In Q1, the company guided for flat portfolio size but note that this includes the replacement of the rundown assets from the recent MUFG portfolio acquisition (that did not incorporate a CECL provision) with new originations that include a CECL provision.

In Q4, it also took a restructuring charge and expects to generate up to ~$30 million in annualized cost savings. The key objective is to preserve profitability in an environment where the marketplace revenues are challenged.

Green Shoots

As discussed above, currently given its portfolio size, LC is dependent on marketplace revenue to maintain profitability and generate organic capital that can be redeployed to increase portfolio size. So the key catalyst is the recovery of marketplace revenues as well as the expansion of Net Interest Margin ("NIM").

It now appears that the Fed is slowing down rate hikes as well as likely pausing in the next one or two meetings. This allows assets' yield to catch up on prior rate hikes.

Importantly, however, the funding cost for asset managers who fund at the ~18-20 months on the yield curve has dropped materially as the market begins to price rate cuts (as can be seen by the 2-Year Treasury bill below):

KoyFin

This positively impacts the funding cost of asset managers and is likely to change the economics for these investors. Assuming assets' yield continues to catch up with prior Fed hikes, the Fed is pausing soon and the funding costs reduce for asset managers, this should be a positive development for LC's marketplace.

The Longer-Term Picture And Valuation

In the recent earnings deck, LC has provided a useful update on the post-tax returns generated by loans it retains on the balance sheet.

LC Investor Relations

As can be seen from above, even with rather conservative assumptions, the marginal RoE expected is 30% to 36%. Whereas revenues from the marketplace are exceptionally capital-light. So in a normalized environment and LC scales the loan portfolio further, LC should be generating RoE in excess of 30%. And therefore a valuation of ~3x tangible book value in a normalized environment is in line with industry multiples. Currently, LC is valued at less than 0.7x tangible book value.

JP Morgan analysts have also recently upgraded LC, noting the followings:

We like LendingClub's marketplace-bank model, which combines the fee income of a marketplace with interest income of a bank personal loan market opportunity, and competitive positioning...... Our sense is these third-party funding concerns are transitory and LC's marketplace model thrives in time

What To Look Out For In Upcoming Q1 Earnings

Clearly, guidance on the marketplace activity and third-party investors' positioning would be of key importance. Any sense that investors are back actively in the marketplace will be received very positively by the markets.

There are also risks and uncertainties. The impact of the recent banking crisis on its deposit base is unknown, so investors should look out for updates on this key element as well. As noted in my prior article, I expect a low risk of a bank run on LC given its mostly retail deposits base and more than $1 billion of cash liquidity on the balance sheet.

Another key concern involves potential higher loan losses in an economic downturn. If a recession ensues, then one should expect higher loan loss provisions. This is somewhat mitigated by LC remixing to higher quality borrowers in the last 15 months or so. Also, if a recession manifests, I expect the Fed to cut rates aggressively which should drive material NIM expansion on LC's existing portfolio and at least partially offset expected higher loan losses.

Final Thoughts

It is still too early to tell whether these green shoots are indeed turning into full-blown tailwinds. Much is dependent on when marketplace investors return to the platform. The rate picture is beginning to look increasingly positive for the LC business model. LC should be able to maintain profitability in 2023 despite the current headwinds and come out exceptionally strong as the environment turns.

LC's model should deliver exceptionally high returns in a normalized environment. Currently, the size of its retained portfolio and associated income stream is not large enough to shelter it fully from a macro environment such as the one prevailing in 2022. I expect that LC will grow its retained portfolio to a much larger one in the upcoming years, which should provide strong protection in a similar market environment.

Green shoots are appearing but LC is not completely out of the woods yet. Q1 earnings release should provide important additional data points and I will cover these here in Seeking Alpha.