sdlgzps/E+ via Getty Images

Instead of an investment thesis

In less than 2 weeks [April 24, 2023], Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) will release its Q1 fiscal 2023 results after Wall Street analysts recently lowered their earnings per share forecasts. In today's article, I will provide you with an analysis of the information from Goldman Sachs, as well as my own thoughts on why CLF has every chance of beating consensus estimates for Q1 earnings, and why you should therefore consider buying CLF stock ahead of the report.

My Reasoning

The last time I wrote about CLF was only a month ago. Still, since then there has been a lot of new information about the company, so I think it's necessary to update my thesis.

On March 15, 2023, the stock price of Steel Dynamics (STLD) fell by ~12% because Citi downgraded its rating from "buy" to "neutral". The bank was concerned about Steel Dynamics' increased stock price and the risk of reduced EPS due to issues with Joist & Deck. Citi also thought that the prices of steel sheets are high due to temporary demand and demand for construction steel may decrease due to changes in the economy. As a result, other companies in the steel industry also saw a drop in their stock prices - CLF was no exception:

SA News, [March 15, 2023]

On April 3, 2023, CLF announced that it's raising prices for its carbon hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products on the spot market by a minimum of $100 per short ton, which is now in effect. The company has also increased its minimum hot rolled coil price to $1,300 per ton. This price increase was the 5th this year - the last time CLF increased prices for its products was on March 13th, following 3 increases in February.

On April 11, 2023, the company provided preliminary Q1 FY2023 results, including shipments of 4.1 million net tons of steel, sales of about $5.2 billion, and adjusted EBITDA of about $200 million. The company's CEO Lourenco Goncalves attributes the increase in first-quarter profitability to cost reductions and price increases implemented in contracts with automotive and non-automotive customers. As Cleveland-Cliffs implements further cost reductions, the CEO expects EBITDA in Q2 2023 to be several times higher than in Q1 2023. Separately, CLF stated it plans an offering of $750 million of senior unsecured guaranteed notes due 2030 [annual rate of 6.75%], using the proceeds to help repay borrowings under its existing asset-based revolving credit facility.

So the absolute reduction of the company's debt is currently postponed - in any case, the rate at which CLF's balance sheet debt is reduced will be slower in 2023 than I previously expected. Note, however, that the CEO expects the Q2 EBITDA figure to be much higher than Q1, and at the same time analysts are lowering their EPS forecast for Q2 2023:

Seeking Alpha, CLF's Earnings Revisions

And at the same time, the same analysts revise the sales figures upward:

Seeking Alpha, CLF's Earnings Revisions

This is only possible if CLF's margins decrease, which is odd because the company raises prices for its products for a reason and tries to bring the gross profit margin to the usual level.

Data by YCharts

According to OECD's "Steel Market Developments" report, the Alliance for Automotive Innovation revised upward the 2022 outlook for North American light vehicle production by 21,000 units, and by 22,000 units for 2022 and 2023, respectively. The key CLF's end market is expected is seeing signs of recovery, despite ongoing semiconductor shortages and supply chain, labor, and logistics issues.

This OECD's outlook is supported by other findings. According to Goldman Sachs' US Autos & Industrial Tech team, the auto supply chain constraints are easing as indicated by comments and guidance from companies such as VW and Lear. Lear has mentioned that the business conditions in Q1 2023 are better than initially expected, while VW expects that the structural shortage of semiconductors will improve and that raw material supply and logistics will stabilize gradually this year. VW also expects mid-teens YoY growth in vehicle deliveries, which is much higher than the IHS sales forecast of +6% YoY and production of +3.5% YoY. Similarly, General Motors (GM) expects 5-10% higher wholesale volume YoY, while Ford (F) assumes an improvement in supply chain and industry volume in its 2023 guidance.

Goldman Sachs, proprietary source [April 12, 2023], author's notes

In Mexico, the automotive sector is also recovering despite the lack of semiconductors and inflationary effects caused by war and the pandemic, with car production rising by 13.1% YoY in March 2023.

TradingEconomics, author's notes

I think you've already heard that Tesla's (TSLA) upcoming Gigafactory will be located in Nuevo Leon near the US-Mexico border. The governor of Nuevo Leon, Samuel Garcia, confirmed that the final permits are pending, and once they're done, Tesla will start building the factory. This is going to be the largest electric vehicle factory in the world and plans to start EV production within a year of construction completion. The Giga Mexico factory will be situated on a vast plot of land and will require an investment of $5 billion. Besides EVs, the plant may also produce batteries and computer chips. The approval of Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador for the Tesla factory may also attract Tesla's suppliers and related companies to consider investing in Mexico. It's good news for potential investors. What do you think - how much steel would be needed for such a project and possible follow-on facilities [the infrastructure required is likely to be enormous] and who will serve this new demand line?

It appears that CEO Lourenco Goncalves has a clear strategy for the company, having achieved record revenue levels and optimized processes during his tenure. With cost reduction and growing demand in the US and Mexico, the company is expected to generate significant free cash flow, which can be used to execute a deleveraging plan and repurchase shares. This approach is likely to deliver above-average shareholder returns over the long term.

Goldman Sachs Americas Steel team agrees - on April 4, they published an updated analysis of the largest steel companies in the US, with a special focus on CLF, which they identified as a standout performer.

Goldman Sachs, proprietary source [April 4, 2023]

In their view, in Q1 2023 investors should look out for CLF's EPS and EBITDA figures, as well as management commentary on demand outlook, cost structure, US steel markets, and updated capital allocation strategy.

The analysts upgraded their 12-month price target from $25 to $26 per share, based on a 6.0x EV/EBITDA multiple on average FY23-FY25E EBITDA.

Goldman Sachs, proprietary source [April 4, 2023]

According to the bank's analysts' comparison table, CLF currently has the greatest upside potential among other peers:

Goldman Sachs, proprietary source [April 4, 2023], author's notes

A few days later, another GS's team [Derivative Research] unveiled the top 25 tactical trades for Q1 earnings season - among the 25 stocks most likely to beat market expectations, CLF emerged with an implied move of 5.7%:

Goldman Sachs, proprietary source [April 12, 2023], author's notes

The GS Derivatives Research team screened the top 25 investment opportunities from a coverage universe of approximately 1,100 US companies. They analyzed stocks with liquid options to increase tradability and only considered companies with earnings greater than $0.05 per share for the next four quarters, resulting in 462 stocks. They further narrowed down potential opportunities by only considering stocks where their analysts were above/below Thomson Reuters' consensus on key financial metrics for the upcoming quarter and year, resulting in a final list of 145 stocks.

Past returns are no guarantee of future returns, but just for reference: their earnings revision calls have outperformed the S&P 500 by 7.7% over the past 4 quarters during macro volatility.

Goldman Sachs, proprietary source [April 12, 2023], author's notes

From all this, I conclude that CLF should beat analysts' forecasts and, following Mr. Goncalves' commentary on improving market conditions, a series of upward EPS revisions should be expected.

Your Takeaway

First of all, I urge you to do your own due diligence before buying CLF stock and always consider the risks associated with both the company itself and the steel industry in general. In my opinion, we are facing a depression in the U.S. housing sector, and demand in many categories will have to decline because of the very large share of this sector in the country's economy. Consequently, CLF stock may disappoint those who are not willing to hold it longer than 3-5 years because it is cyclical - this is the minimum investment horizon I set for myself when picking such companies. It is necessary to clearly separate speculative ideas from investment ideas - CLF is an investment idea for me, so I mentally prepare for strong volatility, which is very likely in 2023-24.

Despite the possible high volatility, I recommend considering buying CLF stock at the current price level before the Q1 2023 earnings release because there are signs that earnings forecasts are too low and judging by the low valuation multiples, the recovery and picking up demand from Mexico and the U.S. are not yet priced in. Derivates markets agree with me, as we see from Goldman Sachs' recently presented research paper.

So, I am maintaining my previous "Buy" rating and setting a price target of $25 per share for the next 12 months.