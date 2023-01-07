Andrii Dodonov

The holy grail of the investment world in terms of portfolio allocation has been the 60/40 portfolio.

Simply put, the 60/40 portfolio will have 60% of the portfolio allocated to equities while 40% of the portfolio will be allocated to bonds.

Typically, for the moderate risk investor, the equities portion will mean a 60% allocation to US large cap stocks while the 40% allocation will be allocated to investment grade bonds or government bonds.

The 60/40 portfolio has been touted as the go-to portfolio as the equities allocation provides investors with capital appreciation while the allocation to fixed income offers investors with income and diversification benefits, especially when equities fall.

The average annual return from the 60/40 portfolio over the last 30 years was 7.9% while the long-term annual real return came in at around 6%.

In 2022, the 60/40 portfolio seemed to have broken down as equities and bonds moved downwards, in tandem. As bonds had their worst year ever when equities declined, this led to one of the worst years for the 60/40 portfolio.

That said, is the 60/40 portfolio really broken?

For members of Outperforming the Market, I earlier shared why the 60/40 portfolio remains relevant today. On top of that, I pulled together all the research that has gone into the 60/40 portfolio and even looked back at the many decades of performance of the 60/40 portfolio. This article will summarize my findings, and why I think that the 60/40 portfolio is poised for a strong comeback in 2023.

2022 was the year the 60/40 portfolio broke

The 60/40 portfolio was supposed to be the portfolio that was diversified with both growth and income aspects while not taking too much risk. The 60% allocation to stocks should provide higher growth for the portfolio while the 40% allocation to bonds reduces volatility.

In 2022, this relationship was broken in the 60/40 portfolio.

Record low returns on US bonds

This was because equities and bonds both declined together. In fact, 2022 was the worst year for bonds, as a result of the Federal Reserve's aggressive interest rate hikes, which hit bond prices, particularly so for the long-term bonds. For example, the Total Bond Index, which tracks investment grade bonds in the US, lost more than 13% in 2022, which was the worst 12 month return since the index started in 1972. This was the case across all US bonds, with the 2022 return being the worst 12-month record for all categories of bonds, particularly so for long-term bonds.

Returns on US bonds hit new historic lows in 2022 (Edward F. McQuarrie)

As a result of the worst performing year for bonds, bonds were unable to protect portfolios in 2022 as equities sank. This was evident as the more conservative portfolios with a higher allocation to bonds also fell by as much as those with more allocation to equities.

The result was clear, the 60/40 portfolio was unable to provide the protection required in a challenging year. In 2022, while the allocation to stocks varied from 30% to 70%, the returns came in around the same at -17% to -20% for the year.

In contrast, the varying allocation to stocks from 30% to 70% in a conservative and growth-oriented portfolio was evident in the performance in the global financial crisis when the conservative portfolio with only 30% in stocks fell by about only 20% while the growth-oriented portfolio with 70% in stocks fell by almost 40%.

Performance of the 60/40 portfolio in 2021 to 2022 relative to GFC ( LOIM, Bloomberg)

The long-held belief was that fixed income and bonds were necessary in a well-balanced portfolio as they provided refuge when the equity market declines. In addition, government and sovereign bonds were seen as the default allocation for lowering the total portfolio's risk level.

The idea that diversification is the only free lunch in investment was the primary idea of Nobel laureate Harry Markowitz’s Modern Portfolio Theory, which resulted in the 60/40 portfolio. In the global financial crisis, this worked as the risk profiles of both bonds and stocks helped to provide a diversification effect as bonds held up better than stocks in the global financial crisis.

That relationship failed in 2022 as equity weakness was not offset by strength in bonds. The two asset classes moved in tandem as bonds were affected by the aggressive rate hikes which resulted in their worst performing year in a year where equities also struggled.

Third worst year ever for the 60/40 portfolio in 2022

The 10 worst years for a 60/40 portfolio are listed below.

In 2022, the 60/40 portfolio lost about 17%. The performance of the 60/40 portfolio in 2022 was worse than that in the dot com crash, Great Financial Crisis, and even the 1973 - 1974 bear market. As a result, the only two worst years for the 60/40 portfolio were in 1931 during the Great Depression and in 1937.

Worst calendar year returns for a US 60/40 portfolio going back to 1928 (NYU)

Reason for one of the worst years for the 60/40 portfolio

2022 was a year unlike any other. Inflation was high in the US, as consumer prices rose 7% in 2022, the highest in four decades. To combat that, the Federal Reserve needed to hike interest rates. The result was one of the most aggressive interest rate hikes ever. At the start of 2022, interest rates were at 0% and the Federal Reserve hiked its first 25 basis points in March 2022. At the end of 2022, the Federal Reserve pushed the benchmark rate range up to 4.50% to 4.75%. This rapid and aggressive hike in interest rates was unprecedented, resulting in fears that the US may fall into a recession.

However, the main reason for the poor performance of the 60/40 portfolio is due to high inflation.

High inflation tends to contribute to a higher correlation between equities and fixed income. This is because higher inflation results in higher uncertainties in inflation expectations, resulting in higher bond premiums and causing bond prices to fall. The higher inflation and higher bond yields also mean a higher discount rate for equities, and thus lower stock prices.

As a result of high inflation in 2022, the correlation between equities and fixed income reached one of its highest in its 20-year history.

Correlation between global equities and global fixed income has increased (Capital Group)

That said, I do think that as inflation peaks and normalizes, the correlation between equities and fixed income will also normalize and revert back to its mean.

2023 could be the year the 60/40 portfolio makes a comeback

2023 could be a strong comeback year for the 60/40 portfolio.

While past performance is not indicative of future results, the analysis below for the 60/40 portfolio found that in the years after negative returns for the portfolio, the subsequent years are typically followed by strong positive returns.

Weaker years for a 60/40 portfolio are typically followed by stronger years (Capital Group)

This is why I think that the 60/40 portfolio is poised for a strong comeback in 2023.

First, high inflation was a headwind in 2022 that resulted in the higher correlation between equities and fixed income that in turn resulted in one of the worst years for the 60/40 portfolio. That said, we are seeing signs that inflation has peaked. As of the February CPI data, the figure has dropped to +6% year on year growth from the 6.5% seen in December 2022. Lower inflation is good for both bonds and equities as equities benefit from lower discount rates while bonds benefit from more certain inflation expectations.

CPI growth in the US (Bureau of Labor Statistics)

Second, as inflation moderates, this results in lower correlation between equities and bonds. As the correlation between equities and fixed income is reduced, this implies that there are diversification benefits to be reaped from the 60/40 portfolio as the lower correlation implies that the bond and stock portfolio will work together better in different environments.

Lastly, while the earlier graph showed strong positive returns in the years after negative returns for the 60/40 portfolio, I think that this is a result of lower valuations and thus, higher expected future returns. This is more so for the fixed income part of the 60/40 portfolio as valuations have come down drastically after the worst year ever for fixed income. As can be seen below, valuations drive future returns as a 60/40 portfolio invested in 2011 and 2000 yield drastically different returns.

60/40 Annualized Total Return (Goldman Sachs Asset Management)

Furthermore, the spread between the earnings yield of the S&P 500 (SPY) over 10-year Treasury bond yields are the lowest in almost two decades. This provides a strong tailwind for bonds at current valuations relative to equities.

Spread between earnings yield of S&P 500 over 10-year Treasury bond yield (Refinitiv)

I am of the view that the long-term outlook for the 60/40 portfolio is starting to look like that in 2011, as I will explain in the next section.

Improving long-term outlook for the 60/40 portfolio

The analysis done by Vanguard provides concrete and quantitative evidence that the 60/40 expected annualized return over 10 years have actually improved. As of the end of 2022, the expected annualized 10-year median return increased to 6.09%, up from 3.83% in 2021. There was also a lower probability of a 10% loss in any given year and lower expected maximum drawdown in any given year.

10-year outlook for the global 60/40 portfolio has improved (Vanguard)

As a result, one of the arguments for the 60/40 portfolio is to have a long-term perspective. The anomaly we saw in the returns of the 60/40 portfolio in 2022 is a result of short-term effects. As investors, we should focus on the medium to long-term investment horizon. In the longer term, the 60/40 portfolio continues to have a positive outcome.

The opportunity set is actually more favorable for fixed income today than equities. Vanguard estimates that most of the improvement in the expected 10-year return will come from fixed income as the asset class has seen expected returns more than double in 2022. With valuations of fixed income down so much in 2022, the 60/40 portfolio is poised for a comeback as fixed income looks attractive once again.

Worst 10-year and 20-year return for the 60/40 portfolio

We looked at the worst years for the 60/40 portfolio earlier.

But what does the worst 10-year and 20-year return for the 60/40 portfolio look like?

This is the worst 10-year returns for the 60/40 portfolio. As can be seen, it amounted to between 1.8% and 4.2% annual returns. For the worst 10-year performance for the 60/40 portfolio to be able to generate 1.8% to 4.2% annual returns is rather impressive.

The worst 10 years for a 60/40 portfolio (NYU)

This is the worst 20-year returns for the 60/40 portfolio. The worst 20-year returns ranged between 98.3% to 244.5%, which amounts to an average annual return of 3.4% to 6.0% respectively.

Worst 20 years for a 60/40 portfolio (NYU)

Final thoughts

At the end of the day, those that are arguing that the 60/40 portfolio is broken are only focusing on the short-term. While 2022 has been a terrible year for the 60/40 portfolios, the analysis that has been done to look at the ten worst 20-year returns for the 60/40 portfolio shows that the annualized return of 3.4% to 6.0% is actually rather decent.

High inflation has been a nemesis of the 60/40 portfolio as inflation brings downside to both bonds and equities. This was the case in 2022, although there are starting to be signs showing that inflation has peaked and is normalizing. This bodes well for both equities and bonds, which will in turn lift the long-term annualized return profile of the 60/40 portfolio.

Lastly, the valuations of bonds, which make up 40% of the portfolio, has declined drastically, resulting in the 10-year expected returns from bonds to more than double in 2022.

The stars are aligning for a strong comeback year for the 60/40 portfolio in 2023. In the long-term, I continue to think that the moderate risk investor will continue to reap the benefits of the 60/40 portfolio.