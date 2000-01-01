Sundry Photography

Company Snapshot

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) is a global energy tech firm that has been around for 17 years now. The company is primarily noted for its expertise in IQ microinverters (used in solar panels) and energy systems. ENPH’s key customer base includes homeowners, distributors, and installers.

ENPH - What’s Good

I have a lot of time for companies with solid pricing power and Enphase Energy is one of them; that’s been instrumental in the manner in which gross margins have trended sequentially since Q4-21.

YCharts

So Enphase follows what’s known as value-based pricing where they contextualize and break down various cogs of their product offering (product differentiation, power capacity, ease of installation, post-sale support, etc). vis-à-vis the competition and come up with an overall number. I believe customers are discerning enough to understand if they are getting good bang for buck, and are willing to pay a premium for ENPH’s offerings.

Margin improvement is also being driven by the product mix, and recently its high-margin IQ8 microinverters have helped as well (55% of Q4 microinverter shipments were IQ8s). Contrary to popular belief, during power outages, solar systems don’t function even if the sun is shining. However, the IQ8 software-defined microinverter has the capability to form a microgrid and provide sunlight backup during an outage, even without the aid of a battery.

Investor Presentation- March 2023

Given its unique capabilities, I would expect the impact of IQ8 to grow in the coming quarters; besides ENPH only recently introduced it in France and Netherlands in Q4-22 (it was introduced in the US earlier) and this will be expanded to other European countries and Australia over time, so much so that it could account for 90% of shipments by Q3.

The other commendable aspect of the ENPH model is the recent ability to cross-sell and bring through increased customer stickiness over time. Few years back, ENPH was fairly unidimensional in their offerings which were predominantly linked to the IQ7 microinverter. In FY19, the company was only looking at a potential ‘share of wallet’ per home of $2000. These days, with more enhanced offerings, ENPH is looking at a share of wallet that is 6x the 2019 figure.

Investor Presentation – March 2023

As the share of wallet grows and the cost-base remains well controlled you could see greater flow through to the cash flow line. We’ve already seen ENPH’s sales to operating cash flow conversion go through the roof recently (typically this business converts 20% of its sales to cash flow, but recently it crossed the 30% mark)

YCharts

ENPH also has a CAPEX light model (no major factories), and this translates into strong FCF. It’s worth noting that the FCF doubled in FY22 and is currently at record highs.

YCharts

Forward Estimates And Valuations

At first glance, ENPH’s forward P/E (based on the FY24 EPS) of 26.2x may appear to be pricey to a fair few, but do consider that historically ENPH has come across as a lot more exorbitant. For context, based on a rolling forward EPS, over the last 5 years, the stock has traded at a P/E average of 38.5x. In effect, you're currently looking at a 32% discount.

YCharts

Besides, I’d urge you to also consider the degree of earnings growth you’re getting at these multiples. In FY23, consensus expects ENPH to deliver 20% earnings growth; given this high base, you would think there could be some slowdown in the FY24 earnings growth number. Conversely, the sell-side is currently budgeting for a figure of $7.45 which would represent, an even higher earnings growth of 34% in FY24. Thus, I feel that paying a 26x multiple for a business poised to generate 34% growth in FY24 feels like a good piece of business.

YCharts

Besides investors should also consider the FCF angle here. In the previous section, I touched upon how effectively ENPH had been generating cash; well at the current share price, you’d be locking in a decent enough FCF yield of 2.46%, around 110bps higher than the stock’s long-term average of 1.37%.

YCharts

Closing Thoughts

Firstly, let’s focus on the weekly chart. Here we can see that for over two years now, ENPH has been trending in the shape of an ascending channel. From Dec last year to late Jan this year we saw some pretty heavy selling in the shape of a steep downtrend, but that has since coalesced into a flattening of the price action below the $240 levels. I’d be inclined to think the stock has been building a decent base, as it also appears to be taking support close to the lower boundary of its ascending channel. Thus, from a risk-reward perspective on the standalone chart, it’s fair to say that things look quite promising for ENPH as it is a long way from the upper boundary and is intriguingly perched at the lower boundary.

Investing

During this phase of bottom formation, I would have liked to see the big institutions come back to the table and support the stock, but that does not yet seem to be happening. Conversely, data from YCharts show that these guys continue to shed their stake in ENPH every successive month since December. On a net basis, their ownership stake is down by 8% for the year.

YCharts

Ostensibly, this may also be driven by the fact that despite the correction in the share price since December, ENPH still looks quite overextended relative to its peers from the global clean energy space. The chart below highlights how ENPH’s relative strength ratio versus the iShares S&P Global Clean Energy ETF (ICLN) is still around 25% higher than the mid-point of the zone. I suspect once that ratio drops below the 8 levels, you may see more constructive positioning from the institutional cohort.