Qantas Airways: Still Discounted

Apr. 13, 2023 7:50 AM ETQantas Airways Limited (QABSY)
Felix Fung profile picture
Felix Fung
848 Followers

Summary

  • Qantas has rebounded over 50% since July last year.
  • The Australian airline is benefiting from the tailwinds of China's reopening and the dovish stance of the RBA.
  • The company's current valuation remains significantly discounted compared to other airlines.
  • I rate the company as a buy.

Qantas plane taking-off from Melbourne airport

BeyondImages/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Qantas Airways (OTCPK:QABSY) has been one of the best-performing passenger airline companies in the past decade, with shares up over 200% despite facing the unprecedented pandemic which shut down the whole industry. The company has

Chart
Data by YCharts

Australian Bureau of Statistics

Australian Bureau of Statistics

Trading Economics

Trading Economics

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

This article was written by

Felix Fung profile picture
Felix Fung
848 Followers
I am a student currently studying sociology and economics at the University of New South Wales. I just started writing and I appreciate any type of feedbacks and comments.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.