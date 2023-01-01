Net-net, we upgrade MorphoSys to a buy rating based on the favorable risk/reward dynamic considering a) close to negative EV (currently ~$30M) valuation, b) clear pelabresib catalyst in YE 2023 (albeit we are cautiously positive), and b) fully priced in Monjuvi's sales ramp overhang, caused by fierce competition with CAR-T and upcoming bispecific (CD3xCD20) approvals and launches. We consider the worst has been already priced in as suggested in the company's near negative EV, which indicates that the market is ascribing close to no value to MorphoSys's clinical and commercial pipeline. We expect the stock to trend higher from here into the YE 2023 readout.

Updated results from the Phase 2 MANIFEST trial of pelabresib in combination with ruxolitinib in patients with myelofibrosis, including those who were JAK inhibitor-naïve, showed prolonged improvement in both spleen size and symptom severity. The findings from Arm 3 of the MANIFEST trial revealed that 68% of patients (57/84) had a reduction in spleen volume (SVR35) of at least 35% after 24 weeks. This is noteworthy since the corresponding rates of SVR35 at 24 weeks in the two Phase 3 trials for myelofibrosis included in the ruxolitinib label are 42% and 29%. We find Pelabresib's substantial and long-lasting duration of effect shown during the MANIFEST trial compelling. Please read our previous article for more detail .

On April 4th, MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ: MOR ) announced that the company has successfully completed enrollment for MANIFEST-2, a Phase 3 study that explores the efficacy and safety of pelabresib, an investigational BET inhibitor, in combination with ruxolitinib versus ruxolitinib alone in patients with myelofibrosis who have not previously been treated with a JAK inhibitor. The topline data is expected to be released by the end of 2023 (earlier than previously anticipated), which is a net positive for the stock, as the key investor concern was that there is no clear near-term catalyst. As discussed in detail during our last analysis , we are cautiously positive due to a tough bar, pelabresib, and Jakafi combination needing to show clear superiority over Jakafi monotherapy on both primary and secondary endpoints.

