Summary

  • This is a technical analysis article. Meta Platforms has our proprietary fundamental and technical Buy Signal, but it is overvalued.
  • This is compounded with a weak Growth rating by Seeking Alpha Quant score. The overvalued metrics can sometimes be excused if there is aggressive growth.
  • Facebook made a false start by changing its name and pivoting too quickly into Meta Platforms. The market punished it ruthlessly.
  • Now we have what looks like a “dead cat” bounce from deeply oversold, and the hedge fund traders may be looking to take profits. Investors burned by the crash have long memories.
  • If the market takes a dive to retest the bottom, as we expect, then overvalued, high PE, slower growing stocks like Meta will take a hit.
Facebook changed its name to Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) but that did not improve its revenues or earnings. In fact, it reduced earnings and the price took a dive to the bottom. You can see that on the chart below. META has

PE too high for earnings and low growth.

Meta Platforms forming a “W” bottom? (StockCharts.com)

Buy cycle peak, overvalued

Meta buy signals reaching for next resistance (StockCharts.com)



