MSD: Get A 9.7% Yield From This Emerging Markets Debt Fund

Apr. 13, 2023 8:29 AM ETMS Emerging Markets Debt Fund (MSD)
Binary Tree Analytics profile picture
Binary Tree Analytics
3.38K Followers

Summary

  • MS Emerging Markets Debt is a fixed income closed end fund.
  • The vehicle focuses on emerging markets, more specifically on hard currency EM debt.
  • The CEF is now trading with a -14% discount to net asset value.
  • As a cyclical fund MSD will post a nice large total return in the teens once rates start moving down.

Traffic rushing at night in the streets of Jakarta, Indonesia capital city.

AsianDream

Thesis

MS Emerging Markets Debt Fund (NYSE:MSD) is a fixed income closed end fund. The vehicle focuses on emerging markets, more specifically on hard currency EM debt. The fund also has a small sleeve of EM corporates, which is currently 25% of the

inflation

Inflation Metrics (Cantor Capital)

sectors

Sectoral Holdings (Fund Website)

country

Top Countries (Fund Website)

top holdings

Top Holdings (Fund Website)

performance

Performance (Fund Website)

total

Total Return (Seeking Alpha)

risk metrics

Fund Risk Metrics (Morningstar)

risk

EMB Risk Metrics (Morningstar)

total return

Total Return (Morningstar)

Chart
Data by YCharts

This article was written by

Binary Tree Analytics profile picture
Binary Tree Analytics
3.38K Followers
With a financial services cash and derivatives trading background, Binary Tree Analytics aims to provide transparency and analytics in respect to capital markets instruments and trades.We are reachable at BinaryTreeAnalytics@gmail.com_____________________________http://www.BinaryTreeAnalytics.com

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.