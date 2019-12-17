zhengzaishuru/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) put out its preliminary Q1 2023 results. And its figures point to its EBITDA being down more than 80% y/y. Consequently, this leads Cleveland-Cliffs to quickly note that Q2 2023 EBITDA will be a massive improvement from Q1.

To summarise the bull case for Cleveland-Cliffs, it would be this: Steel prospects are likely to be quite strong in 2023 and 2024. And this will allow Cleveland-Cliffs to pay down its overleveraged balance sheet.

However, I don't believe that its stock is particularly cheap, particularly when compared with other steel companies. Therefore, I'm only tepidly bullish on Cleveland-Cliffs' prospects.

Why Cleveland-Cliffs? Why Now?

Rapid recap. Steel is used to build our modern infrastructure. You can't build EVs, reshoring of the semiconductor industry, housing, and bridges, without steel.

CLF Q4 2022 presentation

Furthermore, steel is critical to our path to Future Energy. Meaning, wind turbines, solar panels, and LNG terminals, all require massive amounts of steel. The great energy transition needs steel at its core and isn't happening without steel.

NUE presentation

And a lot of investors believe that steel is predominantly driven by the demand from China. Arguing that China makes up 50% of the steel consumption and that China's real estate market makes up 20% or 25% of global steel demand.

My point is the contrary. Yes, China's real estate is critical for steel demand, but there's a lot more to steel than just China's demand.

Let's put steel's prospects in focus.

Trading Economics

The graphic above shows the reality of steel prices. Steel prices have come down slightly in March, but we are clearly past the floor of the October lows.

With that in mind, let's now turn to Cleveland-Cliffs Q1 results.

Q1 2023 Preliminary Results

Cleveland-Cliffs notes that Q1 2023 EBITDA will be around $200 million, but is quick to highlight that "Q2 EBITDA will be multiple times higher than Q1 EBITDA".

Naturally, this begs the question, is this hyperbole or can Q2 EBITDA get somewhere close to $800 million?

After all, keep in mind that Q2 2022 reported $1.1 billion. And if Cleveland-Cliffs seeks to protect its $9 billion valuation, there must be a path towards at least to $4 billion of EBITDA on a sustainable basis, or else investors will need something else than hyperbole to remain enchanted by Cleveland-Cliffs' prospects.

After all, there are plenty of other steel companies, and as far as I can tell, at least from the ones that have already reported their preliminary results, most are significantly cheaper than Cleveland-Cliffs.

On the other hand, the one thing that Cleveland-Cliffs has that other steel companies don't have, at least to my knowledge, is CEO Lourenco Goncalves. Under Goncalves' watch, Cleveland-Cliffs made the significant acquisition of ArcelorMittal USA from ArcelorMittal (MT) in 2020, which has now transformed Cleveland-Cliffs into one of the largest suppliers of steel to the automotive industry in North America. And as you know, in hindsight, this turned out to be a very astute acquisition.

Path to Net Debt?

Cleveland-Cliffs holds approximately $5 billion in net debt, including pension liabilities.

CLF Q4 presentation

Even though CEO Goncalves continues to speak about the progress the company is making to reduce its debt profile, the fact of the matter is that I simply can't see a path to Cleveland-Cliffs operating with zero net debt at any point in the next 24 months.

The Bottom Line

The one-line summary is this, Cleveland-Cliffs is a relatively cheaply valued, well-managed, steel company, with strong prospects.

The more nuanced summary is rapid to highlight that Cleveland-Cliffs' balance sheet carries a lot of debt. Perhaps, it could be said too much debt? It's difficult to say one way or another. What can be concluded is that the vast majority of Cleveland-Cliffs' free cash flow in 2023 and 2024 will be used to pay down its debt, rather than returning excess capital to shareholders.

All that being said, if one is bullish on steel and expects steel prospects to be strong in 2023 and 2024, then under CEO Lourenco Goncalves' watch, I believe shareholders will be pleasingly rewarded as the company's intrinsic value will grow, as Cleveland-Cliffs pays down its debt stack.