Just_Super

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) serves some of the largest players in the communications industry, and expects to launch new products in the growing cloud communication platform market. Assuming successful implementation of programmable services and direct enterprise solutions from 2026, in my view, future FCF growth could be quite significant. Even taking into account risks from the total amount of debt or failed market projections, in my opinion, the stock price could be worth much more than today in the market.

Bandwidth

Being a supplier to some of the largest companies in the world, Bandwidth Inc. appears to be one of the best positioned players in terms of sales growth and with a large number of products with specific functions as well as digital or network storage solutions.

Bandwidth plans to benefit from the digital transformation underway, betting fully on its platform that provides client companies with a communication channel through written messages or voice messages for internal communication as well as communication with their clients.

Even without mentioning the clients and the sales growth, in my view, the target market makes the company appealing. We are talking about a business model that seems to be targeting a massive target market of $12 billion.

Source: Quarterly Presentation

The company’s business model is divided into two segments, the communication platform as services and others. Here we can clearly distinguish where the attention of the company is placed. In my view, the KPI of the communication platform as a service segment is calculated based on the use per minute of calls and written messages as well as other estimates that have to do with the time of use of each of these channels.

Bandwidth currently has close to 1,100 employees, spread across the United States, Asia, and Europe. In my view, the number is surprising. With a low number of employees in relation to the other companies to which it provides services, Bandwidth has managed to position itself very well. It is also worth noting that none of the Bandwidth clients accounted for more than 10% of its revenue during 2022, thus indicating the diversification efforts from Bandwidth.

With that all being said, I believe that the most interesting thing about the company is the communication about the future made by management. In my view, if the diversification of the portfolio expected for 2026 is true, the increase in the number of services could bring significant revenue generation. In the last presentation, the company noted that programmable services and direct enterprise solutions could multiply as compared to the revenue reported in 2022.

Source: Quarterly Presentation

Finally, I also think that another great reason to have a close look at Bandwidth is the most recent 2023 guidance. The company expects that stronger customer retention, lower cyclical campaign messaging, and operating leverage could bring an Adjusted EBITDA close to $43-$47 million and revenue growth close to 30% without taking into consideration campaign messaging.

Source: Quarterly Presentation

Balance Sheet: The Total Amount Of Debt Appears Significant

In 2022, the total amount of assets decreased driven by decreases in the cash in hand, intangible assets, and goodwill. At the same time, the total amount of liabilities increased moderately, which does not look that ideal.

As of December 31, 2022, management reported cash and cash equivalents of $113 million, marketable securities close to $71 million, and accounts receivable of $74 million. Total current assets were equal to $279 million, significantly more than the total amount of current liabilities. I do not see significant liquidity risks.

Property, plant and equipment stood at $99 million with operating right-of-use assets of $9 million, intangible assets of $177 million, and goodwill worth $326 million. Total assets were equal to $929 million, close to 1.7x-2x the total amount of liabilities.

Source: Annual Report

Among the liabilities, I believe that investors need to pay special attention to the convertible senior notes, which stand at close to $480 million. Conserving adjusted EBITDA close to $43 million, I would understand that certain investors are afraid of the total amount of debt. With that being said, it is worth mentioning that the company expects to be able to repay the convertible debt with cash in hand and FCF.

Source: Quarterly Presentation

Other liabilities include accounts payable of $26 million, accrued expenses and other current liabilities close to $62 million, current portion of deferred revenue of $7 million, and total liabilities of $657 million.

Source: Annual Report

Assumptions Incorporated In My Financial Model

Under my financial model, I assumed that the company will successfully consolidate and reinforce the current position through up-selling and cross-selling to its current and potential clients. I also assumed further expansion of the business margin thanks to automation and customization of services.

I am quite optimistic about the plan announced to grow the position in the market. First, I assumed that the company will be able to position new products and services at the forefront of Communication Platforms as a Service, Contact Center as a Service, and Digital Engagement as a Service, taking advantage of digital transformation in the near future.

Source: Quarterly Presentation

Second, I believe that management will be successful in leading companies within the Fortune 2000 to adopt new operating measures, locating the provision of its services on the largest potential clients in the world at a corporate level. In my view, offering programmable services to large players in the industry could bring significant sales growth.

Source: Quarterly Presentation

Finally, I am quite optimistic about the new product offerings to be designed in the coming years, specifically products offered through the cloud. It is worth noting that the cloud communication platform market is expected to grow at a CAGR of close to 19.8% in the coming years. I believe that the growth of this market will likely push the revenue growth of the company up.

Our product and network teams are responsible for the ongoing design, development, testing and release of new features and functions in the Bandwidth Communications Cloud. Our executive management is responsible for creating a vision for our product roadmap and new innovation, and our sales and marketing teams relay customer insights, enterprise needs and possible new use cases or enhancements. Source: Annual Report Cloud Communication Platform Market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 19.80% during the forecast period. Source: PMI

Valuation Model

My cash flow model included some of the medium-term targets provided by Bandwidth, however I believe that I was a bit more conservative than management. The company expected FCF margin close to 15%, adjusted EBITDA margin of 20%, and revenue growth close to 15%-20%.

Source: Quarterly Presentation

My numbers include net income growth, D&A growth, increases in accounts payable, and CFO growth. I also assumed capital expenditures growing from close to $19.5 million in 2023 to more than $31.5 million in 2032, which lead to FCF growth.

More in particular, I obtained 2033 net income of $57.5 million, depreciation and amortization close to $31.5 million, 2033 accounts receivable of $13.5 million, 2033 changes in prepaid expenses and other assets of $5.5 million, and changes in accounts payable of $4.5 million. Finally, with a 2033 CFO of $132.5 million and capex of -$32 million, 2033 FCF would be close to $101.5 million.

Source: My DCF Model

If we assume a conservative EV/FCF multiple of 13x, the terminal FCF would be close to $1.317 billion, and the implied enterprise value with a WACC of 7.6% would be $905 million. Now, if we add cash and cash equivalents of $113 million, and subtract convertible senior notes worth $480 million, the equity valuation would be $537 million. Finally, the target price would stand at close to $21.5 per share with an internal rate of return close to 3.4255%.

Source: My DCF Model Source: My DCF Model

Risks

There are many risks out there that I need to mention. First, the success of the company depends directly on the expansion of its contractors and the adoption of new companies to the type of platform proposed. In the same way, several of its products are intended for very recent markets, of which rapid growth is expected. Management could be wrong. In my view, failure to introduce new products or less growth than expected may lower future FCF margin growth. As a result, I believe that the stock price could decline.

We can also add that the company provides services to companies that in turn provide services to consumers. It means that the revenue growth directly depends on too many external factors that are not under the control of management. Any drastic change in the telecommunications industry trend in this regard may affect business operations directly. Besides, inability to quickly adapt to these possible changes as well as the inability to retain its biggest customers to date could mean big losses.

Bandwidth does not seem to have facilities outside the USA, nor does it declare any plans in this regard. With this I want to point out that even if the company's strategy is successful and it achieves large-scale growth in the following years, it may have to allocate investments to expanding infrastructure. In sum, future increases in capital expenditures could destroy the FCF growth, which may bring the fair valuation down.

Finally, I believe that investors need to be fully aware of the total amount of debt outstanding. If the credit market changes, and management cannot find debt investors offering beneficial terms, I believe that future profitability expectations would decline. Besides, cash flow expected may not be sufficient to pay its total debt outstanding. If convertible debt holders decide to convert their positions, stock dilution could damage the fair valuation of each share.

Conclusion

Bandwidth works with some of the largest corporations in the communication industry. I believe that programmable services and direct enterprise solutions will become a successful part of the portfolio from 2026. In addition, revenue growth and FCF growth could spike. Besides, considering the growth of the cloud communication platform market, I believe that BAND stock appears significantly undervalued. Even taking into account risks from failed market projections or the convertible debt, I believe that the fair price could be close to $21.5 per share.