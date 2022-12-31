Programmable Services And Cloud Communications Make Bandwidth Inexpensive

Apr. 13, 2023 9:07 AM ETBandwidth Inc. (BAND)
Chatool Investments profile picture
Chatool Investments
307 Followers

Summary

  • Bandwidth plans to benefit from the digital transformation underway, betting fully on its platform that provides client companies with a communication channel through written messages or voice messages.
  • In my view, if the diversification of the portfolio expected for 2026 is true, the increase in the number of services could bring significant revenue generation.
  • I assumed that the company will successfully consolidate and reinforce the current position through up-selling and cross-selling to its current and potential clients.

Cloud Computing Backup Cyber Security Fingerprint Identity Encryption Technology

Just_Super

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) serves some of the largest players in the communications industry, and expects to launch new products in the growing cloud communication platform market. Assuming successful implementation of programmable services and direct enterprise solutions from 2026, in my

Source: Quarterly Presentation

Source: Quarterly Presentation

Source: Quarterly Presentation

Source: Quarterly Presentation

Source: Quarterly Presentation

Source: Quarterly Presentation

Source: Annual Report

Source: Annual Report

Source: Quarterly Presentation

Source: Quarterly Presentation

Source: Annual Report

Source: Annual Report

Source: Quarterly Presentation

Source: Quarterly Presentation

Source: Quarterly Presentation

Source: Quarterly Presentation

Source: Quarterly Presentation

Source: Quarterly Presentation

Source: My DCF Model

Source: My DCF Model

Source: My DCF Model

Source: My DCF Model

Source: My DCF Model

Source: My DCF Model

This article was written by

Chatool Investments profile picture
Chatool Investments
307 Followers
Ex-institutional investor, I am currently a retired individual living in Europe. I don't offer financial advice. This is only my opinion about growth stocks, and some mining plays. -------- DISCLAIMER-----------My information and commentaries are not meant to be an endorsement or offering of any stock purchase. The materials and information provided by the author are not and should not be construed as an offer to buy or sell any of the securities named in the articles here.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BAND either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.