Enphase Energy Could Have A Long Runway Of Future Growth Ahead

Apr. 14, 2023 9:00 AM ETEnphase Energy, Inc. (ENPH)AMKR, ENTG, MKSI, SEDG, TER
Steven Fiorillo profile picture
Steven Fiorillo
25.07K Followers

Summary

  • Enphase is a profitable growth company that could become a great investment if you have a long-term approach.
  • Enphase has a 41.81% gross profit margin, grew its top line by 68.61% to $2.33 billion in 2023, and drove 17.05% of every dollar to the bottom line.
  • Renewables have a long runway of growth ahead of them and will continue to increase their position in the global energy mix which will provide tailwinds for Enphase.

Concept of a home energy storage system based on a lithium ion battery pack situated in a modern garage with view on a vast landscape with solar power plant and wind turbine farm. 3d rendering.

Petmal

I have been hearing more and more about Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) over the previous months. While I have focused on traditional energy companies in the oil & gas industry, that doesn't mean I don't recognize the opportunity in renewable energy companies. The reality

Enphase

Seeking Alpha

Energy System

Enphase

ENPH

Steven Fiorillo, Seeking Alpha

ENPH

Steven Fiorillo, Seeking Alpha

Renewables

IEA

Renewables

EIA

Renewables

BP

Valuation

Steven Fiorillo, Seeking Alpha

This article was written by

Steven Fiorillo profile picture
Steven Fiorillo
25.07K Followers
I am focused on growth and dividend income. My personal strategy revolves around setting myself up for an easy retirement by creating a portfolio which focuses on compounding dividend income and growth. Dividends are an intricate part of my strategy as I have structured my portfolio to have monthly dividend income which grows through dividend reinvestment and yearly increases. Feel free to reach out to me on Seeking Alpha or https://dividendincomestreams.substack.com/

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BP either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor or professional. This article is my own personal opinion and is not meant to be a recommendation of the purchase or sale of stock. The investments and strategies discussed within this article are solely my personal opinions and commentary on the subject. This article has been written for research and educational purposes only. Anything written in this article does not take into account the reader’s particular investment objectives, financial situation, needs, or personal circumstances and is not intended to be specific to you. Investors should conduct their own research before investing to see if the companies discussed in this article fit into their portfolio parameters. Just because something may be an enticing investment for myself or someone else, it may not be the correct investment for you.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.