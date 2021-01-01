vittaya25

If we harken back to the meme stock days of 2021, which seem like a long time ago at this point, companies like discount merchandise peddler ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) were flying high. WISH was never a serious investment if one took even a quick look at its model, its customer satisfaction ratings, or its financials. I covered all of that in October 2021 and recommended the stock be sold at that point. Shares were down enormously at the time I issued a sell rating, but since then, have cratered a further 95%. Now that WISH shares have very nearly become worthless, what should investors do?

Signs of desperation

The most recent cause of down moves in WISH shares is a 1-for-30 reverse stock split that took place earlier this week, after a shareholder vote. To be clear, reverse stock splits are never done from a position of strength. They are enacted because a company's share price is too low for listing compliance, which is exactly why WISH did one. It was risking being out of compliance with Nasdaq minimum bid requirements, and a reverse stock split is the "cure" short term.

A stock split, just to ground ourselves, doesn't do anything other than change the price per share. The market cap stays the same, each investor's stake in the company stays the same, and all metrics on a per-share basis simply change by the ratio of the stock split. A 1-for-30 stock split is pretty massive, as we generally see splits of 1-for-5 or maybe 10 to regain compliance. But WISH shares have cratered so much that it took a gigantic reverse split to give the company at least some chance to right the ship and stay in listing compliance.

It's a net positive for the moment for investors in that it allows WISH to remain listed on the Nasdaq. When companies that are struggling get delisted from major exchanges, the institutions that are allowed to own those stocks decrease dramatically, which dries up the buying pool for the stock. That generally results in dramatically reduced investor interest, and it is extremely difficult to recover. That's why WISH put in a drastic reverse stock split, and for now, it's staving off the prospect of delisting. To be clear, this is not a cure for WISH's problems, but it does buy some time. Reverse stock splits are always a sign of desperation, and WISH management is rightly desperate at this point.

WISH stock - An ugly chart

Unsurprisingly, the chart for WISH is just awful. Behold the mess that shareholders are in:

StockCharts

Clearly, there's nothing to like here - unless you've been short - and I see no reason to own the stock today from a technical perspective. Relative strength is nowhere to be found. The stock is continuously distributed, and momentum cannot find a bid.

The accumulation/distribution line measures the intraday movement of the asset in question, and when it's moving higher, it means money is flowing into the asset during the trading day, or accumulation. When it declines, it's distribution. WISH's A/D line has been in a steady downtrend for nearly its entire life as a public company. We don't need to waste any more time on the chart, as this is not a stock I want to go anywhere near from the long side.

Cash is becoming an issue

WISH has been struggling with both revenue generation and margins, both of which were highlighted once again when the company reported Q4 earnings back in February. Management is projecting another very sizable loss this year and says the turnaround of the company is in the early stages. That implies the losses will continue, and that means the cash burn is quite likely to continue as well. With a company like WISH that cannot seem to operate profitably on a sustainable basis, cash is always a concern, so let's take a look.

This is a look at the cash and equivalents the company has on its balance sheet for the past several quarters.

TIKR

WISH actually has a pretty decent-looking balance sheet, particularly considering how awful its business has performed in the past couple of years. It ended last year with just over $700 million in cash, and it has no long-term debt, so net cash is roughly equivalent to the values we see above. That's a lot of money for a $185 million market cap stock, and it means shareholder equity at the end of the year was $477 million, or nearly 3X the current market cap. Of course, it's highly likely that by now, 4.5 months later, it's much lower than $477 million, but you can see how much the market is discounting this stock due to poor performance.

Why do I think cash and book value are probably lower than they were in December? Have a look at the trailing-twelve-months free cash flow ("FCF").

TIKR

The company's worst period for FCF was in 2021, but last year, it produced -$424 million in FCF. That means the big cash pile it has isn't all that big when you consider how quickly the company is burning through it. That's the issue investors are grappling with, and at some point, WISH is likely to need to raise capital to keep operating, barring a massive turnaround in its ability to operate profitably.

Any hope on the horizon?

The short answer to that question is obvious to me, but let's take a look at revenue and earnings revisions for some objective information from the analyst community. We'll begin with topline estimates.

Seeking Alpha

I'll be honest; I'm not sure I've seen any other company with downward revenue revisions of this magnitude before. Estimates have been cut by 75% or so for most of these years in just the past 24 months, as WISH's prospects continue to dwindle. There are no bounces in these estimates, no plateauing to give shareholders hope; just misery. I cannot understand anyone hitting the buy button for a stock with revenue estimates that look like this.

Is EPS any better?

Seeking Alpha

Nope, and in fact, it's worse because some of these estimates are down more than 100%, given they've gone negative. Estimates for out years like 2027 and 2028 are currently positive, but given the slope of these lines, why would anyone think they also won't be revised lower? In addition, if we look back at the cash situation, I have little confidence WISH will even exist in 2028, or if it does, shareholders will be so massively diluted by required capital raises that none of these numbers will be relevant.

In short, WISH needs to begin operating profitably, and very soon, or it risks becoming a "going concern" candidate, in that it won't be able to fund its operations anymore. That's how bad things are today, and companies that are spiraling out of control like WISH do things like reverse stock splits.

Attempting to value the melting iceberg

Given WISH has no earnings, the only thing we can really use is price-to-sales, so let's take a look.

TIKR

ContextLogic Inc. stock may look "cheap" on this basis, given its mean value is 1.6X sales, but keep in mind much of this was influenced by meme stock buying in 2021, as well as heavily inflated expectations of growth that have since come down to earth. In the past several months, WISH has found a much lower range of P/S valuations, and it's moving toward the bottom of that range today.

Does that make it cheap? Absolutely not. I expect the P/S ratio to continue to fall and make new lows, simply because the value of this firm is melting away like an iceberg in the Sahara. Investors are never going to bid up a stock that has fundamentals like this one, so there is literally no price or valuation where I'd want to touch this thing.

ContextLogic Inc. gets a strong sell rating from me, as I see no prospects for a turnaround, a balance sheet that is likely to be stressed in the next few quarters, and a stock that cannot catch a bid. Reverse stock splits pretty much never work out, and I don't think ContextLogic Inc. is any different.