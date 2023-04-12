Feverpitched

Another better-than-expected inflation report had the major market averages flying high until the mid-afternoon yesterday when meeting minutes from the Fed’s last gathering were released at 2PM. The Consumer Price Index fell a full percentage point on an annualized basis from 6% in February to 5% in March, while the core rate ticked up from 5.5% to 5.6%, as expected. For bears, that uptick heralded the end of the disinflationary trend, which is an absurd but not surprising interpretation from those hell-bent on a bearish outlook for the economy and markets. What sent stocks south was the expectation for a “mild recession” later this year by Fed officials, which was revealed in the minutes of last month’s meeting.

In advance of that revelation, Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin, commenting on CNBC about the just-released inflation numbers, stated that the Fed has more work to do to bring the rate down to target. Investors didn’t like the mixed messages. Fed officials are now expecting a mild recession later this year, but they still intend to keep raising interest rates to quell inflation. Regardless, that was red meat for a bearish consensus that has amassed the largest short position in the S&P 500 since November 2011. No wonder all news is interpreted as bad news.

If the Fed had one ounce of accuracy in its economic forecasts, I might be concerned about its “mild recession” outlook for later this year, but it does not. The track record of this group is horrible. If you want evidence of my assertion, simply look at the last several updates of the board’s Summary of Economic Projections on the Fed’s website. At the same time, Mr. Barkin, who is not a voting member of the committee, is playing the same game of rhetoric that Fed officials have been playing for months, which involves managing expectations. No Fed official is going to openly declare victory in the war on inflation until the war is over. No Fed official is going to telegraph the peak in short-term rates until the peak is well behind us. No Fed official is going to suggest that short-term rates will be cut until the Fed cuts rates. Therefore, ignore what they say and focus on what markets expect. The Fed has never acted in a way that wasn’t consistent with what markets were expecting days in advance. Chairman Powell is extremely market friendly, and he has no intentions of adding to the volatility.

One week ago, market expectations were for the Fed to halt additional rate increases and start reducing them during the second half of the year by 75 basis points to a range of 4.0-4.25%. After yesterday’s events, markets now see another 25 basis point increase at the May meeting before the Fed reduces rates by 75 basis points to a range of 4.25-4.50%. This is a moving target day by day.

This is what is causing the tug of war between inflation fears and recession fears in a seemingly no-win situation. If rates go up, the chances of a recession increase. If rates do not go up, the chances of inflation ticking up increase. Yet the chances of a soft landing are largely dismissed because it has happened so infrequently.

I think the Fed will hold off on further rate increases when it meets at the beginning of May, but it will not commit to the end of the rate-hike cycle for fear of igniting investor enthusiasm for risk assets. Chairman Powell is likely to suggest that Fed officials want to monitor the economy to see how recent regional bank turmoil will impact economic growth and inflation until its next meeting on June 13-14. That should provide enough time to convince the Fed that the disinflationary trend remains on track, while the rate of economic growth slows well below trend. A soft landing is still my base case.