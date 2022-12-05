Mike Coppola

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) shares have edged close to a 60% runup since its single-digit price trough in late December before paring gains during Wednesday’s session (April 12) after its launch event for the newly combined streaming service, “Max.” The stock’s uptrend momentum in recent months has largely been driven by renewed market optimism that WBD’s painful post-merger restructuring efforts will be left behind in 2022, with 2023 being a year for reaping rewards. The confidence was further bolstered by management’s recent commitment to achieving an EBITDA to free cash flow conversion rate of 1/3 to 50% by the end of the year and 60% over the longer-term, alongside breakeven in the currently unprofitable D2C segment next year with profitability of at least $1 billion by 2025.

Yet, the stock’s pullback during Wednesday’s session appears to be another typical case of “buy the rumor, sell the news.” Despite confirmation of a rebrand for the launch of the new streaming platform – Max – that will combine content from both HBO and Discovery, alongside introduction of a new content slate that will anchor the service over coming years, there was little that markets had not already known or at least speculated.

Specifically, while the new “Max” branding has long been speculated, confirmation of the news during the launch event was mixed with mixed responses. While some praised the rebrand as an appropriate catch-all to represent a combination of the best of HBO’s non-scripted content and Discovery’s scripted lifestyle content, others were concerned that the removal of “HBO” could strip years of goodwill linked to quality content as WBD takes its D2C business to a new direction. And in addition to details on pricing, WBD also unveiled the planned content line-up for Max over the coming years, which will likely bolster the platform’s market share gains within the increasingly crowded streaming industry. With many of the newly announced titles linked to existing iconic franchises, WBD appears to be playing close to its ongoing strategy of optimizing returns on existing investments and killing as many birds as possible with one stone to save on costs.

While markets had previously been pricing in optimism into the stock as the underlying business looks to be near the end of its painful post-merger restructuring, the official launch of Max is likely only the beginning of a long road to prove WBD’s ability in achieving the financial goals it has set out for within the highly competitive industry. Execution risks remain high, especially in the midst of a rapid secular decline in the cable TV business that was previously WBD’s profit engine, while the company is also engaged in an aggressive multi-year deleveraging trajectory, making profitability and free cash flow generation an increasingly urgent endeavor. Volatility is likely to remain the near-term theme for WBD shares, as investors’ focus returns to its execution abilities going forward, especially considering stiffening macro headwinds in the near-term that will be inevitably unfavorable to the company’s consumer-centric business.

Overview of Max

Wednesday’s launch event for the highly anticipated streaming service that will combine the best of names from all of HBO, Warner Bros. and Discovery was met with mixed market response at best. The long-speculated rebrand, “Max,” was confirmed by management during the presentation, with a slogan “The One to Watch” to represent the new platform’s vast content slate, accommodative of “every mood and every moment.”

Max will first debut in the U.S. on May 23, followed by entry to Latin America later this year, and to select countries across Europe and Asia next year. Pricing tiers will largely remain the same as the existing HBO Max service, which hiked prices earlier this year after the addition of several blockbuster titles alongside injection of certain Discovery content. The pricing list for Max is as follows:

Max Ad-Lite : The ad-supported tier will cost $9.99/month or $99.99/year, and allow two users to stream at the same time with 1080p resolution and standard sound quality, but offline downloads are not permitted. This is in line with the current pricing and offering under HBO Max’s ad-supported tier.

: The ad-supported tier will cost $9.99/month or $99.99/year, and allow two users to stream at the same time with 1080p resolution and standard sound quality, but offline downloads are not permitted. This is in line with the current pricing and offering under HBO Max’s ad-supported tier. Max Ad Free : The ad-free tier will cost $15.99/month or $199.99/year. Two users will be allowed to stream at the same time with 1080 resolution and standard sound quality. Up to 30 offline downloads are permitted. This is also in line with the current pricing and offering under HBO Max’s ad-free tier.

: The ad-free tier will cost $15.99/month or $199.99/year. Two users will be allowed to stream at the same time with 1080 resolution and standard sound quality. Up to 30 offline downloads are permitted. This is also in line with the current pricing and offering under HBO Max’s ad-free tier. Max Ultimate Ad Free: This represents an incremental premium offering upon debut of the Max platform later next month. The Max Ultimate Ad Free plan will cost $19.99/month or $199.99/year, and allow four users to stream at the same time with up to 4K UHD resolution and Dolby Atmos sound quality. Users will also be allowed up to 100 offline downloads. The offering is in line with key rival Netflix’s (NFLX) current ad-free premium plan.

Existing subscribers of HBO Max will continue to have access to the platform for six months following the launch of Max, with automatic upgrade to the new platform’s tier of the same price starting May 23. Meanwhile, Discovery+ subscriptions will stay unaffected by Max’s debut. Specifically, the already-profitable standalone streaming platform for primarily unscripted Discovery content will stay as is, with prices remaining unchanged at $4.99/month for the ad-supported tier and $6.99/month for the ad-free tier.

In light of Max’s debut, WBD has also announced a slate of blockbuster titles that will anchor the new service’s launch. These include the recently speculated “Harry Potter” series, which will feature seven seasons for each of the books in the J.K. Rowling story over the next 10 years. WBD management has also doubled down on their commitment to bolstering the DC Comics franchise with a fresh slate of movies and TV shows to solidify its stance against key rival Marvel (DIS). Other planned content include spinoffs on existing blockbuster series counting “The Big Bang Theory” and “Game of Thrones.”

Everything We Like and Dislike About Max

1. Max Rebrand

What We Like: “Max” encompasses a catch-all representative of the expansive content slate available on the relaunched streaming services across multiple genres. The rebrand was also almost necessary to communicate to both advertisers and subscribers of the new start that will promise better technology to enhance content recommendation and discovery, as well as ad engagement and conversion. Specifically, the rebranded platform, which will combine the best of HBO Max and Discovery+, will be key to driving incremental paid subscriptions needed to achieve WBD’s target of reaching 130 million D2C subscribers by mid-decade.

And achieving this goal will be critical to bolstering achievability of WBD’s financial goals, as the company embarks on a difficult multi-year secular transition away from linear TV to D2C streaming, and inadvertently, a wind-down in its cable TV advertising business towards ballooning AVOD opportunities. While ad sales were flat during the 4Q22 from the prior year period due to the broader industry’s inherent sensitivity to mounting macro uncertainties, global demand during the first quarter is expected to have increased by 2% y/y with further acceleration later in the year. And AVOD platforms including Max will be key beneficiaries of the secular trend despite near-term macro headwinds ahead of an anticipated “back-end-loaded” set-up for the broader digital advertising industry. Specifically, over-the-top streaming ad formats is expected to exhibit the fastest growth in demand this year, with substantial acceleration from 2022, at more than 21%. This compares to subdued demand across the broader ad industry this year, with anticipated growth of 3.4% y/y, or about 5% normalizing for cyclical events like the U.S. mid-term elections and World Cup in 2022. The industry trends make a relatively favorable backdrop for the upcoming relaunch of WBD’s Max streaming service, and could potentially play the critical role of reinforcing subscription gains needed to optimize reach into growing ad dollars within the AVOD format despite near-term macro challenges.

What We Did Not Like: While Max has long been the speculated name for WBD’s combined streaming platform, the turnover of a new page under the new name was not met with as much optimism and excitement as typically expected for a rebrand. A quick scroll through comments on news articles and online townhalls like Twitter indicate almost unanimous concern over the potential risk of losing goodwill from the HBO name.

Specifically, the rebrand – which conveniently drops “HBO” from the new platform’s name – comes at a time when the existing platform’s subscriptions are primarily buoyed by one of the hottest content slates in years, including award-winning titles "Euphoria," "The Last of Us," "The White Lotus," and "Succession." The sudden drop of HBO from the title in a platform primarily anchored by interest in HBO titles, with Discovery content as a complementary (and complimentary) offering, presents risks of backfiring as the brand has long been synonymous with quality content. It is clear that HBO Max and Discovery were not equal to begin with, which is corroborated by the higher value in attributable to Warner Media (71%) than Discovery (29%) at the time of their blockbuster merger, with much of investors’ optimism banking on HBO Max’s breakout role in the intensifying streaming race. Most who will be subscribing to Max will be there for HBO / Warner Bros. content, with Discovery content taking a secondary role. And those who prefer the latter will likely stick with the standalone Discovery+ streaming service instead, thus stripping the HBO from HBO Max, while keeping the Max might risk reinventing the wheels for not much value-add – especially considering the current HBO Max platform already houses some of Discovery’s titles.

While management has touted the decision to drop the HBO name from the new platform’s brand as a mean to prevent dilution of the prestige that the legacy brand may represent as “consumers conflate it with everything on the streaming service,” it risks taking a longer time to ramp up new interest to Max as well. And the risk of the reversed effect could lead to other negative implications, including stalled subscription growth that might even deter ad dollars critical to supporting ARPU, and inadvertently, profit margin expansion over the longer-term. This makes navigating the rebrand with almost the same name as before, but without the most important component, a potentially difficult journey with high execution risks ahead.

2. Exclusive Content Slate

What We Like: The simultaneous announcement of exciting new titles built off of iconic franchises during Wednesday’s Max launch event also complements WBD’s ongoing strategy of optimizing returns on existing IPs. Recall that WBD has been reverting to some of its most traditional strategies, like windowing, under CEO David Zaslav’s leadership, reversing previously innovative approaches like direct-to-streaming under Jason Kilar’s helm during the former WarnerMedia days. And the latest announcement of newly scripted and spinoff series based off of WBD’s existing trove of iconic IPs – including the “Harry Potter” series, a spinoff to “The Big Bang Theory,” and a prequel to “Game of Thrones” – continues to complement the strategy aimed at optimizing returns on existing investments.

Specifically, during the launch event for Max, WBD management has confirmed a 10-year plan for the production of a seven-season series based off of J.K. Rowling’s seven books on the original “Harry Potter” story. The franchise has generated close to a quarter billion dollars in revenue since its debut in 1997, underscoring the unwavering influence of the “Harry Potter” IP and the ensuing value from its massive fan base. This accordingly corroborates optimism on the success of anchoring the launch of Max with the upcoming Harry Potter series, which many have dubbed as the “cornerstone” of WBD’s flagship streaming service in the coming years. In addition to the “Harry Potter” series, WBD has also announced a spinoff for “The Big Bang Theory”, as well as another prequel to the “Game of Thrones” series – “A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight” – after the recent release of “House of the Dragon.”

Meanwhile, the newly announced content slate for upcoming years also indicates WBD remains focused on expanding its content library despite previous cancellations of high-profile titles like the “Batgirl” movie. Not only will this development bolster WBD in the heated contents race in streaming without breaking bank by leveraging existing resources (e.g., lowering marketing and customer acquisition costs for new series by basing them off of existing franchises), but it will also complement well with Max’s existing library of expansive content covering both scripted and non-scripted genres, which will be required for ensuring both customer acquisition and retention, while also preserving margins.

What We Did Not Like: There remains little detail on the release schedule for the newly announced titles. This accordingly sheds uncertainty as to their extent of contribution towards WBD’s goals of achieving EBITDA breakeven in its D2C streaming business next year, with at least $1 billion in profits alongside 130 million paid subscriptions by 2025. It is likely that the newly touted titles, which aims at generating momentum and interest for the upcoming launch of Max, will not arrive until at least next year or by mid-decade. This is consistent with average film times of up to one year for a typical 10-episode season, with additional time needed to plan and coordinate the story-line, and prepare for other filming and launch logistics. For instance, filming the second season of the “Game of Thrones” prequel, “House of the Dragon,” is expected to take eight months alone, with additional timing likely being required for script-writing, casting, editing, and other logistics that will take as much as or more than one year. Considering new series like “Harry Potter” have only recently turned from “in discussion” to “plan confirmed” in recent months, Max likely remains long ways from seeing the first season’s debut.

Another setback pertaining to the content strategy is that WBD might be running the risk of placing overly concentrated focus on optimizing returns on existing IPs and lacking attention towards creativity needed to drive new value and content diversification. There is importance to developing iconic IPs like “Game of Thrones” and “Harry Potter” as discussed in the earlier section to secure multi-year returns, as well as the introduction of organic series like “The White Lotus” and “The Last of Us” to ensure retention of existing subscribers that primarily prefer casual scripted content.

While Max’s launch event this week has also touched on the upcoming release of original titles like “The Sympathizer,” “True Detective: Night Country,” “The Penguin,” “SmartLess: On the Road,” and “The Regime,” all of which – except the last – are based off of either an existing book (Viet Thanh Nguyen’s award-winning novel, “The Sympathizer”), crime series (the “True Detective” anthology), film (“The Batman”), or podcast (“SmartLess”), respectively. They also have not garnered nearly as much attention as spinoffs from existing iconic IPs like “Harry Potter” or “Game of Thrones,” which raises wariness on whether management is executing a balanced content strategy.

3. Maintaining Discovery+

What We Like: Discovery+ is one of the few streaming platforms currently available in the market that is already profitable, so keeping the service online is almost a no-brainer for WBD as it prioritizes free cash flow generation, profitability for the broader D2C segment, and deleveraging its balance sheet in the coming years. Considering the rapid secular decline in cable TV subscription and ad demand, achieving profitability in streaming is becoming an increasingly urgent task, with every penny contributable to margin expansion welcomed.

Maintaining Discovery+ as a standalone platform also provides an optionality to catch churn from those currently subscribed or will be subscribing to Max but place a greater preference for unscripted content. This will stop churn short from a complete subscription loss, which is in line with WBD’s advantage in owning a diverse content library that allows for price discrimination – a critical strategy amid rising competition within the streaming landscape, as well as looming macro challenges to the consumer over the near-term.

And considering Discovery+’s largely lifestyle-based unscripted content library, it also offers a targeted ad distribution platform for advertisers looking to maximize reach among a specific demographic. Specifically, the majority of Discovery+ subscribers – most notably in the U.S. – are between the ages of 25 to 34, which houses the strongest spending power relative to any other U.S. generation. Discovery+ has also historically boasted a low churn rate, given the continuity of non-scripted content relative to scripted content which is typically subjected to higher “end-of-season churn.” This accordingly drives great appeal to some of the biggest advertisers and brands, including Procter & Gamble (PG), which is currently the second largest ad buyer in the world and which has openly talked of increasing demand for digital ad formats in the age of digitization.

What We Did Not Like: But keeping Discovery+ is almost like having a back-up plan for no particular incremental value-adding reason (other than contributing to D2C margin expansion in the near-term, though the bread-and-butter will really come from scaling Max). Specifically, keeping the Discovery+ platform after the launch of Max gives existing users almost no incremental incentive to switch over to the more expensive offering, since those who wanted to would have already done so given the integration of Discovery content into HBO Max starting last year. By removing Discovery+ altogether, those who did not want to move over to Max might still consider the switch, and potentially compensate for fully lost subscriptions (one Max Ultimate Ad Free subscription is almost worth 3x one Discovery+ ad-free subscription) under the hypothetical alternative. This again places into focus the potential risk that WBD management may be putting too much focus on legacy Discovery programming and neglecting the value that HBO and Warner Bros. content is capable of creating (further discussed in a previous coverage here).

The Bottom Line

The key synergy to Max will be its ability to attract incremental subscription, and inadvertently, ad demand required to scale WBD’s broader D2C streaming service towards profitability within the targeted timeline. Both the existing HBO Max and Discovery+ platforms together command about 96 million subscribers as of the end of 2022, with the number having likely increased in the first quarter of 2023 given recent release of new seasons to popular titles like “The Last of Us,” “The White Lotus,” and “Succession,” Considering the upcoming launch of Max, paired with a consistent slate of highly anticipated series over the coming years, the platform remains well-positioned for capturing incremental demand required to stay on the radar in D2C streaming.

Yet, the launch presentation earlier this week seemed to lack convincing evidence that WBD is on track to scaling its new page in the D2C business towards profitability, which is corroborated by the post-event selloff in the stock – a potential demonstration of wavering investors’ confidence. Looking ahead, we expect unwavering investors’ focus on WBD’s ability in acquiring new subscribers to its D2C streaming platforms, and inadvertently, attract ad dollars within the fastest growing digital ad format (i.e., AVOD) in order to support achievability of the company’s forward fundamental goals – including growth in EBITDA to free cash flow conversion, scaling D2C towards EBITDA breakeven and profitability, and deleveraging.

Execution risks remain a key overhang on Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. stock, given all the moving pieces still in progress with tangible results having yet to make an appearance. Volatility will likely remain the near-term theme as investors look for greater visibility into Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc.’s next stage post-merger, especially as market valuations remain hostage to looming consumer weakness.