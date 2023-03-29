National CineMedia Soared 115% With 362 Million Shares Traded: Insight Into The Ch.11 Bankruptcy Filing

WYCO Researcher profile picture
WYCO Researcher
7.08K Followers

Summary

  • National CineMedia soared 115% because shareholders are not being wiped out in Ch.11 bankruptcy.
  • A critical hearing, which I attended via Zoom, was held very late on April 12 that clarified a number of issues.
  • A critical contract with Regal Cinema, which is owned by bankrupt Cineworld, is a major hurdle.
  • National CineMedia, Inc. is paying $15 million for 13.8% equity in the newly organized entity and secured creditors are getting 86.2% under the RSA.
  • Unsecured noteholders get 5-year warrants under the condition that an official unsecure creditor committee is not appointed by the U.S. Trustee.

Empty movie theather

technotr/E+ via Getty Images

There has been a lot of confusion regarding National CineMedia, Inc (NASDAQ:NCMI), that owns 98% of National CineMedia LLC, which filed for Ch.11 bankruptcy on April 11. After reading various docket filings and attending the First Day

Chart
Data by YCharts

5.875% 4/15/2028 secured note prices

finra-markets.morningstar.com

5.76% 8/15/2026 unsecured note prices

finra-markets.morningstar.com

Long-term secured and unsecured debt

cases.omniagentsolutions.com

RSA Milestones from docket 14

cases.omniagentsolutions.com

B.A. in Economics; M.S. in Finance. I usually write about distressed companies and companies in Ch.11 bankruptcy. I am semi-retired after spending decades in investments.

