Amazon: Key Takeaways From Shareholder Letter

Apr. 13, 2023 9:30 AM ETAmazon.com, Inc. (AMZN)4 Comments
Tradevestor profile picture
Tradevestor
5.88K Followers

Summary

  • Amazon.com, Inc. CEO Andy Jassy acknowledges short-term headwinds.
  • Company remains as focused on the long term as ever.
  • Amazon's history of reinventing itself comforts me for the long term.

Exterior view of the Amazon Logistics delivery agency in Velizy-Villacoublay, France

HJBC

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) CEO Andy Jassy has just released the company's annual shareholders letter. I must admit that I rarely read these open letters unless they are authored by a certain Oracle of Omaha. There are, of course, exceptions

Amazon Ads

Amazon Ads (statista.com)

This article was written by

Tradevestor profile picture
Tradevestor
5.88K Followers
Dividends (DGI and DRIP) and Growth at reasonable price (GARP) for Long-term. Serious money.Fun trading for short-term. Play money.Ideas and thoughts presented in the articles are not professional recommendations.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AMZN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (4)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.