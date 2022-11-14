HJBC

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) CEO Andy Jassy has just released the company's annual shareholders letter. I must admit that I rarely read these open letters unless they are authored by a certain Oracle of Omaha. There are, of course, exceptions like some famous (in hindsight) ones like Jeff Bezos' 1997 letter or Steve Jobs' masterclass (not to shareholders per se) in admitting mistakes. I don't blame myself nor you because apparently only 3% of these letters are worth reading.

Hence, when I saw the headline that Amazon has just released its 2022 shareholders letter, I wasn't that keen on reading in entirety. But I was a little curious to see what Andy Jassy may have to say for a few reasons:

2022 was his first full-year as Amazon CEO.

And Amazon stock promptly tumbled more than 50% in 2022, making it the worst year since 2000.

There are already rumors (or hopes) of Jeff Bezos making a comeback, less than 2 years since he stepped down.

In short, Andy Jassy has had a rough initiation into his role, and I wanted to read the letter in full to get a sense of how he is positioning himself and Amazon in these challenging times. And I am glad I read the letter in full. I'd like to highlight the following to my fellow Amazon shareholders and other readers in general. Throughout the article, I will be quoting key lines directly from the letter and offer my thoughts on those. Let us get into the details.

AWS Headwinds, Short Term

"AWS has an $85B annualized revenue run rate, is still early in its adoption curve, but at a juncture where it’s critical to stay focused on what matters most to customers over the long-haul. Despite growing 29% year-over-year (“YoY”) in 2022 on a $62B revenue base, AWS faces short-term headwinds right now as companies are being more cautious in spending given the challenging, current macroeconomic conditions."

This paragraph is a masterclass in how to telegraph bad news in context. Jassy has conveyed that AWS is clearly going to face short-term headwinds while reminding us the following:

the slowdown is more macro than Amazon specific, where he says "companies are being more cautious"

that AWS is still in its early growth phase

but that it is already huge at $85B revenue and is still growing at nearly 30% YoY.

Why is this important? It shows Amazon is well aware of its short-term problems and almost acknowledges it can do nothing about it. In short, realism. It also shows the company is not turning a blind eye towards even its most profitable segment, as highlighted in the Cost Focus section below.

Advertising Strength

Jassy has smartly positioned and branded Advertising as Amazon's second most important division behind AWS with this statement:

"Similarly high potential, Amazon’s Advertising business is uniquely effective for brands, which is part of why it continues to grow at a brisk clip."

The company's investment in machine learning has directly contributed to tailoring advertisements to customers, which has resulted in advertising revenue growing almost 10 folds in 6 years. Projections into 2026 ($64 Billion) show a nearly 75% revenue growth from 2022 levels ($37.79). The report also highlights the collaboration between AWS and Advertising teams, which adds to the "Amazon Ecosystem" story of successfully cross-leveraging platforms and lends credibility to their "pour profits from one jar to help grow the next" philosophy.

Amazon Ads (statista.com)

Why is this important? If one were to be worried by the slowdown in AWS, the company is already highlighting its next growth avenue.

Thriving in Changing Environment

"Change is always around the corner. Sometimes, you proactively invite it in, and sometimes it just comes a-knocking." "In the 25 years I’ve been at Amazon, there has been constant change, much of which we’ve initiated ourselves."

Jassy is establishing that the current environment is challenging but that the company has seen worse, much worse. But he is also highlighting that what could be misconstrued as a "problem" may actually be a calculated step. For example, he highlights how the company foresaw the needs for Kindle, AWS, and Alexa well ahead of their times.

Why is this important? Hmm, well, because change is the only constant.

Cost Focus

"Over the last several months, we took a deep look across the company, business by business."

I recently highlighted the company's cost savings moves such as:

First round of layoffs affecting about 18,000 between November 2022 and January 2023.

Second round of layoffs impacting 9,000 more, bringing the total to nearly 30,000.

Third round of layoffs impacting about 100 in Video games division.

Stalling the progress on its second headquarters in Virginia.

Or, more to the point of this article, the report that the company is looking at reducing its stock awards to employees as reported by Seeking Alpha here.

Jassy has acknowledged in the letter that the company is not afraid to admit if and when it goes wrong. Amendments to programs like free-shipping on groceries and charging for certain UPS returns are examples.

Why is this important? It shows the company is finally realizing revenue alone does not cut it any longer and profits do matter.

Long-Term Focus, Always

"Amazon would be a different company if we’d slowed investment in AWS during that 2008-2009 period."

"While some companies might obsess over how they could extract as much money from customers as possible in these tight times, it’s neither what customers want nor best for customers in the long term, so we’re taking a different tack."

The number of times Mr. Jassy refers to the past and how small things started is a constant reminders urging investors to focus on the long term. For example, he reminds us that:

Amazon had just booked $15M revenue in 1996, a year prior to him joining the company.

AWS, believe it or not, was launched in 2006.

the company has made it through many challenging environments including the dot-com crash and 2008/2009 financial crisis.

Why is this important? Jassy and Amazon are reminding investors that we are in a marathon and not a sprint. Despite operating as a public company for more than 25 years, the company is focusing on "what-next" as good as it does on the "current-best."

Conclusion

Neither the Amazon.com, Inc. shareholder letter nor my review of it offers much new quantitative information. However, the letter offers plenty of qualitative reassurances to Amazon shareholders. I highly recommend that you read the full letter to get grasp of how this company views the world at large. Equally as important, Andy Jassy (sure, he likely didn't draft everything himself) comes across as a man who knows what he is doing and why he is doing those. I am confidently sticking with Amazon and Andy Jassy and look forward to seeing Amazon.com, Inc.'s transformation into a lean but still innovative hub.