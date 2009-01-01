sharply_done/E+ via Getty Images

We are in tumultuous times - make no mistake about it. The Fed is battling inflation, with no end in sight. This is a mistake, in my humble opinion. Both the Consumer Price Index (CPI) and the Producer Price Index (PPI) are coming down. The situation is improving on this front, but the outcome now depends upon the Fed making the right choices. In my estimation, the Fed should now just stop, as the velocity and the size of their rate hikes are causing collateral damage, especially when loans and borrowing money are considered.

One main issue is our banking system. It was not just bashed by poor management but also by the actions of the Fed. Borrowing costs are up so much because of the Fed’s decisions. You can consider the Prime Rate, now at around 8.00% for most major banks, the costs of real estate borrowing, the price of car loans or car leases and any number of other sectors where people or corporations need to borrow money for growth or mergers and acquisitions. You can be assured that out higher rates are going to hit the balance sheets of many corporations as well as hit their profits as compared to last year.

In the two weeks through March 29 of this year, the latest with available data from the Federal Reserve, loans and leases fell by $105 billion, or nearly 1 percent. That was the biggest two-week decline in dollar terms since the data series began in 1973 and the biggest in percentage terms since 2009 during the global financial crisis.

Banks have lost $590 billion in deposits since the end of January as customers have fled to money market funds and other short-term instruments such as Treasury Bills and Notes as a resonating alarm has spread throughout the economy. Fiscal policy, indicated by the government’s spending and tax cuts, is also in disarray, in my opinion. Since the start of 2021, fiscal policy has gone from stimulative to contractionary, according to the Brookings Institution’s Hutchins Center. We are, in fact, witnessing a major fight in Congress, as one side of the aisle wants to raise both taxes and spending while the other side of the aisle wants a decline in both areas.

The ultimate outcome may be some sort of recession. I think all manner of portfolios must be prepared for this. One tool that I have been using is tax-exempt municipal bond funds as a way to battle any impending onslaught. They are not for everyone, but for those people and institutions in higher tax brackets, I think they are a very good alternative to other types of investments now.

I say to the Fed:

“Theories are always applied in their vulgarized form, and it ought to be the test of a good economic theory that its vulgarization does not lead to bad policy.”

- Robert Skidelsky, “Keynes: The Return of the Master”

The markets have also been under siege because of all of this. Speculative traders are more bearish than at any time in the last decade, according to the latest release from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission’s weekly Commitments of Traders report, which tracks futures market positioning in a number of currencies, commodities and U.S. equity indexes. Net-short bets by noncommercial traders in S&P 500 e-mini futures have swelled to 321,459 contracts as of April 4, the highest level since October 2011.

My overall view continues to be that this is a time for income, as many plays for appreciation just may not work in this environment. I continue to raise the red flag of “caution,” not disaster, as we move forward in this year.

The winds are always there. However, your strategies should change with the directions in which they are blowing.

