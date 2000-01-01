CreativaImages

In my previous article on the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) on March 10 I argued that a market crash was likely due to rising bond yields and the wafer think equity risk premium (see 'VOO: A Market Crash Is Now Likely'). While the ETF has risen since then, it once again appears to be struggling to post a new high, and its renewed divergence with bond yields suggests downside risks have risen. Investors should continue to expect a 20-30% decline over the next 12 months.

The VOO ETF

VOO tracks the SPX with almost zero tracking error. It comprises of a market-cap-weighted index of US large- and midcap stocks selected by the S&P Committee. VOO is virtually indistinguishable from the larger SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY) but with a slightly lower expense ratio of 0.03% versus 0.09%. VOO continues to attract inflows at the expense of the SPY. The dividend yield sits at 1.6%, which is slightly below that of the SPX at 1.7%. Over the past month the VOO has risen by around 7% but it has been unable to post a new higher high and remains below trendline resistance from the August 2022 highs.

VOO ETF Price (Bloomberg)

VOO Recovery Increasingly At Odds With Bond Market

The recovery in the VOO has come despite still-elevated real US bond yields. While 10-year real bond yields have fallen slightly over the past month, credit spreads have remained elevated. As a result, the rally in the VOO has seen the ETF become overpriced based on its correlation with real US high yield corporate bond yields.

VOO Vs High Yield US Corporate Yields Adjusted By 10-Year Breakeven Inflation Expectations (Bloomberg)

The VOO's rally has also occurred despite a decline in free cash flows on the S&P500. As a result, the free cash flow yield has fallen back down to just 3.8%, which is now close to record lows relative to high yield corporate bond yields. If the VOO's free cash flow yield were to simply move back in line with high yield corporate bond yields as shown on the chart below, this would require a 20% decline.

S&P500 FCF Yield Vs US High Yield Corporate Bond Yield (Bloomberg)

Valuations Are Facing Pressure From High Inflation Volatility

From a historical perspective a 20% decline would be relatively mild as long-term valuation metrics show the market is still significantly overvalued. For example, the cyclically-adjusted PE (CAPE) ratio, at 30x, is 60% above its long-term average of 18x. One of the major factors driving changes in the CAPE over time is the volatility of inflation, with the two variables exhibiting an r-squared of around 0.7 over the past 100 years. The following chart shows the CAPE ratio versus its fair value based on its historical correlation with the standard deviation of inflation around its long-term average.

Robert Shiller, Author's calculations

Declining inflation volatility has been a key driver of the long-term rise in the CAPE ratio, but the rise in inflation over the past two years has taken the fair value CAPE ratio down to its lowest level since the mid-1990s, at just 20x. A decline in the CAPE to this level would require a 33% fall in the VOO from current levels. The effects of declining valuations are likely to dominate the impact of growth in fundamentals and the dividend yield over the coming years. Even if the S&P500 can maintain its trend sales and earnings growth rate of 4%, which seems optimistic given the declining trend of real GDP growth, it would take a decade for fundamentals to catch up with current valuations.

Small Caps Have Not Joined The Rally

The bearish technical and fundamental factors noted above appear to be having a more profound negative impact on other US markets besides the S&P500, with the small cap sector remaining near its cycle lows as shown below. This is a sign that the recovery in the VOO is not supported by a broad-based recovery in risk appetite, leaving the ETF susceptible to a downside reversal.