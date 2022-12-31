ehrlif/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

It's time to talk about Canadian trucking giant TFI International (NYSE:TFII). Not only was this company requested by a number of readers, but it is also a fascinating company that deserves a lot of attention. The company has become a dividend growth stock in recent years, thanks to its ability to rapidly grow its business. While the company operates in a highly cyclical industry, it has figured out how to consistently generate value thanks to organic growth and M&A. The company has a healthy balance sheet, strong margins, and a high likelihood of generating high outperforming total returns on a long-term basis.

So, without further ado, let's dive in!

The Efficient & Fast-Growing Trucking Giant From Canada

With a market cap of $10 billion on the New York Stock Exchange, the company has a well-diversified business model. Whereas most large players in the United States are focused on a single segment, TFII incorporates four major business segments.

Less-than-truckload (46% of sales).

Truckload (23%)

Logistics (24%)

Package and courier delivery (7%)

55% of its sales are generated in the United States. The company reports its finances in US$.

As the overview below shows, the company serves a diverse customer base across various industries, with no single client accounting for more than 5% of consolidated revenue. The wide geographic scope of the company's service offerings and the range of segments in which it operates mitigates the impact of downturns in individual customer activities or specific industries. To further enhance its service offerings to customers across North America, TFI International has established strategic partnerships with other transport companies.

TFI International

With regard to its equipment, TFI International boasts a substantial fleet of trucks, with the largest trucking fleet in Canada and a significant presence in the US market. As of December 31, 2022, the company had 11,442 tractors, 38,091 trailers, and 6,905 independent contractors.

However, despite trucking being highly capital-intensive, TFII is extremely efficient. Its net CapEx (excluding property additions) in 2022 was just 1.0% of total revenue, which is way below the averages of its peers.

TFI International

The chart below shows total CapEx as a percentage of revenue. I included some of the company's biggest competitors. For what it's worth, I did not cherry-pick. The company is indeed more efficient when it comes to CapEx spending. Even before the pandemic (before sales started to rise), the company was way more efficient than its peers.

Data by YCharts

Related to its investments, the company's operations are supported by a massive network. The company operates 544 facilities, including 249 in Canada and 295 in the United States.

A big part of this footprint was provided by M&A. In the past six years, the company has bought roughly nine companies per year - on average. The company is essentially a massive holding company.

When looking at the company's capital spending priorities below, we see that after organic growth, the company is prioritizing M&A growth over shareholder capital returns. This makes sense, as TFII is still a fast-growing company, as we'll discuss in this article. Be aware that once the company dials back M&A spending, it unlocks massive cash flows that can be directed toward shareholders.

TFI International

Since 2008, the company has bought 114 companies, which prioritized efficient integration and the realization of synergies.

In its M&A decisions, the company focuses on (among other items):

Deals that are immediately accretive to EPS and free cash flow.

Companies that fit within one of its operating segments (no additional diversification).

High free cash flow generation (this helps to reduce debt).

A footprint in the US or Canada.

A strong management team.

Synergy and growth potential (this one is obvious).

With all of this in mind, TFI International has been one of the strongest industrial players in the past two decades. Since 2022, the company has grown its revenue (before fuel surcharges) by 16.5% per year. Adjusted EBITDA has grown by the same rate, resulting in $1.4 billion in 2022 EBITDA. Moreover, operating cash flow has risen by 18.5% per year. It's now less than $30 million shy of the $1.0 billion mark.

TFI International

Even during the Great Financial Crisis, the company maintained strong margins despite a 24% revenue decline in 2009. The company remained profitable when it mattered most.

TFI International

With that said, let's dive into the dividend, which is the main reason why I wrote this article.

The TFII Dividend & Outperformance

TFI currently pays a $0.35 per share per quarter dividend. This translates to $1.40 per year and a yield of 1.2%.

The dividend is protected by $814 million in expected 2023 free cash flow. This translates to an 8.1% free cash flow yield. Historically speaking, TFII is a cash cow - a fast-growing cash cow, that is.

Over the past ten years, the median free cash flow yield was close to 8%, which is higher than anything I've seen among high-quality players in its industry.

Data by YCharts

The company doesn't just have a high free cash flow yield, but it has an industry-leading free cash flow conversion. Meaning it is highly efficient when it comes to turning revenues into free cash flow.

TFI International

Moreover, this translates to a cash payout ratio of 14%, which makes the dividend extremely safe.

It also helps that TFII has a healthy balance sheet. The company has a net debt ratio of less than 1.0x, which is well below the required 3.5x ratio (debt covenants). The EBITDAR (EBITDA + rent) to interest and rent ratio is at 6.2x, indicating high financial stability and protection against regular financial obligations.

With that said, these numbers not only protect the current dividend but also provide room for aggressive dividend growth. These are the latest hikes:

December 2022: +29.6%

December 2021: +17.4%

December 2020: +11.5%

So, while its dividend yield of 1.2% isn't something to write home about, it's backed by a fantastic business model that comes with high and rapidly growing free cash flow.

This has also led to outperformance. While TFII shares have outperformed the market, industrial stocks, and both major transportation ETFs prior to the pandemic, TFII really started to fly after the first wave of lockdowns.

Data by YCharts

The only issue is that TFII is extremely volatile, which is very important to keep in mind.

Data by YCharts

That said, the outperformance after 2020 was provided by a steep surge in trucking rates, as demand outperformed supply.

Now, these tailwinds are unwinding, which brings me to the valuation.

Valuation

TFII shares are currently 11% below their 52-week high. Shares are up 15% year-to-date and 61% above their 52-week low.

FINVIZ

At this point, the company is encountering cyclical headwinds.

As reported by the Wall Street Journal:

Freight demand has slowed sharply since the middle of last year as consumer spending pivoted from goods to services and big retailers coping with overstuffed warehouses began reassessing their expanded logistics networks. E-commerce sales, which helped feed a boom in warehouse construction and hiring, made up 14.7% of all retail purchases in the U.S. in the fourth quarter of 2022 after peaking at 16.4% of sales in the second quarter of 2020, according to Census Bureau data. Real-estate analysis firm CoStar Group Inc. said new warehouse construction starts fell by 24% in the fourth quarter from a year earlier, reaching the lowest level since the start of the pandemic. The pullback has been hitting employment in what was, during the pandemic, one of the fastest-growing employment markets.

This is confirmed by a steady decline in ISM manufacturing sentiment, led by new orders. Moreover, high rates and weak consumer confidence are hurting the services side of the economy.

Bloomberg

Moreover, this is what FreightWaves CEO Craig Fuller tweeted with regard to truckload spot rates:

Twitter (@FreightAlley)

That said, TFII is trading at 8.7x 2023E EBITDA of $1.3 billion. This is based on its $11.3 billion enterprise value, consisting of its $10 billion market cap and $1.3 billion in 2023E net debt.

Historically speaking, TFII shares have traded close to 8x EBITDA, which makes the current valuation fair. The same goes for the implied free cash flow yield, which we discussed. This number is also close to the longer-term median.

Data by YCharts

The current consensus price target is $136 (18% upside).

While I do not disagree with that target, I believe that TFI is likely a better buy during corrections. Given my view on the economy, I believe it is likely that shares will present investors with another opportunity to buy 20% below the all-time high.

Data by YCharts

As much as I like TFII, I do not chase the share prices of highly cyclical companies at this point, even if they are backed by fantastic business models and the risk of missing the next rally.

Takeaway

In this article, we discussed TFII, a fascinating Canadian trucking company with a large footprint in various trucking segments. The company has an efficient business model allowing for high free cash flow conversion, a healthy balance sheet despite aggressive M&A, and a dividend backed by a low payout rate.

While the company will have to deal with economic weakness this year, I have little doubt that TFII shares will continue to outperform the market on a long-term basis - albeit with high volatility.

I also believe that dividend growth will remain aggressive, which makes the 1.2% yield way more attractive than it seems.

That said, due to economic risks, I do not believe that TFII shares will take off anytime soon. I put the stock on my watchlist and will monitor for a potential entry in the next few quarters.

Moreover, going forward, I will keep updating my thesis, which includes quarterly numbers and industry updates.