Discovering TFI International: A Stealthy Dividend Powerhouse

Apr. 13, 2023 10:46 AM ETTFI International Inc. (TFII), TFII:CA
Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
22.72K Followers

Summary

  • In this dividend-focused article, I initiate coverage of TFI International, a fast-growing and well-diversified trucking giant from Canada.
  • While the company has a somewhat low dividend yield of 1.2%, it has a business that supports high long-term dividend growth.
  • TFII is highly efficient, it has a healthy balance sheet, and it has the ability to outperform the market with a high long-term total return.

Internationalen Blue Water Bridge überqueren zwischen Port Huron, Michigan und Sarnia, Ontario

ehrlif/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

It's time to talk about Canadian trucking giant TFI International (NYSE:TFII). Not only was this company requested by a number of readers, but it is also a fascinating company that deserves a lot of

Image

TFI International

Image

TFI International

Chart
Data by YCharts

Image

TFI International

Image

TFI International

Image

TFI International

Chart
Data by YCharts

Image

TFI International

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Finviz Chart

FINVIZ

US Manufacturing Activity Slides to an Almost Three-Year Low | Gauges of new orders, factory employment slipped in March

Bloomberg

Image

Twitter (@FreightAlley)

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

This article was written by

Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
22.72K Followers
Welcome to my Seeking Alpha profile!I'm a buy-side financial markets analyst specializing in dividend opportunities, with a keen focus on major economic developments related to supply chains, infrastructure, and commodities. My articles provide insightful analysis and actionable investment ideas, with a particular emphasis on dividend growth opportunities. I aim to keep you informed of the latest macroeconomic trends and significant market developments through engaging content. Feel free to reach out to me via DMs or find me on Twitter (@Growth_Value_) for more insights.Thank you for visiting my profile!

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Not financial advice.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.