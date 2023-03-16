ImagesbyTrista/E+ via Getty Images

When I started writing about Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) a year ago, I was looking for an unexciting alternative to high-flying tech stocks that looked too expensive for an era of monetary tightening. PRMW delivered… with an unexciting 3.2% gain since my first post including one lingering burst of enthusiasm that launched off the November lows. However, now excitement is coming from the board room. A Primo Water battle began after Legion Partners - a long-only, value-oriented activist manager focused on the North American small-cap market - launched a public proxy battle in March. Legion seeks to install four nominees on the Primo board and replace four existing members.

At first, I ignored the complicated "contested" ballot and proceeded to vote in-line with board recommendations. A fellow shareholder gave me cause to pause and motivated me to look deeper into the fireworks. After reading through Legion's case, I changed course.

Legion's Main Points

Legion is on the offensive including a website cleverly called "Purify the Primo Board" and a March 16th interview in the Business Observer with Legion's Managing Director Chris Kiper. Kiper made the following key points motivating Legion's decision to act:

Slow growth in return on invested capital (ROIC) Flat growth in customer count for the Water Direct line of business despite Primo's acquisition of more than 120 companies since 2018. A lack of focus on customer service.

Return on (total) capital has indeed be anemic. The return was as high as 14.4% in 2004 and collapsed from there going into the Great Financial Crisis (GFC). The subsequent recovery was short-lived. The last six years have delivered a grudging uptrend from the most recent lows.

Primo Water has suffered anemic return on (total) capital. (Seeking Alpha)

PRMW stock made a heroic recovery from a collapse into the 2012 lows, but the stock has gone nowhere over the last seven years.

A largely unexciting 7 years for Primo Water. (TradingView.com)

Legion cited complaints posted with the Better Business Bureau as evidence of poor customer service. While the ratings are indeed awful, the company appears to respond promptly to complaints. Averaged over 282 customer reviews, Primo rates a paltry 1.04 out of 5 possible stars. Primo has closed 1,246 complaints in the last 3 years and closed 290 complaints in the past 12 months. Given the small number relative to a global customer base of 2.2 million (per the 2022 annual report), I see these complaints as mainly representative of the most motivated of the few aggrieved. In other words, it is hard to put these complaints in a proper context, especially with the company responding rapidly to issues.

Legion's direct appeal to shareholders carried more weight with me.

Letter to Shareholders and Telling Videos

Legion's March 6th letter to shareholders summarizes the case for change. Here are some key quotes:

Legion decried "a stale Board that lacks the skills required to drive significant performance improvement and has enabled a culture of complacency at the highest levels of the Company"

Legion has had a history of discontent: "We originally invested in Primo before the Company was sold to Cott Corporation in 2020. We believe the sale was made at least in part to spare the previous Board the looming proxy fight with Legion Partners, and that the sale price was at a significant discount to the Company's intrinsic value."

Legion is making bold and tantalizing promises to shareholders: "Primo may be able to triple its share price over the next five years, and produce EBITDA of over $630 million in fiscal 2027. We believe this level of profitability is possible by achieving a 22% adjusted EBITDA margin (compared to 19% in 2022), monetizing non-core assets, tactically shrinking working capital and implementing a prudent capital spending program such that the return on invested capital ("ROIC") of Primo expands to 12% from its current level below 5%."

Peer performance suggests things could be much better: "Our benchmarking analysis suggests that Primo is a poor performer with an adjusted EBITA margin of 9% vs. the route-based peers at an average adjusted EBITA margin of 16%."

Legion accused Primo of increasing spending without clear returns.

Legion took issue with insider stock sales: "Since November 4, 2021 [the day the company released its long-term outlook for 2024], the Board members have, in total, been net sellers of stock totaling over $5.7 million in total proceeds."

The shareholder letter included a fascinating and ironic (even funny) sidenote about Primo's use of EBIDTA as its core metric of performance (for example, Primo's shareholder letter included with the proxy proclaims that "Over the last five years, we have expanded our Adjusted EBITDA margin from 13% to 19% while reducing our impact on the environment and becoming a carbon neutral enterprise across all our global operations"). Current board member Eric Rosenfeld produced a music video just a year ago about the abuse of EBIDTA accounting as a way of goosing a stock price higher. The video is clearly comedy and parody, perhaps it is meant to be self-deprecating in some way.

Rosenfeld produced other music videos. In one video he uses parody to promote diversity for corporate boards. I am willing to give him some credit for that effort (some time ago I critiqued Warren Buffet's position on board diversity and provided a promising update four years later). Perhaps most interesting and relevant is his music video from 5 years ago that decries corporate boards (management) who try to fool shareholders to assuage their own egos and pad their compensation. Rosenfeld includes some choice and topical criticisms in his lyrics:

"Because you were afraid to act when they were on this board, they ravaged all your earnings, just like the Mongol hoard. And now you cry like babies because there's no more green for you… And now these guys have got their paws around your sorry throats. They think that they still can win by scaring up some votes. But I know you'll throw them out, let's save a sinking boat. Vote for me, together we can get rid of this bloat… So when you see your balance sheet is totally askew, you know the guys who did it, they like to screw with you. Just kick them out the door, and we'll have a great success. We're gonna have a chance to fix this awful rotten mess."

Eric Rosenfeld in "Stupid Callous" (YouTube)

Call me a sucker for some good humor and biting commentary about financial markets and corporate governance, but Rosenfeld seems like someone I want to keep, uh, performing on the board.

The Board Battle

So who are the board members causing Legion so much angst? Here is the full list of board members as described in Primo's Annual Report (numbers in parentheses refer to board tenure as found on LinkedIn unless otherwise specified):

Britta Bomhard (November, 2018) Co-Founder Encourage-Ventures

Susan E. Cates (March, 2014) Co-Founder and Managing Partner Leeds Illuminate

Jeremy S.G. Fowden (2019 - former CEO of Cott 2009-2018) Chairman

Stephen H. Halperin (31 years and set to retire according to Legion) Counsel Goodmans LLP

Thomas J. Harrington Chief Executive Officer Primo Water Corporation

Gregory Monahan (June, 2008) Senior Managing Director Crescendo Partners, L.P. (company focuses on value investing)

Billy D. Prim (Founder, Chairman and CEO, Nov 2004 - June 2020) Corporate Director

Eric Rosenfeld (13+ years according to Legion) President & Chief Executive Officer Crescendo Partners, L.P.

Archana Singh (August, 2021) Chief People Officer Thrasio

Steven P. Stanbrook (2019) Corporate Director

On March 16, 2023, Primo announced the addition of Eric J. Foss as "part of the Board's ongoing refreshment process and follows a thorough search and selection initiative led by the Board's ESG and Nominating Committee with the assistance of a nationally recognized executive search firm."

Legion singled out a "Core Four" for replacement:

"We believe the directors who exert the most influence and bear the most responsibility for Primo's underperformance are the two former Company CEOs, Jeremy Fowden and Billy Prim, and two former significant investors in the Company from Crescendo Partners, L.P., Eric Rosenfeld, and Gregory Monahan. Together, these two ex-CEOs and two members from the same fund that sold most of their Primo stock in 2011 have an average tenure of 16 years. Until this group is disrupted, we believe the culture of Primo's boardroom will not meaningfully change. This is why we are encouraging shareholders not to vote for all four of these directors."

Legion originally proposed the following four people to replace the Core Four. The following profiles are from their letter to shareholders:

Henrik Jelert - Former President & CEO of ReadyRefresh® USA ("ReadyRefresh"), Blue Triton Brands and previously he was Executive VP, ReadyRefresh, Nestlé Waters North America. Jelert is a global, customer-centric and strategic operational executive with substantial experience in business transformation and omnichannel experience.

- Former President & CEO of ReadyRefresh® USA ("ReadyRefresh"), Blue Triton Brands and previously he was Executive VP, ReadyRefresh, Nestlé Waters North America. Jelert is a global, customer-centric and strategic operational executive with substantial experience in business transformation and omnichannel experience. Lori Tauber Marcus - Founder of Courtyard Connections, LLC, an advisory firm focused on marketing and leadership in consumer goods, retail, foodservices and consumer technology, and previously she was a senior marketing executive at beverage companies, including PepsiCo and Keurig Green Mountain.

- Founder of Courtyard Connections, LLC, an advisory firm focused on marketing and leadership in consumer goods, retail, foodservices and consumer technology, and previously she was a senior marketing executive at beverage companies, including PepsiCo and Keurig Green Mountain. Derek R. Lewis - Former President of PepsiCo Multicultural Organization, PepsiCo Beverages North America. Lewis is a seasoned beverage operational executive and leading expert in diversity and inclusion initiatives.

- Former President of PepsiCo Multicultural Organization, PepsiCo Beverages North America. Lewis is a seasoned beverage operational executive and leading expert in diversity and inclusion initiatives. Timothy "Tim" Hasara - Founder, Managing Partner, and Chief Investment Officer for Sinnet Capital. Hasara is a leading capital markets expert with a proven track record and possesses valuable experience in corporate governance.

However, Primo outright rejected and disqualified Jelert and Marcus as nominees. Included in an extensive timeline of board battle events, the Primo proxy statement on March 16, 2023 stated:

"…the Company's counsel delivered a letter to Legion and Legion's counsel, stating that the Board had determined that the Purported Nomination Notice did not comply with applicable requirements for making director nominations as set forth in the Company's by-laws, and, therefore, did not constitute a qualifying, timely and valid notice of director nominations 13 for the meeting. The letter also described the material omissions and other deficiencies that the Company had identified in the Purported Nomination Notice, including, among other things, failure to disclose the criminal charges and trials of one Purported Legion Nominee, Mr. Henrik Jelert, and failure to disclose a pending lawsuit alleging that one of the other Purported Legion Nominees [Lori T. Marcus] engaged in fraud. As a result of the Purported Nomination Notice failing to comply with the Company's by-laws, the Purported Legion Nominees will not be eligible for election at the meeting."

Primo went ahead and included the other two nominees, Lewis and Hasara, on the "blue" ballot. The company asked shareholders to ignore Legion's "white" ballot. Legion lashed out against Primo's objections. The hedge fund was forced to drop Jelert and Marcus, but they promised legal action as a remedy. Per an April 3rd "Fight Letter":

"It should be noted that two highly qualified directors, Henrik Jelert and Lori T. Marcus, have been nominated for election to the Board. They possess direct-to-consumer water delivery and digital marketing expertise which is urgently needed at Primo. However, the Board has refused to recognize these valid nominations, forcing Legion Partners to bring an application before the Ontario Superior Court of Justice in Canada and seek other legal remedies just to provide shareholders the opportunity to vote on their candidacies."

The Primo Water battle is set!

The Vote

As a retail investor, my vote for board members is often a block vote. If I like the company's performance, I vote for the entire board. If I have serious issues with the company and have not already dumped the stock, I will vote against the entire board. Perhaps like most retail investors, I know little if anything about the board members. I am not in board circles or networks. The board members do not have to produce "campaign platforms." There are no debates. Instead, an individual's experience outside the board and current tenure is usually offered as sufficient evidence of qualifications. In some cases, we might get select news about something specific a board member did for the company. This Primo Water battle catapulted me out of the typical information vacuum.

Fundamentally, I like Primo's initiative to "refresh" the board. I also appreciate Legion's set of criticisms about the company's performance. Some "outsiders" provide an opportunity to accelerate the refresh and offer a chance of more upside. As a result, I will vote for at least one Legion nominee. However, do not treat my report here as a specific endorsement or rejection of any particular candidate. Instead, I encourage shareholders to pause as I did and consider the merits of the case for change before voting. Interested readers can also review the latest case for a board change in comprehensive detail in Legion's Investor Deck.

Suddenly, Primo Water has gotten a little more exciting!

Be careful out there!