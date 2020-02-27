AscentXmedia

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) is a project of Bob Duggan of Pharmacyclics fame. This is what keeps our hopes in the future of this company alive, even though the company keeps changing so much that it is difficult to keep up.

For a number of years, Summit Therapeutics was a developer of antibiotics for the treatment of multidrug resistant infections. Before or during that, they were also developing a DMD treatment. All these programs failed, but the company didn’t go down with their programs. Although they were trading well below $1 for a major part of their existence, they managed to get themselves reborn - not once but twice. Their latest rebound happened after they abandoned the infectious disease program, purchased an oncology asset from Akeso, and turned into a developer of oncology therapeutics overnight. Not only that, this inexpensive company even managed to cough up nearly half a billion dollars for this asset that they purchased, Ivonescimab. And they ended up with a $1 billion+ market cap. This is a surprising turn of events for those that understand the emerging biopharma sector. This needs looking into.

So it went like this. In December 2021, the company announced that its C. difficile infection asset ridinilazole failed to meet the primary endpoint in a phase 3 trial. In October, the company announced that it was abandoning a pediatric clinical trial for this program after a disappointing Type C meeting with the FDA. The stock went below a dollar. The company had only $138mn in the bank at that time (cash, accounts receivable, and tax credits receivable on September 30, 2022).

Then, in early December, the company announced the Akeso deal. Akeso is a Hong Kong company developing Ivonescimab through midstage trials. It is known as AK112 in China and Australia, and now as SMT112 in the U.S., Canada, Europe and Japan. In a phase 2 trial, Ivonescimab “extended the median progression-free survival time period in patients with non-small cell lung cancer who have failed epidermal growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitors, the first-line therapy, compared with patients who received the current standard of care alone.” The company said that there are no PD-1-based bispecifics approved in the US/EU, while Akeso has one approved in China.

The company paid $500mn upfront for this molecule in a deal potentially worth $5bn in biobucks. They financed this huge fee through a $500 million rights offering and plans to issue $520 million worth of promissory notes. On March 6, the company successfully closed this rights offering. And here’s Mr. Duggan’s stock purchase history (note the huge purchase from March).

These are by Mahkam Zanganeh, who was also at Pharmacyclics once, and is now the co-CEO of Summit. Mr. Duggan holds 81% of SMMT and Ms. Zanganeh owns 6%. Here’s a look at the ownership structure:

SMMT holders (Seeking Alpha)

So now we know: Summit is a project of billionaire Robert Duggan, just like Pharmacyclics was. He went into Pharmacyclics all guns blazing when it was trading at $1, and he sold it, a few years later, when it was $260+. Retail investors holding 15% of SMMT are probably hoping for such a windfall; however, Summit is turning out to be more difficult than Pharmacyclics, mainly because unlike the latter, Summit did not have any product worth the name.

They are trying to change that through the Ivonescimab asset purchase, for which Mr. Duggan paid nearly $400mn out of his own pocket through the purchase of stocks in the open market. I wonder, however, if Ivonescimab is anything like ibrutinib. That is the big question retailers need to ask themselves. What would be interesting to know is if Mr. Duggan also owns any Akeso stock.

On December 6, 2022, the Company entered into a Note Purchase Agreement with the Company's Chairman and CEO, Robert W. Duggan, and the Company's Co-Chief Executive Officer, President, and a member of the Company's Board of Directors, Dr. Maky Zanganeh, in the aggregate amount of $520.0 million. Interest due and payable through February 15, 2023 was prepaid in shares of the Company's common stock. On February 15, 2023, Dr. Zanganeh's $20.0 million note became due and the Company repaid the outstanding principal balance.



Financials

SMMT has a market cap of $1.12bn and a cash balance on December 31, 2022 of $648.6 million as compared to $71.8 million on December 31, 2021. The company has considerable debt, including payments like the one above on promissory notes. There is no discussion on operation expenses, although the company assures us they have cash enough until 2024. And then there’s the deep pocket of the CEO and majority owner.

Bottomline

Summit Therapeutics is Bob Duggan, and vice versa. Mr. Duggan’s considerable business skills have been brought to bear on this emerging pharma. It is only bad luck that he once chose infectious disease for the pipeline, because as most kids know, infectious disease is a tough market even if your drug was good. Summit’s drug wasn’t even good enough, so there was a problem. Maybe Mr. Duggan can do another Pharmacyclics and everyone can make money. I sort of doubt it, though - looking at the science and the market. While Ivonescimab can certainly succeed, it is going to take time. When things get delayed in biopharma, mishaps are prone to happen. I will stay away from investing my few thousand dollar emerging pharma investment budget in this billion dollar project.