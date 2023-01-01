Win McNamee

Inflation is still high that has not changed; core CPI in March rose by 5.6%, which was in line with expectations and hotter than last month's 5.5%. The idea that the Fed will be cutting rates in 2023 seems less likely unless something bad happens that forces the Fed to cut rates in 2023.

The latest CPI data will likely reinforce the idea that the Fed will raise rates again in May. That will put the market on a much more uncertain path and could work to increase volatility as it becomes less clear what the Fed's next moves are likely to be.

While the Fed's rate hikes in 2022 and 2023 have been among the most aggressive in history, the equity markets took those rate hikes in stride, mainly because they were well-telegraphed and markets were accepting of the fact that inflation needed to come down.

More Uncertainty

The question will now become just how accepting the market will be after May regarding future monetary policy if it disagrees with the Fed, which it already has.

The policy path from May forward will be highly uncertain. Every job and inflation report will carry a new meaning. Perhaps it will bring a Fed pause in June; it could bring three more rate hikes by September; it will depend on the data.

The Fed minutes clarify that they plan to use their "toolbox" to deal with bank liquidity issues and that the Fed is even forecasting a mild recession. They have repeatedly noted that they expect the unemployment rate to rise. So, if the economy is going to start to slow, the idea that the Fed is going to rush to cut rates just isn't going to happen.

Disagreement

The CPI report provides no evidence that the Fed should cut rates anytime soon. The March job report also showed no evidence that the Fed should be thinking about cutting rates.

Yet, the Fed Funds Futures are still pricing in between 2 to 3 rate cuts by the end of 2023 once the Fed hits its peak terminal rate of just over 5% in May. That suggests that the market sees a quick deterioration in the economic data over the next six months to support that thesis.

A steep economic decline would mean that earnings estimates for the S&P 500 (SP500) must fall dramatically from where they are currently. S&P 500 earnings are just an extension of nominal GDP, and if GDP rolls over due to recession, then earnings should roll over.

The uncertainty of the economic path and future earnings should lead to multiple contraction, as investors shun risk, as has been the case during prior recessions.

So, on the one hand, we have a Fed that is vowing not to cut rates, mainly because they believe that inflation will say sticky, and while a recession is a risk, it may only be mild. On the other hand, a bond market thinks the economy will deteriorate so quickly that it will warrant the Fed pivoting and cutting rates as soon as it is done hiking them.

What Recession?

One clear thing is that the equity market does not act like it thinks a recession is coming. Instead, the equity market is trying to front-run a Fed rate pause for nearly a year and responding positively to bad economic data, at least upon the release of the data. Still, there have been signs of that mentality shifting.

Still, investors are asked to take on a lot of uncertainty at this exact moment. For all of this uncertainty, one can pay a high 18.8 times 2023 earnings for the S&P 500, which as of now, offers no earnings growth, a dividend yield that is 1.62% lower than a 10-Year Treasury, a monetary policy path that is likely to grow more uncertain, and a potential sharp reversal in the economic expansion causing the Fed to panic and start cutting rates.

It doesn't sound like a great time to be bullish. Having lived through a few of these rate-hiking/cutting cycles in the past, when investors decide it is time for the Fed pivot, it doesn't happen with investors trying to front-run the pivot and driving stocks up in value. It generally occurs with the stocks going lower as the economic data deteriorates.

The bear market's next phase will continue to move from the rate hiking shocks pushing the market lower to markets moving lower demanding the Fed cut rates as the economic data deteriorates, especially when the market realizes no rate cuts are coming.