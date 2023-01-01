Following my last publication on Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) several key updates have occurred. First, it posted FY'22 earnings with an interesting set of numbers. Equity markets have also caught a reasonable bid as well, where the January rally has maintained strength into Q2. Further, with the latest numbers, and the firm's profitability, I see BIO attractively priced at 19x forward EBITDA using consensus estimates and 1.4x book value. And finally, the Sartorius AG position has begun to revert to the mean as well.
Collectively, there's enough data on the table to "aggressively position against the name" once again, as I mentioned in the last publication. My numbers have baked in 5.6% revenue growth in FY'23 pulling down to a 7.8% YoY growth in operating income to $525mm (14.3% margin). Management also forecast ~$180mm in CapEx this year, and NWC increased by ~$360mm YoY in FY'22, but a $130mm CapEx isn't unreasonable in my estimates either. With favourable NWC changes, this could generate $678mm in cash for equity holders. In that vein, I see BIO fairly valued at $526 at the time being or ~24x my FY'23 earnings estimates or ~30x forward EBITDA. Net-net, rate buy.
Key differentiator in the BIO investment debate is the equity position it holds in Sartorius AG. I've spoken about this at length in all 5 previous publications on BIO. As of December 2022, it held ~13mm common shares and ~9.6mm preferreds bringing its position to 37% of shares outstanding. It was marked at $8.47Bn in the firm's 10-K, down from ~$14Bn the year prior. You can see the correlation and performance in Figure 1.
Fig. 1
The equity position BIO holds is reverting to a longer-term range after incurring the $5.2Bn unrealized loss in FY'22. This resulted in a reported net loss of ~$3.6Bn, however, this is a poor reflection of its operating performance. BIO's accounting gets tricky below the EBIT line given it books equity investment gains and losses above profit before tax on the income statement. So it's best to look at EBIT as a cleaner measure. I'd also point out a loan receivable tied to Sartorius of ~$980mm booked as non-operating income as well.
Two additional points to consider with this embedded source of alpha:
Fig. 2
Fig. 3
I've mentioned in the past that BIO is a long-term compounder that throws off high amounts of cash for its equity holders (not to mention the unrealized gains to create further value). In FY'22 it printed $194mm in operating cash flow - way below historical averages - after making several cash payments to interest, tax, and operating expenditures. Moreover, NWC requirements intensified by ~$360mm as cash collection was tighter and the firm expanded its inventory base. Further, it made another $112mm in net CapEx and I estimate it reinvested ~16% of its post-tax earnings for growth this year.
Revenue growth slowed to negative 4.1% last year, with $2.8Bn booked at the top-line last year on gross margin of 56%. Segment performance wasn't brilliant, given the large pullback in Covid-19 related turnover and higher OpEx tied to cost inflation and manufacturing (Figure 4).
Fig. 4
Nevertheless, consider these points:
Fig. 5
Further to the core of it, BIO continuously generates substantial returns on the capital it invests for growth. Even with a tough year in respect to growth and its equity holding, the firm generated 29% ROIC.
Here, I've capitalized its R&D investment that is expensed on the income statement, meaning BIO generated $743mm in NOPAT for the year. I believe this is the correct way to treat the R&D investment as it is invested to generate additional revenue and earnings growth in the future.
Given the ROIC was above the cost of capital, the following points are relevant:
Fig. 5
Fig. 6
The incremental effects of this profitability since FY'18 have been tremendously constructive as well. I opt to use this window given it spreads 2 years prior to the pandemic, and 2 years after, and 1-year with the macroeconomic impact. This gives a normalized result, by estimate. Over this time, the firm has generated profitable revenues while throwing off plenty of cash to shareholders.
To illustrate, from FY'18-22', the firm invested an additional $695mm towards growth capital. This equates to ~28% of post-tax earnings. It also generated a cumulative $2.5Bn in NOPAT, reflecting the operating leverage raised above. These capital investments generated a 67% incremental rate of return, at a 28% cost to shareholders (see: Figure 7).
As a reminder, a firm generates more cash and value for its owners when it generates an economic profit. Typically, this occurs when the return on its growth investments is above the cost of capital. But the frictional costs to investors (i.e., reinvesting a percentage of the profits) shouldn't come at too high a cost to shareholders.
With that in mind, consider the following:
In addition to that, the firm hasn't required more than $150mm in additional CapEx per annum to generate its profit growth over the last 5 years. Even during Covid-19, capital requirements were between $108 and $133mm, coming to $112mm last year. As equity investors, we want to be in a company where capital doesn't produce the profits, or if it does, it's only required in small amounts. So the relatively low CapEx and Invested Capital requirements are extremely attractive in BIO's business economics - it doesn't require a large investment into maintenance or new capital in order to grow profits for shareholders.
Valuing BIO on a merit of its own characteristics, i.e., less the Sartorius factor, comes down to the contribution from its current operations and contribution from growth.
With respect to the growth contribution, as seen in Figure 7, looking ahead I believe BIO can unlock tremendous value for shareholders. Along with a shift towards higher-margin income (due to no Covid-19 revenue) I opine this to reduce its capital intensity and therefore BIO will require less capital to generate its profits. This touches on the points raised just earlier.
Fig. 7
There are three major facts that must be considered to BIO's growth contribution and valuation upside:
Looking out to the next 5 years, my estimates point to $3.3Bn in top-line revenues by FY'26 and BIO to continue driving owner earnings. The stock trades at 19x forward EBITDA and comes in at a premium to the sector, but is attractively priced at 1.4x book value in my opinion given the Sartorius factor.
My conclusions with BIO's valuation, that project owner earnings to FY'28 to reduces forecasting risk, is as follows:
Fig. 8
BIO continues to present with compelling value. My estimates show that it can continue creating future value for shareholders, with its Sartorius position creating an embedded source of alpha. Should it convert on this, I see BIO valued at $526 today or ~21-29x forward EBITDA (depending on how you treat R&D). As such, this warrants a buy rating and I look forward to providing further coverage.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BIO either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
