Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX) is an under-the-radar developer of biologic therapeutics for cancer and rare diseases. Its latest stage candidate, INBRX-109, is in a phase 2 trial. The pipeline looks thus:

INBX pipeline (INBX website)

It is a little weird that INBRX-101 is shown as in phase 2 here, however, in the pipeline page it shows as phase 1. Looking at the registry, however, I see they have a completed phase 1 trial:

INBRX-101 (clinicaltrials site)

Since the trial is completed, I guess they have a right to show the asset as in phase 2 - we will know soon enough as we research this company further.

The company has four biologic programs in the clinic. They are all showing clinical activity in multibillion dollar worth indications. Two registration directed trials are underway in 2023. Another 6 programs will enter the clinic in the next few years.

Lead asset INBRX-109 is a potentially registration-enabling DR5 agonist. Prior DR5 agonists failed to show drug activity or were not well-tolerated, with liver toxicity. The company has perfected liver tox profiling for patients which will enable them to avoid this problem. They expect data from a potentially pivotal trial in 2025, in chondrosarcoma, and approval in 2025 in this potentially $1bn market.

In a phase 1 trial with unresectable conventional chondrosarcoma, preliminary data showed 27 SDs, 4 PDs and 2 PRs. The safety and efficacy data were as follows:

Among the 33 patients evaluable as of November 8, 2022, the observed disease control rate was 87.9%, or 29 out of 33 patients as measured by RECISTv1.1, with two patients achieving partial responses (6.1%) and 27 patients achieving stable disease (81.8%). Disease control was observed in patients with and without IDH1/IDH2 mutations. Of those achieving stable disease 55.6% had decreases from baseline in tumor size. Clinical benefit was durable, 14 of 33 patients (42.4%) who achieved disease control had a clinical benefit lasting greater than 6 months, and the longest duration of stable disease is 20 months. To date, the median progression-free survival (PFS) is 7.6 months, and five patients remain on study. Treatment-related adverse events (AES') were reported in less than 5% of the patients with the most common being increased alanine aminotransferase (ALT), increased aspartate aminotransferase (AST), and increased blood bilirubin and fatigue. There were no grade 4 or 5 events reported among patients with treatment-related AEs.

These results may look uninspiring until you realize that there's no real treatment available for metastatic conventional chondrosarcoma. Two molecules, Ramucirumab and Pazopanib, have supposedly shown some promise in trials, but these have not been approved. INBRX-109 has a phase 2 trial running, and they have an orphan and a fast track designation for this indication. There are 2500 U.S. patients, and the disease has a low survival rate, so the price potential is large. The company pegs the market potential at $1bn.

INBRX-101 is the other asset with a potentially registration-directed trial this year. This is a Recombinant Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Fc-fusion Protein targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency (AATD). Results from a phase 1 trial last year demonstrated:

A favorable safety and tolerability profile with no drug-related severe or serious adverse events.

Top-line data from the multiple ascending dose cohorts of 40, 80 and 120 mg/kg demonstrated the average level ("Cavg") of functional alpha-1 antitrypsin ("AAT") achieved by INBRX-101 was 40.4 micromolar ("µM") over the 21-day dosing interval following the third 80 mg/kg dose.

Functional AAT levels collected from 65 healthy individuals with the MM genotype revealed a 5th/95th percentile range of 23 to 57 µM and a median of 38 µM.

The current standard of care is plasma-derived AAT. The difference between historical performance of this option versus INBRX-101 is critical. The company stated that, dosed once weekly at 60 mg/kg, plasma-derived AAT achieved:

a Cavg of functional AAT of 17.8 µM over the weekly dosing interval as calculated from steady-state area under the curve ("AUC") values reported in Stocks et al. BMC Clinical Pharmacology 2010, 10:13. INBRX-101 achieved a mean Cavg of functional AAT of 40.4 µM over the 21-day dosing interval following the third 80 mg/kg dose.

Thus there is significant improvement over the standard of care. These also require regular infusions due to their short half-life, so INBRX-101 can potentially improve dosing from weekly to monthly. In October, Inhibrx announced an opportunity for accelerated approval for this molecule through a registrational trial this year. The company projects a peak potential annual sales of $3bn. There are some 100k U.S. patients, although a very small percentage actually gets treated.

Financials

Inhibrx, Inc. has a market cap of $736mn and a cash balance of $274mn. Research and development expenses were $30.5 million during the fourth quarter of 2022, while general and administrative expenses were $5.3 million. At that rate, the company has a cash runway for well over 8 quarters.

The company has very low retail ownership. Major owners are Viking Global, RA Capital and so on. Insiders also own significant portions of the company.

Bottom Line

Inhibrx, Inc. is an interesting company with upcoming catalysts, a large addressable market, and decent cash. The stock price is also slightly below the midpoint of its 52 week range. I think Inhibrx, Inc. presents an opportunity.