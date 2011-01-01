Justin Sullivan

Investment thesis

I initiate my coverage of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) and rate the company a sell at a current share price of $69, following my in-depth analysis of the video communications leader and its most recent financial results and outlook.

Zoom emerged as one of the winners of the covid-19 pandemic as its share price skyrocketed to over $500 per share. Today, the share price has come down to around $70 per share as investors realized that the covid-19 tailwinds boosting growth for Zoom were not here to stay, resulting in a somewhat weak growth outlook for the company. And this is reflected in its FY23 results and FY24 outlook with growth of just 7% and 1%, respectively. The company seems to have entered a mature stage in which growth is expected to remain in the mid-single digits and management should focus on profitability and its shareholders. Yet, the company reported SBC expenses of $1.3 billion in FY23, resulting in it only barely making a GAAP profit.

In addition to this, I believe the current impressive market share of above 55% in the videoconferencing industry is not sustainable for Zoom as it will quickly be overtaken by its big tech competitors which appear much stronger in advanced AI capabilities that are expected to drive new features and growth in this industry. Furthermore, whereas Zoom operated the best platform during the pandemic, focusing on simplicity and meeting features, competition has caught up, resulting in a weakening moat for Zoom. As a result, I am projecting weak growth for the company going forward, with it underperforming the videoconferencing industry and its competitors, driven by market share losses, making this a tricky investment opportunity with a weak risk-reward profile.

Within this article, I will dive into the videoconferencing industry outlook and expectations and analyze Zoom's competitive advantage and financial performance to show why Zoom is best to be avoided by investors today, despite the 90% drop in share price from its pandemic highs.

Let's dive in!

Zoom Video Communications, Inc.

Zoom can be seen as one of the primary beneficiaries of the covid-19 pandemic with the pandemic-induced lockdowns causing a surge in people working from home, increasing the need for video conferencing software. Zoom Video Communications, founded in 2011 by former Cisco (CSCO) executives, is a software company that provides a video conferencing platform designed for online meetings, webinars, and virtual events. The company offers a reliable and easy-to-use platform that enables people to connect with others from anywhere in the world through high-quality audio and video. Additionally, with people being forced to work from home, these platforms allowed for work to continue when offices were closed down. As a result of this and Zoom's user-friendly interface, affordable pricing, and superior audio and video quality, the platform became an incredibly popular choice for individuals, businesses, and educational institutions worldwide. As of early 2023, Zoom has over 500,000 business customers and millions of individual users.

And with Zoom massively increasing in popularity among individuals, businesses, and educational institutions worldwide, its shares also became incredibly popular with the share price rising from a pre-pandemic $113 per share to a pandemic high of over $500 per share as revenue also increased from FY19 revenue of $330 million to $4.1 billion in FY22. This shows a massive increase in revenue over just three years and partly supports the massive increase in share price. Yet, shares were overbought at the high as they were trading at a massive 100x earnings while investors did not yet realize that covid tailwinds would fade away at some point for Zoom.

Sadly, indeed, this did not last, and the shares were one of the biggest losers in 2022 with a drop of over 90% from its high as people realized that its growth was not sustainable with covid tailwinds disappearing and employees returning to the office.

Zoom Revenue's (Statista)

The industry outlook is better than most often perceived

So, is that then the end of Zoom? No, absolutely not. Zoom is still doing well and while growth has slowed down massively, revenue is actually holding up quite well, partly due to the remote working trend still being present. In fact, according to a study by Upwork, 22% of all Americans will be working remotely by 2025, which translates to 36.2 million people, up 87% from 2019 levels. This research shows that the remote working trend is here to stay and may only increase going forward which then bodes well for Zoom as demand for its platform will remain and grow over time.

Remote Working shift (Statista)

And this positive trend is also reflected in the video conferencing market growth expectations with Grand View Research projecting a 12.5% CAGR until 2030 which really is quite decent. In addition, there is also an increasing demand for high-quality video conferencing solutions in the education and healthcare sectors as the shift towards digital and remote also remains strong across these industries. Add to this that there is still a massive room for industry innovation by using technologies like AI, ML, or VR/AR and further product offering expansion, and there is really quite a long runway of industry growth for Zoom to benefit from, something I also did not expect before diving deeper into this company and the video conferencing industry.

Of course, as a result of the covid-19 pandemic and businesses being forced to start using these video conferencing solutions, market penetration and adoption are already relatively high with 77% of enterprises using these video platforms, but this is not the case in the Small and Medium Enterprises segment which is, therefore, expected to see slightly faster growth at a CAGR of 15%. So really, what I am trying to say here is that the video conferencing market is far from done growing as is often perceived. There is plenty of growth there to be realized over the rest of the decade and with our digital footprint increasing rapidly, I expect demand for advanced video conferencing platforms to remain strong far beyond this decade as well. And that brings me to the market position of Zoom as a fast-growing market alone is not enough to see its financials grow over time and beat the competition.

Zoom holds an impressive market share but the moat seems fragile

Zoom does not just operate any videoconferencing platform, but the platform is actually by far the largest worldwide. In 2022, the platform held a massive 55% market share in videoconferencing software worldwide, far ahead of the primary competition in the form of Microsoft Teams (MSFT) with only a 21% market share as can be seen below.

Videoconferencing industry market share (Statista)

This massive lead is excellent and should position the company very well to benefit from growth in the videoconferencing market. So far, there is not much to be negative about and the company seems far ahead of the competition after covid. Yet, with Zoom being a one-trick pony, quite a lot depends on the performance of this single product, so therefore, let's dive a bit deeper into its offering. What makes the Zoom videoconferencing platform so much better than competitors, and is this current lead sustainable?

During the covid-19 pandemic, Zoom emerged as the winner among the videoconferencing platforms, beating the likes of big tech competitors Microsoft, Google (GOOG) (GOOGL), and Cisco. This massive strength was due to a number of reasons which were the platform's simplicity, easy infrastructure, and meeting features. Zoom simply had the best offering at the time with its easy-to-use and accessible strategy functioning great.

And while the competition has been catching up on these fronts, companies and consumers are not eager to switch platforms when the one they are using is working just fine. In addition, many businesses worked very intensely with the software for over 2 years, resulting in employees being familiar with the platform. The result is that most of these businesses will not be eager to switch to a different platform with the same features, making Zoom a winner in the industry today. This is also visible on Gartner's Magic Quadrant for Meeting Solutions, where Zoom is indeed one of the three leaders.

Gartner

This, of course, all looks and sounds great, but there are some aspects that worry me somewhat. Zoom does not seem to have a very strong competitive advantage today versus its primary competitors, who have been introducing new features at a rapid pace as well. As a result, the company sees very few competitive advantages in its offering, exposing it to market share losses. The only benefit it has is the strong user base which is not eager to switch platforms with pricing between competitors also being very close, as shown by recent research from Forbes. This same research did award an almost perfect rating (4.9/5) to the Zoom platform, easily beating Microsoft's offering. Yet, the research by Forbes also once more confirmed that all platforms offer similar functionalities and features and that there are very few differences. This is also confirmed by research from Gartner which gives both Zoom and Microsoft Teams very similar ratings.

One final aspect that is important to consider here is the fact that next-generation videoconferencing platforms will likely use advanced technologies like AI and ML to drive user attractiveness and added features. And with competitors like Microsoft and Google being much more invested in these technologies, having higher R&D budgets, and better compatibility with other products, I believe it will be hard for Zoom to compete on this front, resulting in it most likely losing to the competition over the next few years features-wise. And with this deterioration compared to competitors, switching platforms will become an easy choice for businesses and consumers. As a result of this, and the very few differences today, I see no chance for future market share expansion for Zoom. I believe we will most likely see a significant deterioration in market share for Zoom over the remainder of the decade, driven by everything discussed above.

Therefore, Zoom's current market share does not seem sustainable, and the company has a very fragile moat in my eyes. This will most likely result in a significant underperformance compared to the general videoconferencing industry.

Zoom's financial results highlight some red flags for investors

For its fiscal FY23, Zoom saw quite a deceleration in growth from previous years, although this was as expected. Revenue growth for the full year came in at 7% and resulted in revenue of $4.4 billion. Of course, this revenue growth deceleration was the result of all economies reopening and employees returning to the office for at least a few days a week. So, this slowdown in itself was not a problem. Still, Zoom had been facing its fair share of additional headwinds during the year with online contraction, a currency impact, and deal scrutiny as enterprises become more careful with their spending. And this also resulted in Zoom becoming more agile and cost-efficient which resulted in the decision from management to lay off 15% of its workforce, or 1300 employees. The news of these layoffs was well received by investors as it indicated that Zoom focuses on profitability and acknowledges the challenging macroeconomic circumstances. The layoffs also came with a 98% pay cut from CEO Yuan himself and a 20% pay cut for all members of the Zoom executive team.

Returning to the FY23 results, Zoom saw enterprise revenue increase by a very strong 24% YoY as it reported great new deals and renewals with the likes of Aramco (ARMCO), NASDAQ (NDAQ), and Raymond James (RJF), to name a few. Zoom expects enterprise revenue to keep growing faster and increase as a share of total revenue, which is a positive development as these revenues tend to be less volatile. Also, the company saw a decent net retention rate of 115% among these enterprise customers which shows that, so far, the business is still sticky enough. Still, I expect this number to drop over the next couple of years as projected in the previous section of this article.

Zoom reported a non-GAAP operating margin of 35.9% which is still really strong and resulted in an operating income of $1.58 billion, down slightly from $1.66 billion in FY22. Yet, when we look at GAAP operating margins and results, we can see that the picture gets a lot worse here as Zoom reported a weak GAAP operating income of just $245 million, down from $1.06 billion a year ago. Translating this down to the bottom line and we can see that GAAP EPS came in at $0.34, compared to $4.50 in FY22. Non-GAAP EPS came in at $4.37, also down from $5.07 a year ago.

This hugely disappointing result and the large difference between the GAAP and non-GAAP results was due to a massive amount in stock-based compensation expenses totaling $1.3 billion compared to a little under $500 million in FY22. And while this does include a one-time SBC expense of $200 million in 4Q23, this is still far too high. As a result, the slightly over $4 difference between non-GAAP and GAAP EPS results almost entirely stems from stock-based compensation which means that including this as a real expense means the company is only generating a meager $104 million in net income and barely breaking even. For a company that has entered a relatively mature stage with no rapid growth expected over the next decade, this kind of profitability and SBC is simply unacceptable to me as it barely makes a real profit and massively dilutes its shareholders.

Now, on a slightly more positive note, the company still generated a strong free cash flow of $1.2 billion, down from $1.5 billion in FY22, and still represents a strong free cash flow margin. Also, RPO totaled $3.4 billion and was up 30% YoY, which shows there is still some growth left for Zoom. Management expects to realize 56% of the total RPO over the next 12 months.

Finally, the balance sheet is still very strong with $5.41 billion in total cash and almost no debt. As a result, the company could very well be looking for possible M&A opportunities to use its large cash pile, as management indicated during the earnings call Q&A. This is what was said about this:

And we -- every quarter, we talk to our Board about our capital allocation strategy. And of course, M&A is at the top of the list. We do not, as you indicated, have a buyback authorization in place today. We will continue to look for opportunities to deploy our capital in the best way possible for our investors. And right now, we -- again, as I said earlier, our #1 focus is reaccelerating top line growth and making sure that we have the flexibility to do that if opportunities arise.

So, investors should not count on any share buybacks in the near future to compensate for the massive amount of SBC either. Management's focus is on M&A opportunities in order to boost top-line growth. I believe this tells us that management knows that without any strong acquisitions to boost growth, the outlook is not great as competition intensifies and they rely on a single product. Therefore, possible M&A activity could be a positive catalyst for the company's top line, yet this also brings with it plenty of integration risks. Reliance on M&A to boost growth is not a strategy I prefer, and I would like to see a new share buyback program to compensate for SBC and drive up the share price.

Overall, I am not impressed by these FY23 results and the company's finances. The slowdown in revenue growth was as expected, and after the immense growth we saw over the last couple of years, this is not something to worry about in itself. What worries me quite a bit is the low profitability level when considering the SBC. We should note that the company is in a mature stage in which growing double digits will be challenging. It is no longer a high-growth company; management should start thinking about its shareholders and profitability. Yet, its latest results point in a whole other direction with $500 million ($300 million excluding one-offs) in SBC in 4Q23 alone, which is a red flag. And while layoffs might improve profitability over FY24 and lower SBC, I don't expect this to be enough.

Outlook & valuation

Moving onto the outlook for FY24, management expects to report revenue of between $4.44 billion and $4.46 billion, representing about 1% YoY growth, a further slowdown from last year. Non-GAAP operating income should be in the range of $1.60 billion to $1.63 billion, representing a non-GAAP operating margin of 36%, roughly flat YoY, and reflecting no positive impact of any layoffs or cost-savings. As a result, non-GAAP EPS is expected to come in between $4.11 and $4.18, down 5% at the midpoint. In addition, I expect GAAP EPS to be up slightly from last year as I expect SBC to come in somewhat lower, driven by layoffs and a one-off increase of $200 million in FY23. FY24 free cash flow is expected to be in the range of $1.2 billion to $1.25 billion, according to management.

Now, following my deep dive into the company and all the aspects laid out above, I arrive at the following financial expectations for the years until the company's fiscal FY27.

Own estimates

(Wall Street estimate for FY24: Revenue of $4.46 billion and EPS of $4.21)

Shortly explaining these estimates, I expect Zoom to continue to struggle this year as FY23 still saw some tailwinds from the covid-19 pandemic but with these now completely out of the way, Zoom will indeed see relatively flat growth, with margins under pressure due to continued high inflation. I do expect a slight acceleration in both top and bottom-line growth for the following years as the remote working trend is expected to remain strong, and the videoconferencing industry growth will support Zoom, despite some market share losses to its bigger rivals. As a result of these market share losses, I am projecting Zoom to grow far below the expected growth rate of the industry, and I see no reason for significant EPS improvement without any share repurchase activity. Please note that I am using non-GAAP EPS in my calculations and that the actual GAAP number could be much lower as witnessed in FY23.

So, what do these expectations mean for the valuation of the shares? Well, shares are currently valued at a forward P/E of 16x based on current analyst estimates. This is 21% below the technology information sector average, but so are its growth expectations. And considering the average EPS growth prospect of around 5-6% over the next several years, the high number of SBC, the expected market share losses, and the weak bottom line, I believe a lower multiple should be awarded to Zoom. There is a lot of uncertainty surrounding the company, and a strategy focused on M&A to boost growth is not a great one to go with. Therefore, I believe this company should not be trading at a P/E above 15x to account for the high uncertainty investors have to deal with.

Based on my EPS estimate for the company's fiscal FY25 and a 15x P/E, I calculate a target price of $66 per share, leaving investors with pretty much no upside for the next 2 years.

Conclusion

I will keep this conclusion rather simple as I believe investors should avoid Zoom stock as the uncertainty surrounding the company as a result of a weak moat, high numbers of stock-based compensation, a weak bottom line, and a lack of organic growth expectations make the company a very tricky investment with a weak risk-reward profile.

While the company does have a strong free cash flow generation and a mighty balance sheet, more is needed to compensate for all the risks and lack of growth. I see no future in which Zoom is able to significantly boost growth and outperform its competitors to keep its strong market share which means the company seems to be almost entirely dependent on successful M&A to boost its top-line growth, and this is not a great strategy.

Based on my estimates for the company's FY25 EPS results, I calculate a target price of $66 per share, leaving investors with no upside today. Therefore, considering the risk level of an investment in Zoom, I believe this company should be avoided at any share price above $50 per share. I believe there are much better opportunities in the market today, despite the already significant drop in the Zoom share price over the last 2 years.