If someone asked me whether it is difficult to identify companies that are well-positioned to grow in the next decade, I would have said it is not as difficult as it may seem. However, I will add a clause clarifying that identifying stocks that would deliver multibagger returns is not as easy as it may sound. Despite identifying a great company, investors could still lose money in the market because of several factors, including valuation implications. Another major obstacle faced by investors - although not widely discussed - is the possibility that the stock price of a company fails to reach its estimated intrinsic value during the investment time horizon of an investor. This is the main reason why some investors who pick great companies to invest in still fail to achieve desired investment returns. To avoid this pitfall - or at least to mitigate this risk - investors need to have a clearly defined strategy that factors in some form of catalysts in the valuation process. My investment strategy is centered around earnings surprises, and I place a lot of weight on stock price momentum associated with earnings revisions to identify companies that could react to earnings surprises in the future.

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) shares many characteristics that are exhibited by great companies although the business is relatively new. As I highlighted in my previous article, the regulatory environment is changing for the better while the macroeconomic outlook is improving. As a company that is at the center of Brazil's digital transformation and one that enjoys competitive advantages as evident from its industry-leading growth rates and operating metrics, StoneCo's earnings are likely to grow exponentially in the next decade. At a forward P/E of 18.5, the company is not ridiculously expensive either. StoneCo has looked like quite an attractive bet in the international Fintech sector for a while now but investors who jumped on board are far from pleased with STNE's performance in the recent past. STNE has started this year on the right foot with the stock already up 24%, and a closer look at earnings estimate trends suggests this rally is likely to continue in the foreseeable future. This positive trend could be the catalyst that many investors have been looking for.

Price Momentum Supported By Favorable Earnings Revisions

When it comes to earnings revisions, I always look at the current fiscal year or the next 12 months as quarterly estimates tend to be on the low side while long-term estimates tend to be on the higher end. Generally, current fiscal year estimates that move higher on a consistent basis lead to higher stock prices as stock prices adjust to new expectations. As illustrated below, fiscal 2023 earnings estimates for StoneCo have declined significantly after reaching a high in July 2021, and this negative trend did not reverse until December 2022. During this time, StoneCo lost nearly 90% of its market value.

Exhibit 1: Earnings revisions

Seeking Alpha

According to data from Seeking Alpha, fiscal 2023 earnings estimates have been revised up nine times in the last three months against two downward revisions. This favorable trend, in my opinion, has created a good platform for StoneCo stock to take off amid the improving outlook for growth stocks after a challenging 2022 characterized by rising interest rates, record inflation, sluggish economic growth, and geopolitical tensions.

Three Reasons To Be Optimistic About Future Earnings

The pandemic-induced recession boosted the earnings of e-commerce companies in 2020, and the spillover effects extended well into 2021 as well. However, 2022 was a challenging year for the global e-commerce industry with consumers finally returning to brick-and-mortar stores. Mobility restrictions imposed to prevent the spread of the pandemic pulled forward years of expected growth, so it did not come as a surprise when e-commerce sales declined last year in many regions of the world. Brazil was no exception. After registering 31% YoY growth in 2020 followed by another 26% growth in 2021, e-commerce sales in Brazil declined just over 1% in 2022. This year, the Brazilian e-commerce industry is expected to resume its growth story and register a YoY growth of 26%.

Exhibit 2: Brazil e-commerce sales

Statista

StoneCo primarily serves small and medium enterprises in Brazil that are expanding their reach from brick-and-mortar stores to online channels, and the strength of the e-commerce industry is one of the main factors that impact the financial performance of the company. With e-commerce sales expected to double between 2022 and 2027, StoneCo is entering a phase that would be characterized by macroeconomic tailwinds. The addressable market opportunity will notably improve for StoneCo as Brazilian merchants and consumers embrace e-commerce aided by higher smartphone penetration, higher Internet penetration, and rising household income.

Another reason to be optimistic about StoneCo's future earnings is its proven ability to scale profitably. There are companies that grow in scale without ever seeing profits and then there are companies that breakthrough to profitability when the scale reaches a tipping point. As investors, we should focus on companies that can scale profitably. From negative adjusted EBITDA in Q4 2021, StoneCo has come a long way to report R$316 million in adjusted EBITDA in Q4 2022. The adjusted net income has also trended in the right direction along with revenue growth.

Exhibit 3: Financial performance metrics

Q4 earnings presentation

The software business segment is still in its infancy and there is a long runway for growth from this segment as the company is strategically upselling these solutions to financial services clients who are already familiar with the StoneCo ecosystem. The financial services segment itself has more room to grow as Brazil's unbanked population - which is massive - starts using regulated banking products for the first time in their lives.

Finally, StoneCo will benefit from stable interest rates in the coming quarters. Back in 2021, the company swung to losses due to the poor execution of its business strategy. StoneCo's aggressive approach proved to be too risky, and the company was forced to discontinue credit operations amid increasing default rates. Brazil is approximately a year ahead in the interest rate curve with policymakers tightening the money supply since early 2021. As illustrated below, the Selic rate - which is equivalent to the Fed funds rate in the U.S. - has sharply increased between early 2021 and late 2022 before stabilizing.

Exhibit 4: The Selic rate in Brazil

Trading Economics

Restrictive monetary policy decisions have brought inflation in Brazil under control. As illustrated below, Brazil's inflation has trended lower after reaching a peak in early 2022.

Exhibit 5: Brazil's inflation rate

Trading Economics

The interest-rate environment in Brazil is now looking favorable for the economy to spring back to growth, creating a strong platform for Fintech companies to thrive.

Takeaway

In 2021, StoneCo learned a painful lesson about expanding too quickly but the company has bounced back from this low with the profitability now trending in the right direction. Analysts are beginning to notice the improving earnings power of the company, which is evident from recent earnings revisions. StoneCo seems well-positioned to grow in the next five years and the recent price strength of STNE is likely to continue in the foreseeable future.