ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) went public in March 2021 in an IPO that priced at $24.00 per share.
The firm operates an online marketplace that enables users to sell their secondhand clothing and accessories.
Given the ongoing retail inventory overhang and growing consumer demand softness at the lower income levels, my outlook for TDUP in the near term is Neutral [Hold].
Oakland, California-based ThredUp was founded to develop a marketplace for the sale of secondhand goods provided by consumers, brands and retailers.
Management is headed by co-founder and CEO James Reinhart, who was previously co-founder of the Beacon Education Network.
The company’s primary offerings include:
Women's apparel
Kids apparel
Shoes
Accessories
The firm seeks users of its marketplace via online search engine optimization, earned media and word of mouth.
The global market for selling clothing online is extremely large, in the hundreds of billions of dollars and has been growing quickly.
The industry grew during the Covid-19 pandemic, although it has been hampered to some degree from logistical challenges both during the pandemic and now that the pandemic has waned.
According to a 2022 market research report by Grand View Research, online apparel sales was an estimated $553.1 billion in 2021 and is forecast to reach $1.16 trillion by 2030.
This growth, if achieved, would represent a CAGR of 8.6% from 2022 to 2030.
Industry growth is predicated on an increasing number of working women, changing fashion trends and continued product innovation by manufacturers and designers.
The chart below shows the historical and projected future growth rate of the U.S. E-commerce apparel market from 2020 to 2030:
Major competitive or other industry participants include:
eBay
Mercari
JD.com
Poshmark
Shopify
Rakuten Group
The RealReal
Amazon
Kohl's
Walmart
Burlington Stores
Ross Stores
TJX Companies
Total revenue by quarter has largely plateaued in recent quarters:
Gross profit margin by quarter has trended materially lower in recent quarters, due to outsized growth in its lower-margin European segment Remix:
Selling, G&A expenses as a percentage of total revenue by quarter have moved lower in the most recent quarter:
Operating income by quarter has improved recently but still remains heavily negative, as the chart shows here:
Earnings per share (Diluted) have also remained substantially negative:
(All data in the above charts is GAAP)
In the past 12 months, TDUP’s stock price has fallen 69.5% vs. The RealReal's (REAL) drop of 84.05%, as the chart indicates below:
Management did not disclose any company retention rate metrics, saying only that its European Remix business was ‘doing very well across its customer acquisition and retention metrics.’
For the balance sheet, the firm ended the quarter with cash, equivalents and short-term investments of $104.9 million and total debt of $29.7 million.
Over the trailing twelve months, free cash used was a hefty ($95.4) million, of which capital expenditures accounted for $43.3 million.
The company paid $26.8 million in stock-based compensation in the last four quarters, which is the highest rolling figure since it has been a public company, so management is ramping up the SBC.
Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation figures for the company:
|
Measure [TTM]
|
Amount
|
Enterprise Value / Sales
|
0.8
|
Enterprise Value / EBITDA
|
NM
|
Price / Sales
|
0.8
|
Revenue Growth Rate
|
14.5%
|
Net Income Margin
|
-32.0%
|
GAAP EBITDA %
|
-26.2%
|
Market Capitalization
|
$249,560,000
|
Enterprise Value
|
$229,440,000
|
Operating Cash Flow
|
-$52,110,000
|
Earnings Per Share (Fully Diluted)
|
-$0.93
(Source - Seeking Alpha)
As a reference, a relevant partial public comparable would be The RealReal; shown below is a comparison of their primary valuation metrics:
|
Metric [TTM]
|
The RealReal
|
ThredUp
|
Variance
|
Enterprise Value / Sales
|
0.7
|
0.8
|
17.6%
|
Enterprise Value / EBITDA
|
NM
|
NM
|
--%
|
Revenue Growth Rate
|
29.0%
|
14.5%
|
-50.0%
|
Net Income Margin
|
-32.6%
|
-32.0%
|
1.7%
|
Operating Cash Flow
|
-$91,560,000
|
-$52,110,000
|
43.1%
(Source - Seeking Alpha)
In its last earnings call (Source - Seeking Alpha), covering Q4 2022’s results, management highlighted the reduced buying activity as the firm lowered its marketing spend and appears to be focused on profitability over growth.
The firm has seen the combination of a consumer pullback and elevated inventory levels from retailers, resulting in more aggressive retailer discounting.
So far in 2023, management has seen a continuation of tepid buying by consumers and elevated inventory levels by retailers as they work their bloated inventory positions down without having to discount too heavily.
Looking ahead, management guided full-year 2023 revenue to $315 million at the midpoint of the range, or growth of 9.3% year-over-year.
The company also expects an adjusted EBITDA loss of 7% of revenue. Adjusted typically excludes stock-based compensation, which is materially rising in TDUP’s case.
The company's financial position is relatively strong in the short term, but the firm used in excess of $95 million in operating cash and CapEx in the past four quarters.
Management said it does not expect cash and equivalents to drop below $50 million before reaching free cash flow positive, so we’ll see how well they do in this regard.
Leadership is pinning its 2023 hopes on retail inventories returning to normal and consumer buying picking up.
However, with the recent U.S. and Swiss banking failures, the banking sector has apparently already begun to reduce lending, negatively impacting consumer credit availability.
With credit tougher to come by, especially the lower end of the consumer market will have a hard time picking up their spending in the near term.
While management may be able to make small improvements around the edges, I doubt they will be able to meaningfully improve the market dynamics in play.
A potential upside catalyst to the stock could include a pause in interest rate hikes, reducing downward pressure on the company's valuation multiples.
But, such financial effects may have limited positive upside if revenue growth is hampered, leading to increasing operating losses.
Given the ongoing retail inventory overhang and growing consumer demand softness at the lower income levels, my outlook for TDUP in the near term is Neutral [Hold].
Gain Insight and actionable information on U.S. IPOs with IPO Edge research.
Members of IPO Edge get the latest IPO research, news, and industry analysis.
Get started with a free trial!
This article was written by
I'm the founder of IPO Edge on Seeking Alpha, a research service for investors interested in IPOs on US markets. Subscribers receive access to my proprietary research, valuation, data, commentary, opinions, and chat on U.S. IPOs. Join now to get an insider's 'edge' on new issues coming to market, both before and after the IPO. Start with a 14-day Free Trial.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
Comments