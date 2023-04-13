Tesco PLC (TSCDF) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Apr. 13, 2023 10:42 AM ETTesco PLC (TSCDF), TSCDY
Tesco PLC (OTCPK:TSCDF) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call April 13, 2023 4:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Ken Murphy - Group Chief Executive

Imran Nawaz - CFO

Conference Call Participants

William Woods - Bernstein

Andrew Gwynn - BNP Paribas Exane

James Anstead - Barclays

Clive Black - Shore Capital Markets

Izabel Dobreva - Morgan Stanley

Nick Coulter - Citigroup

Sreedhar Mahamkali - UBS

James Grzinic - Jefferies

Paul Rossington - HSBC

Ken Murphy

Good morning, everyone, and welcome to our Preliminary Results Presentation. I'm joined here in Welwyn by our CFO, Imran Nawaz. And we are delighted to update you on our progress this year.

I'm really pleased that we have delivered another strong performance and that it has been driven by all parts of the group. The results we are announcing today reflect our continued investment in great value and quality for our customers, while at the same time doing everything we can to look after our colleagues. Over the last few years, we have dealt with a number of significant challenges.

Rather than allow these to knock us off course, I believe they have made us a stronger business. Whether it is our response to the pandemic, dealing with supply chain challenges, supporting customers and colleagues, through the cost of living crisis, or seeking to mitigate significant cost inflation, the resilience and agility we have developed has created a sustainable competitive advantage.

We continue to make strong progress against our strategic priorities. And our ongoing focus on driving top line growth, profit and cash is delivering for all of our stakeholders. I want to thank all of our wonderful colleagues for the contribution they are making day in day out.

Customer satisfaction has always been critical to our success. As it improves, it shows that our efforts are being recognized by

Comments

