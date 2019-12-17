PhanuwatNandee/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) continues to slide as urea ammonium nitrate (''UAN'') fertilizer prices continue to fall.

As I look forward to Q1 2023, I lay out my thought process for why CVR Partners' cash distribution isn't likely to be higher than $3 per unit.

That being said, I continue to believe that somewhere in the range of $15 of cash distribution per unit is likely on the cards. Altogether, I am inclined to believe that this stock offers at least a 13% yield, but there's room for more.

Brief Recap

A few people have recently reached out to me for my updated thoughts on CVR Partners and its cash distribution. Consequently, I've decided to pen my thoughts.

Before we get to it, let's be honest with each other.

We can be as erudite and bullish as we want on CVR Partners, but the facts are in, and in the past year this stock has been a laggard, falling more than 35%.

If we add back the cash distribution each quarter, the stock is down approximately 23% in the past year.

Moreover, consider this: in 2022, CVR Partners' cash distribution reached $24.58 per unit. While in my previous bullish article, I concluded that 2023 could see a cash distribution of over $20 per unit. Readers at the time pushed back and contended that I was too low. That I needed to increase my assumption going so far as to declare that I should increase my distribution by 100% for 2023.

Today, I believe I was wrong. In fact, I believe a more reasonable assumption is for less than $20 per unit.

My Assumptions for Q1 2023

Let's be clear: as of right now, CVR Partners, LP fertilizer prices continue to slide lower. Yes, they should be moving higher. And yes, this wasn't supposed to be moving lower. But here we are:

Dtnpf.com

When recently asked, what Charlie Munger believed investors' worst bias was, Munger replied, ''denial.'' And above we see the facts for what they are, as it stands UAN32 retail prices are down 30% y/y.

With fertilizer prices down so significantly, how can UAN's cash distribution be up 100% y/y? That simply doesn't make any sense.

That being said, there's approximately $1.45 of cash distribution per unit owing to tax credit refunds coming in Q1 2023.

Also, in Q3 2023, there won't be the biennial (happening every other year) maintenance downtime, which will leave CVR Partners much better positioned in Q3 2023 compared with the prior year.

The tax credits in Q1 of $1.45 per unit, plus no maintenance downtime, will be huge tailwinds to support solid cash distributions this year. Then, recall, natural gas prices are at close to 30-year low, after adjusting for inflation.

To put it more concretely, there are a lot of reasons why CVR Partner's cash distribution should be above $20 per unit. But the problem again boils down to the price of UAN fertilizer. Let me take this further and boil it down to one reason, operating leverage.

When UAN fertilizer prices are strong, the bulk of that pricing power falls to the bottom line, and there's ample free cash flow for cash distribution. But when fertilizer prices are down 30%, this could lead to CVR Partner's free cash flow dropping by more than 50% y/y.

Let's Put Q1 2023 in Context

UAN Q1 2022

In 2021, UAN fertilizer pricing was $496 per ton. Now, let's cut this down by 30%, to get us thinking.

This would probably mean that CVR Partners' total revenues in Q1 2023 would come in the range of around $150 million. Less call it about $125 million for cost of sales and SG&A, would this leaves us with around $25 million for operating income.

Meaning that there would be around $2.40 of cash distribution if 100% of the operating income was not taxed and there were no interest payments (which there are).

Of course, this is just an assumption. Also, there's the $1.45 of tax credits coming too.

Restrictions to Higher Cash Distribution in Q1 2023

CVR Partner's balance sheet finished Q4 2022 with $460 million of net debt. Realistically, this means that without fertilizer prices firming up, there simply won't be enough excess cash to continue the path set in 2022 of paying down debt and distributing significant capital.

Secondly, natural gas is the main input cost for ammonia production. That means that with natural gas prices so low in Europe, many manufacturers of fertilizer will come back online in 2023, compared with 2022 when they were largely shut down.

With abundant fertilizer supply in Europe and Asia, there will be less demand for North American fertilizer.

Both of these considerations support my assumption, that Q1 2023 will not have a stronger cash distribution than $3 per unit.

The Bottom Line

Assuming that UAN prices are getting close to the bottom of their prices, then the remainder of 2023 could be much better, particularly as there are no maintenance requirements due in Q3. Plus, CVR Partners' capacity utilization right now appears to be running at approximately 96% compared with 88% in Q1 2022.

Consequently, I believe that in 2023, CVR Partners, LP could probably distribute around $15 per unit holder, but I don't believe more than $20 per unit is likely this year.